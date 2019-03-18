Square: A Look Into The Numbers

Square is a growth company, using the PE ratio to base an analysis on doesn't work. Let us look into other ratios and numbers and see how they hold up.

I recently wrote an article about Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF), and while looking at their international competition, I stumbled upon Square (SQ). Wirecard's and Square's revenue streams differ strongly geographically. Square's main source of income is the US while Wirecard's primary sources of income are Europe and Asia.

Square's free cash flow turned positive over the last three years, their revenue nearly doubled, and their valuation metrics shot up over-proportionally to their growth. In 2016, Square's stock price was nearly flat, in 2017 their stock price doubled, and from 2018 until now it doubled again.

With a current stock price of $76.65, the stock is currently overvalued, which we will further discuss in this article. The US economy is in its late-cycle and Square's revenue stream, mainly coming from the US, doesn't offer enough diversification to sustain an economic downturn. Additionally, their differentiation factor is not strong enough to create a big enough moat in the market and create security for their business against current and potential competition in the US market and especially not in the global market. For long-term investors, this stock is currently not recommendable.

Square's differentiation factor...

... is to provide an all-in-one payment system, including hardware for their customers. They offer a white label platform that enables customers to add their products, manage their inventory and more. In Square's annual report, they say that their point of sale software and dedicated hardware differentiates them from their competitors. But a white label software is not a differentiation factor if one looks at the payment as a service landscape. Wirecard, Adyen (ADYEN), Shopkeep, PayPal (PYPL), and many more offer a similar offering to their customers.

Source: Slashgear.com

Square has nice looking hardware that works well with their software, but I think that dedicated hardware is redundant for merchants and negatively impact Square's margins. Since most new cards will be NFC enabled and smartphones and tablets have NFC readers already built-in, dedicated hardware won't help to differentiate Square's products.

What Square did was to start with a niche market, they enabled small shop owners and restaurants to process credit card payments (the famous little reader that plugs into the iPhone's audio jack). They slowly continued to expand their business from their niche market and created white label software solutions around restaurants and retailers. Their dedication to small businesses is what made them strong, which has translated into their high net promoter score of 70.

The numbers

Since Square is a high-growth company that puts nearly all their income into their business, they have currently negative earnings which makes it hard to interpret their PE ratio. Luckily, there are other indicators like the price to free cash flow ratio or the price to sales ratio that we can use to analyze their stock valuation. Other metrics that I use are expense ratios and cost ratios that help me to understand the health of the company.

Free cash flow is the first number I look into because it shows us how much actual cash Square has available to run their business. Young startups are mostly cash flow negative since they use their capital to invest in research and development and the growth of their company, but after a few years, cash flow should turn positive, or the company will fail. To calculate free cash flow, I use operating cash flow and subtract payments for property, plant and equipment from it.

Source: Square's Annual Reports

Square was founded in 2009 and was cash flow negative until 2016. In 2017 and 2018, they became cash flow positive which is a good indicator that their business can generate cash. If we use their recent free cash flow and calculate their price to free cash flow ratio, we get 97 for 2017 and 121 for 2018. What we can see is that in 2018, their free cash flow increased by 130% and at the same time their stock price surged by nearly 300%. The increase in the price to free cash flow ratio means that investors are very bullish about the company and the opportunities they have.

Square's general free cash flow trend appears to be positive and shows momentum that will, with high probability, be carried into the future. The bullish behavior indicates that investors expect Square's top- and bottom-line growth to exceed last year's. What concerns me here is that Square is too dependent on the US market and they weren't confronted with global competition in Asia and Europe.

To have more data available about the company's earnings and the stock price, we can use the price to sales ratio. Typically, sales let investors see only a very rough picture of the company because the company can manipulate sales numbers in various ways. A company can show high sales growth, but at the expense of much lower profitability, which might not be sustainable if the company has to burn cash for sales growth. In this case, we can look at the price to sales ratio and evaluate their costs and expenses and put the ratio in the right frame.

Source: Author's calculations

Their price to sales ratio surged in 2017 and 2018 and reflects now high enthusiasm from investors that Square will generate consistent high growth over the next few years. The implied growth rate is 50% YoY for the next five years, which is high considering Square's size and international competition. We have to put this growth into perspective and look at their costs and expenses and how they evolved over the last few years.

Source: Square Annual Reports

Source: Square Annual Reports

The two graphs above show Square's cost and expense ratios. I divided each item of their costs and expenses by their total costs and expenses in the respective category. What I am interested in here is consistency in their expenses, and I would like to see their top-line growth to be higher than their expense growth.

In Square's cost of revenue, the transaction-based costs make up their most expensive item and tight control over it is critical for them. Transaction-based costs decreased slowly from 2014 to 2017, which is positive. Looking at the transaction-based costs of their competitors like Wirecard, there is potential for Square to further reduce these costs as a percentage of total cost of revenue.

For the full transaction-based costs, you have to add the Starbucks (SBUX) items of the years from 2014 to 2016 to the total transaction-based costs to get the whole picture. Their service and subscription costs, as well as hardware costs, increased in the same time frame which I interpret positively since their business offers other sources of income apart from the processing of transactions. Over the same time frame, their revenue increased by 31.14% CAGR, their cost of revenue increased by 26.16% CAGR, and their operating expenses increased by 29.91% CAGR.

Source: Square Annual Reports

In 2018, Square's revenue and expenses nearly equaled each other due to a very positive development over the years. I have no concerns about the fundamental direction of the company. But comparing these numbers with the price that investors are willing to pay for the stock, I find the premium too high. Maintaining a growth rate of nearly 50% for the next five years means that Square has to grow its revenue five-fold over the same time frame.

Summary

The business seems to be healthy and well managed. A few concerns that I have is that Square's revenue is mainly from the US and has little exposure to the international market. The global market has strong competitors that offer similar products that make Square's differentiation factor, on a global level, small.

Their product development expenses are nearly 40% of their total operating expenses, which I find quite high. Nearly all cards will soon be NFC-ready, and a smartphone or tablet will be sufficient, making their hardware unnecessary and expensive on their margins. Competitors like Adyen, Wirecard, and PayPal offer very similar products like Square. Paypal has the advantage that it was one of the first online payment processors that worked over the internet. The first one (in this case PayPal) in the market has a slight edge when it comes to market share. Wirecard has positioned itself as a link between Asia and Europe which makes their income stream safer than that of Square's.

Investor's takeaway

Square is a well-managed company with costs and expenses growing slower than revenue. I think that we will soon see positive earnings. They offer attractive products for restaurants and merchants.

The entry barriers into the payment as a service market are quite small, and switching costs are hard to establish for Square. Their revenue comes mainly from the US, and if there will be economic hardship, Square's dependency on the US market will hurt their income. When Square expands more globally, future revenue streams can be even more expensive, because of more competition in the international market. These costs will push down their margins.

The price investors are willing to pay is quite high no matter which valuation metric you choose to analyze. Square's price to sales ratio is at an all-time high and investors are expecting 50% YoY revenue growth over the next five years. They have to quintuple their revenue in the next five years, and considering that we are already in the 10th year of the economic expansion in the US, the chances are high that economic hardship will occur.

Their free cash flow is now positive, which underlines my point that management is building a fundamentally strong company here. Nevertheless, their price to free cash flow ratio is currently at 121, and it increased over-proportionally to actual free cash flow growth in the last year.

Investors are very bullish about Square and pushed the premium too high for me to consider it as a good investment.

If you liked this article, feel free to click the follow button.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or PM me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.

Author note: Seeking Alpha offers me the opportunity to articulate my thoughts and share them with other investors to get feedback and create constructive discussions about anything I say. I am not a financial advisor, and the information provided in my articles should not be used to make investment choices. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.