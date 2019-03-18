Roku: Dominance Over Margins

Having just missed the buying opportunity in late December, I am much more constructive on Roku than I have been in the past, yet cannot just get myself to buy shares at current levels.

Growth is superior for now, as the company is the dominant cord-cutting player, with some risks to the business model as well.

The company is on the verge of breaking the billion revenue mark in 2019 yet is seeing some deleveraging in terms of margins.

In the final days of 2018, I looked at Roku (ROKU) in this article in which I noted that it was seeing growth in streaming and that the stock looked appealing.

In that article, I praised the operational growth delivered upon in 2018 as the boom-bust cycle last year has provided an opportunity which I have missed by just a few bucks. The company has fired on all growth cylinders in a successful way, although at the expense of margins, yet dominance might be the way to go in the long run.

Making Life Easier

Roku is all about making life easier for its customers, that is by providing an integrated platform to stream content from multiple content providers. While Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the dominant streaming platform, reality is that the number of options is on the increase, certainly in more specialised niches, sports and music. By combining all these options on a single platform, consumers see their lives become easier, yet the solution has advantages for content providers as well.

Content providers with relatively few titles, or a too narrow niche, are arguably too small for their own service and they can monetise some of their content this way, as Roku has created a smart position as middle man this way. That is a smart move, yet we have to recognise that in this economy, the middle man is often being "cut out" which creates a long-term risk to the business model.

The Roller Coaster Ride

Investors in Roku have seen a roller coaster ride so far, that is since the company went public late 2017. Shares were initially set to go public at just $12-14 per share but have surpassed the $50 mark by the end of the year. Shares fell to the low thirties again in spring 2018, only to trade in the mid-seventies by late summer of that year, before falling to the $30 mark again toward the end of the year, as I recognised the appeal following that drop.

After all, valuation multiples were rapidly becoming more compelling. At $30, the 107 million shares were valued at $3.2 billion, or $3 billion if we incorporate net cash holdings at the time. With sales for 2018 seen at $722-$732 million (outlook from Q3), the sales multiples were reasonable at 4 times given the rapid pace of growth, although adjusted EBITDA of $21-$28 million resulted in very high EBITDA multiples and no realistic earnings.

All About The Optionality

The reason why I was upbeat on the $3 billion valuation with no real earnings to show for, yet a solid revenue base, was the following. I saw potential for the company to more than double the customer count from 23.8 million at the end of Q3 to 50 million users not too long from now. ARPU rose by 37% on an annual basis to $17.34 already, as $20 in ARPU results in a potential $1 billion in revenues, but realistically more as there appears upside to the ARPU number. In fact, Roku is already seeing a billion in sales in 2019, including hardware revenues.

I noted that such a "software" business should be able to post really fat margins over time as this is a technology business in which scale is key, as I would not rule out 50% operating margins and thus $400 million in net earnings power. The $3 billion valuation could easily become an $8 billion valuation in such a scenario with a market multiple being attached to the earnings numbers, even if it could take a year or three to be realised.

The key was that real growth in the user base was required. Based on the latest numbers, I will not rule out let's say 60 million users with $25 in ARPU a few years down the road, but somewhat lower margins to arrive at a back-of-the-envelope valuation of $10 billion.

The Latest Growth Stretch

The reason for my caution despite the promising business, was that I liked the basic existence of Roku, which is thriving on cord-cutting, yet the reality is that Roku is more or less becoming a middleman which desires quite a large cut for people to avoid having to undergo the hassle of having to install and use multiple services. On the other hand, was the brand recognition, scale and potential for the business to become a take-out target, winch was the caution behind my optimism.

Good news came soon this year as the company released strong user numbers in the first week of the year. The company ended 2018 with 27 million users, some 3.2 million more than the end of the third quarter. Growth in terms of engagement and streaming hours comfortably surpassed the actual growth in the user base. Shares jumped to $40 on the back of the good news, as shares rose to the low fifties by the end of February, while shares rose to $65 when the fourth quarter results were released in the final week of February.

These results were very strong as sales came in at $742 million, far above the latest guidance. Full year sales growth of 45% even accelerated to 46% in the final quarter of the year, yet this has not translated into profits as the company reported an operating loss of $13 million for the year. While small profits were reported for the final quarter, one has to note that this is a seasonally strong quarter. Some of this growth is "pushed" as full year sales and marketing expenses rose by 60%, with even larger increases seen in the final quarter of the year.

The real kicker was seen in the guidance as the company sees sales of $1.00-$1.025 billion in 2019, suggesting 35-38% revenue growth. That is the good news however as the company sees adjusted EBITDA come in at flat in 2019, plus or minus $5 million, with net losses seen at $80-$90 million. This compares to $33 million in EBITDA for 2018 and a net loss of $8 million last year.

This means that expectations have gone sky-high again. Shares rose to $65 by late February and hit a peak at $75 in early March. With 109 million shares currently outstanding, and 123 million assuming full dilution, the market value stood at $8.2-$9.2 billion at that level, or $8-$9 billion after accounting for the net cash balances. This has boosted sales multiples from 4 times trailing sales in December to 8-9 times forward sales, as margins have taken a beating. The reason for the deleveraging of the expenses is not just the result of increased marketing efforts, as the company is moving internationally as well.

That multiple is on the high side again as was more or less recognised by management who filed a prospectus for an unspecified shelf offering on March 12, triggering a retrace to $63 currently, reducing the enterprise value to $6.5-$7.5 billion, depending on the share count. The timing of the shelf offering was very understandable, with shares up 150% in the time frame of just three months. With the continued rapid growth and impressive revenue base, as well as increasingly dominant market positioning, I would be cautious to lean short here just yet.

A short is too risky given the growth and dominant and reducing forward sales multiples, although the margin front is disappointing, but that is because the company is aggressively pursuing growth and market dominance. Unfortunately, I missed on the long opportunity late December, as I am in no rush to chase shares on the long side again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.