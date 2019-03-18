Luna Innovations: Initiating Coverage With A Buy Rating

Rating

BUY

12- Month Target Price

$5.25

Luna Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNA)

LUNA is an investment play on the higher demand for higher bandwidth in data communications and data centers and the growing use of composites and other advanced materials. The company is already on a double-digit growth path which could further accelerate, given recent M&A and internal investments. We initiate with a BUY rating and a $5.25 price target.

52-Week Range $2.39 - $4.32 Total Debt $0.0M Shares Outstanding 27.9 million Debt/Equity 0% Insider/Institutional 5.4%/29.6% ROE (LTM) 1.9% Public Float 22.2 million Book Value/Share $2.2 Market Capitalization $108.7 million Daily Volume (90-day) 40,906

FYE Dec FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ESTIMATED CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $(0.01)A $0.01E $0.01E Q2 June $0.01A $0.03E $0.04E Q3 Sept $0.04A $0.04E $0.06E Q4 Dec $(0.00)E $0.04E $0.05E Year* $0.04A $0.11E $0.17E P/E Ratio 105.0x 34.0x 23.2x Change NM 208.3% 46.7%

FYE Dec FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $8.7A $13.4E - $17.7E - Q2 June $9.9A $14.9E - $19.3E - Q3 Sept $10.7A $16.1E - $20.8E - Q4 Dec $13.5A $18.2E - $21.2E - Year* $42.9A $62.7E - $79.2E - Change 29.7% 46.1% - 26.3% -

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Luna Innovations Inc. develops and markets fiber optic sensing and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has two operating segments. The products and licensing unit sells the company's commercial fiber optic test and sensing equipment, and the technology development segment performs contract R&D for U.S. government agencies.

Investment Thesis

LUNA is an investment play on two high-growth technology areas - fiber optic test & measurement and fiber optic sensing solutions. We expect LUNA to benefit from trends such as vehicle light-weighting and increasing demand on data centers and broadband capacity. The company is already on a double-digit growth path, and with the deployment of cash from recent business unit sales partially directed towards R&D, sales, and marketing, this growth could accelerate. We expect the company to deploy its sizable cash position (~$42.5 million excl. General Photonics acquisition) towards M&A, and we expect these deals to be accretive. Management has a great track record and significant experience in deal making. LUNA currently trades at ~2.5x LTM revenue, a ~10% discount to the peer group average, despite higher revenue and EBITDA growth. The company is poised to grow revenues and earnings over the near to medium term. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a price target of $5.25.

Primary Risks

The company operates in a space which is prone to rapid technological changes. New technology or the emergence of new industry standards could render existing products obsolete.

Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and expected benefits from those acquisitions.

Investment Thesis

LUNA is an investment play on two high-growth technology areas - fiber optic test & equipment and fiber optic sensing solutions. The company has seen double-digit revenue growth for the past consecutive five quarters and expects the trend to continue in the next quarter as well. We believe this growth could accelerate, given the deployment of cash from recent business unit sales to R&D, sales, and marketing. LUNA is well positioned to continue to benefit from trends, such as higher demand for higher bandwidth in data communications and data centers as well as from the growing use of composites and other advanced materials in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Our thesis is LUNA can drive growth and deliver value for shareholders through a successful pursuit of its strategic objectives, which include:

Focus on core fiber optic capabilities to drive growth, continue to invest in R&D, sales and marketing, and continue targeting more M&A, which will strengthen position in end market verticals.

Management has a great track record as well as significant experience in deal-making. The recent acquisitions of Micron Optics and General Photonics exemplify execution of Luna's capital deployment strategy with prudent deployment of cash on asset that fits within Luna's core technology platform and target markets. We believe the acquisitions of Micron Optics and General Photonics will act as a catalyst for the rest of the business and help to drive organic growth. While LUNA's strength lies in short range applications that require very high resolution and moderate speeds, Micron Optics brings access to the portion of the market that requires higher speeds and/or longer ranges, thereby broadening its portfolio and providing greater reach and deeper penetration into existing customers. General Photonics is a leader in characterization and control of light for photonics applications and will accelerate growth in LUNA's communications test segment.

LUNA currently trades at ~2.5x LTM revenue, a ~10% discount to the peer group average, despite higher revenue and EBITDA growth. The company is already on a double-digit growth path, and with the deployment of cash from recent business unit sales being partially directed towards R&D, sales, and marketing, this growth could accelerate. Therefore, we believe LUNA's discount should narrow. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a $5.25 price target.

Our recommendation is based on an expectation that management can execute on the growth plan it has outlined, while maintaining balance sheet leverage without incurring a large amount of additional debt.

A Play on Two High-Growth Markets

LUNA is an investment play on the higher demand for higher bandwidth in data communications and data centers, and the growing use of composites and other advanced materials, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries. LUNA's products are used to test fiber optic cable and components and detect defects. The company's fiber optic test and sensing products (including OVA, OBR, and ODiSI) grew ~69% YOY during Q4:18. Fiber optics is now the preferred choice for connectivity to most homes and businesses and to most cell sites for the wireless industry. Data centers also now rely on fiber communications due to the increasing demand created by smartphones and streaming video services such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN). The increasing use of silicon photonics is also creating demand for advanced test solutions. LUNA's products offer 30x faster device characterization versus their competition. The company's products also reduce time to market for new designs. The company noted that in Q3:18 silicon photonics was the primary driver to sales of its OVA and OBR products.

The other megatrend is vehicle light weighting, both in the automotive and aerospace industries. This light weighting is achieved by widespread use of carbon fiber in place of metals in manufacturing since carbon fiber is far lighter and stronger than metal. Carbon fiber is ten times stronger and five times lighter than steel. For example, LUNA's products are already being used in the testing and development of Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F35 Lightning fighter jet and Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 777X commercial plane. The automotive industry is working towards more sustainable vehicles and lower carbon footprints. One of the ways to achieve this result is by decreasing the weight of vehicle components by using composites and other lightweight materials. LUNA's products provide structural testing for these materials at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. Today's applications are limited to advanced fighter jets, newer commercial aircrafts, and some parts of luxury cars. However, we expect adoption to become widespread.

Disciplined M&A Strategy

We expect the company to deploy its sizable cash position towards M&A, and we expect these deals to be accretive. LUNA ended the year 2018 with $42.5 million in cash of which $20 million was used in the General Photonics acquisition in Q1:19, leaving the net remaining balance of $22.5 million. Management has a great track record as well as significant experience in deal making. The CEO, Scott Graeff, previously worked in investment banking and ran a venture capital fund. LUNA plans to use cash to invest in its core fiber-optic based test and measurement platform, consistent with the key focus of its long-term strategy. In line with this strategy, the company acquired Micron Optics, a manufacturer of optical components and laser-based measurement technology for $5 million in Q4:18 and General Photonics, a leader in characterization and control of light for photonics applications, for $20 million in Q1:19.

Micron Optics' sensing and measurement solutions are deployed in multiple industries, including automotive and aerospace, which is LUNA's core customer base. The acquisition positions LUNA to better penetrate its existing aerospace and automotive markets with fiber-optic test solutions. Similarly, the acquisition provides LUNA access to an expanded product portfolio and broader customer base, including more direct access to customers in Europe and Asia through Micron Optics' overseas sales channels. Besides the aerospace and automotive markets, the acquisition also brings exposure to the oil and gas and civil engineering markets, giving LUNA the opportunity to cross-sell quickly into markets in which it previously did not have significant exposure. The Micron Optics deal is expected to be EPS accretive in 2019 and adjusted EBITDA accretive starting in Q4:18.

General Photonics' characterization and control of light for photonics applications will accelerate growth in LUNA's communications test segments. The acquisition brings capabilities that will broaden the LUNA portfolio, allowing greater penetration into their existing customer base. The acquisition also brings complementary and additive product lines that include polarization-based measurement instruments which are highly complementary to LUNA's optical measurement instruments. Component and module product lines are purely additive to the overall portfolio, and we anticipate a quick and smooth integration into LUNA's Lightwave division.

Business model and Operating Segments

The company has two operating segments. The products and licensing unit sells the company's commercial fiber optic test and sensing equipment and accounts for 51% of revenue and 71% of gross margin. The technology development unit which performs contract R&D for U.S. government agencies (including the military) accounts for ~49% of sales and 29% of gross margin.

LUNA continues to invest in product development and commercialization which we anticipate will lead to increased product sales growth going forward. In the near term, management expects revenues from products to continue to be primarily in areas associated with fiber optic-based test and measurement and sensing platforms. In the long term, the company expects that revenues from product sales will represent a larger portion of total revenues and that these revenues will reflect a broader and more diversified mix of products.

Its products and licensing division is composed of two business units. The first is its Lightwave division, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia. It is headed by Mr. Brian Soller who has over 15 issued patents in optics. The second is its TeraMetrix division, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It is headed by Ms. Margaret Murdock with more than 20 years of experience in strategic leadership of global strategies for innovative product development. LUNA's products have both cost and efficiency advantages over traditional test and sensing methods.

The primary products under the Product and Licensing segment are listed below:

Fiber Optic Sensing solutions are sold under the ODiSI platform of products, as well as the Hyperion platform that came with the Micron acquisition. These sensing solutions have a tremendous application in the aerospace and automotive sectors. It can provide fully distributed sensing, unlike the traditional sensing equipment (such as strain gauges) which can measure at only discrete points. Fiber Optic Sensing is an economical alternative to replace traditional point sensing systems.

Optic Test Equipment products include Optical Vector Analyzer (OVA), Optical Backscatter Reflectometer and Tunable Lasers (sold under Phoenix brand). The Optical Vector Analyzer fully analyzes the optical properties of integrated photonic devices and subsystems, providing comprehensive characterization with a single scan. The Optical Backscatter Reflectometer (OBR) can detect faults in fiber such as bends, crimps, or bad splices that can degrade performance.

Terahertz Sensing systems are mainly used in factory production settings to reduce raw materials costs as well as to conduct quality control monitoring. The terahertz wavelengths penetrate through most materials and can easily reveal imperfections such as voids, cracks, and density variations. The terahertz division witnessed strong momentum in Q4:18 with a 75% YOY increase in revenue and up 68% for full year 2018.

The Technology Development Segment accounted for ~49% of total sales as of FY18. The business provides applied research services to federal government agencies as well as third-parties for specific research projects on a fee for service basis. LUNA's federal contracts are under the U.S. government's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The provisions of the program require fewer than 500 employees and majority ownership by U.S. citizens. The segment is headed by Dr. James Garret with operations in Blacksburg and Charlottesville, Virginia. The company utilizes its own lab facilities as well as leverages local universities. Currently, the majority of the segment's revenue is derived from government-funded research projects under SBIR. In the future, the company seeks to derive a larger portion of its contract research revenues from contracts outside of the SBIR program.

The Technology Development segment is highly complementary to the Product and Licensing segment. The new technologies and products that are developed by the segment act as a source of future revenue for the Products and Licensing segment. For instance, in Q3:18, LUNA shipped over 150 aircraft corrosion sensors to ten air force bases around the world to study the effect of corrosion on maintenance cycles. Although this revenue is reflected in the Product line, the development of these sensors was performed during two SBIR projects.

The company's principal end markets are:

Automotive & Aerospace: LUNA's sensing products are used to measure strain and temperature in composites and other advanced materials used in automobiles and airplanes. The automotive industry trend to develop new lighter weight material systems is driving the demand for fiber optic sensors.

Telecom: LUNA's products are used to test optical components and networks deployed by the telecom and data communications market. There are two distinct growth opportunities of LUNA's technology solutions in the communication space - growth in silicon photonics and rising bandwidth demand.

Energy: LUNA provides reliable, high-temperature, radiation-tolerant sensors that provide in-line temperature measurements and high accuracy pressure data on nuclear power plants.

Extensive IP Portfolio

LUNA owns ~247 U.S. and international patents and ~268 U.S. and international patent applications. Lightwave has 112 associated patents and patent applications - 91 developed within Luna; 11 developed and licensed from Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) (exclusive); 10 developed and licensed from NASA (non-exclusive). The majority of these patents are set to expire between 2018 and 2037. The patents that expired in 2018 are not expected to have a significant impact on revenues or results of operations. The NASA non-exclusive patents are set to expire between March and September 2020.

LUNA's IP portfolio is responsible for critical elements of optical design, laser control, calibration, and processing algorithms that power its products and solutions. Therefore, LUNA's IP portfolio produces products of superior performance and marketability with respect to speed, dynamic range, and resolution.

Experienced Management Team

The current management team has deep expertise in commercialization and product innovation. The team is led by Mr. Scott Graeff who became CEO in October 2017. Mr. Graeff has been with the company for more than fifteen years. Mr. Graeff has significant experience in deal making. He has completed a public offering and has been involved with mergers and acquisitions with a notional value of more than $8 billion. The management team has a mix of experience in strategic planning and innovative product development (several executive team members hold individual patents). The company's Vice President of Technology Development holds five patents and has fourteen pending, while the Vice President of the Lightwave division holds fifteen patents in optics.

Under the leadership of Mr. Graeff, LUNA has delivered five consecutive quarters of year-over-year, double-digit revenue growth from continuing operations and strong revenue growth across the businesses. LUNA has also demonstrated solid improvement in adjusted EBITDA and net income over this five-quarter period. As a result of such strong financial performance, the stock price has more than doubled over this time period.

The solid financial performance of the company over the last 12 months can be attributed to current management. The company since then has had steady performance and is positioning itself for future sustained growth.

Industry Trends Driving Growth

LUNA's principal end markets are automotive, aerospace, telecommunication, and energy. Below are some of the trends in these end markets that are driving the demand of LUNA's products and solutions.

Automotive & Aerospace

The widespread use of carbon fiber in commercial aircrafts and automobiles is driving growth for LUNA's fiber optic sensing technology. Fiber optic sensing solutions can deliver high-definition distributed strain and temperature sensing data not available using conventional measurement technologies. Strain and temperature measurements are fundamental to performance and safety in aerospace and automotive markets. Traditional technologies (strain gauges) do not scale well to meet challenges of modern design.

Communications

There are two distinct growth opportunities of LUNA's technology solutions in the communication space - growth in silicon photonics and rising bandwidth demand. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are deploying fiber deeper in their networks and at higher speeds to address growing internet usage, proliferation of smart phones and tablets, and explosion in videos services. Fiber is being deployed everywhere, supporting 1G data transmission rates in the home, 100G in Metro links and data centers, and 400G in lab environments. With the advent of new technologies like 5G wireless and Internet of Things (IoT), CSPs continue to upgrade their fronthaul and backhaul networks to support the ultra-high speeds and low-latency requirements of future network infrastructures. We believe LUNA is well positioned to leverage the fiber investment cycle.

Energy

Fiber optic sensing solutions are being extensively deployed in the energy sector, especially the offshore oil & gas industry. It is used for detecting pipe leakages, measuring temperature, monitoring the reservoirs and the mechanical structure of the pipeline. Due to limitations in bandwidth, traditional copper wire cannot handle very long distances offshore. For this reason, fiber optic sensors are advantageous because of their ability to handle more data and because of their ease of installation. Similarly, early warning and live monitoring of dangerous operations and leakages can help avoid large economic losses.

Management

The company is led by CEO Scott Graeff. Mr. Graeff has been with LUNA since August 2003. He also serves on the Board of Directors. Mr. Dale Messick joined the company in August 2006 when he was appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Growth Strategy

The company's growth strategy revolves around using a mix of organic and inorganic initiatives. Management continues to grow the company organically by investing internally, both in the R&D necessary to advance technologies offerings and in the sales and marketing resources necessary to penetrate and expand in more markets. For instance, the company enhanced its market presence and sales channel expansion with the addition of two new value-added resellers for its Terahertz division in Korea and Taiwan. LUNA is also focused on bringing new products to the market to aid growth. In Q3:18, the company - 1) developed a new high performing Terahertz gauge for applications demanding more accurate process control with high repeatability and 2) added multiple new features to its ODiSI platform that improve its overall performance and ease of use, which has been well received by its customer base. Management noted that they are interested in further M&A investments that fit squarely within their strategy by accelerating performance in the company's two important market verticals - Telecom and Automotive & Aerospace. We note that the products segment is already on a double-digit sales growth path. And, with the deployment of cash from recent business unit sales being partially directed towards R&D, sales and marketing, this growth could accelerate.

Recent Financial Results:

The fourth quarter of 2018 marked the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in revenue. Revenue grew 37% in Q4:18 versus the comparable year-ago period. In fact, from Q1 to Q4 of 2018, revenues advanced 32.2%, 19.8%, 28.7% and 37.3%, respectively.

Revenues from the Technology Development segment grew 8% YOY in Q4:18, while revenues from the Products and Licensing segment grew a robust 69% YOY. This growth also drove gross margin expansion, given that the Products and Licensing segment has higher gross margin than the Technology Development segment. For Q4:18, gross margin expanded by ~600 bps YOY to 48.5%. The gross margin improvement reflects the changing mix of revenues, with ~59% of revenues coming from the Products and Licensing segment in Q4:18 versus 48% in Q4:17. The company is continuing to invest internally, both in the R&D necessary to advance technologies offerings and in the sales and marketing resources necessary for growth.

With a focus on expenses, LUNA improved operating income to $423,479 in Q4:18 compared with a loss of $447,624 in the prior year period, even after incurring increased investments in sales, marketing, and engineering resources. Total adjusted EBITDA has been on an upward trend during the past twelve months. In the four quarters of 2018, total adjusted EBITDA was $0.10, $0.64 $0.95, and $1.6 million, respectively.

EPS Guidance and Estimates

For 2019, we forecast revenue of $62.7 million, in line with management's guidance of $60-65 million. For 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 26.3%, resulting in $79.2 million of revenue.

We expect gross margin to expand going forward as the revenue mix shifts toward the higher margin Product and Licensing segment. LUNA experienced gross margin expansion of ~460 bps YOY to 45.0% in 2018. For 2019 and 2020, we model gross margin of 47.9% and 48.8%, respectively. Management also expects to keep a check on overall costs despite making necessary investments in R&D, sales, and marketing. Therefore, because of higher revenues, increasing gross margin, and cost cutting measures, we expect operating income to increase.

For 2019 and 2020, we expect operating income of $3.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA will also follow a similar trend, delivering $6.3 million and $9.0 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively. Management is guiding for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6-6.5 million for 2019. Income from continuing operations should pick up after registering a loss in 2017 of $(1.86) million, rising to $1.20 million, $3.70 million, and $5.43 million in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. This income from continuing operations forecast results in Earnings per Share from 2018 through 2020 of $0.04, $0.11, and $0.17, respectively.

Investment Risks

Although the company's technology is unique and innovative, several larger companies operate in the broader fiber optic industry and could challenge LUNA with superior products. Failure to obtain licenses for certain intellectual properties used in the company's product could adversely impact business operations. The company operates in a space which is prone to rapid technological changes. New technology or the emergence of new industry standards could render existing products obsolete. Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and expected benefits from those acquisitions. A significant portion of the company's sales is concentrated in the Technology Research division. A decline in government research contract awards or government funding for existing or future government research contracts, including SBIR contracts, could adversely affect revenues and cash flows.

Valuation

We value LUNA using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/S multiple) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We are valuing LUNA in line with the industry average P/S multiple. LUNA currently trades at ~2.2x LTM revenue, a ~10% discount to the peer group average, despite higher revenue and EBITDA growth. The company is already on a double-digit growth path, and with the deployment of cash from recent business unit sales being partially directed towards R&D, sales, and marketing, this growth could accelerate. As a result, we believe LUNA's discount should narrow. We apply the multiple to our 2020 forecast, and then discount that forecast back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $6.76, which discounts back to the present value of $5.86.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next two years and then grows EBIT at a 9% rate over years 3-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.36%. Our DCF produces a value of $4.83.

The combination of $5.86 at 50% and $4.83 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $5.35, which we round down to $5.25.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.