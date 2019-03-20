A Lifetime Of Market Beating Insider Insights With Jonathan Moreland (Podcast)

Moreland uses insider trading as a starting point to narrow down the universe of publicly traded equities to a more manageable size, performing additional due diligence before taking a position.

Despite what many investors believe, using insider trading patterns to determine whether a stock is worth owning involves a lot more than simply adding up insider buys and sells.

Jonathan Moreland of Daily Insider Ratings has been tracking insider buy and sell behavior for 30 years - pre-dating when this data was publicly available via the internet.

By Jonathan Liss

When InsiderInsights' Jonathan Moreland came across insider trading data early in his investing career, he had little indication that it would come to define his approach to investing. But the more he came to analyze the particulars of what insiders at a company were doing with their company's shares within their own investing accounts, the more he recognized that there was the potential to achieve true alpha within these data sets - particularly for someone that could reliably separate the signal from the noise.

Back in the mid-1990s, Insiderinsights.com was in all likelihood the first website to comprehensively catalog insider transactions - and try to weave a deeper narrative into what the data contained. Jonathan's continued research in the space led to the publication of a book-length treatment fully laying out his approach to analyzing insider trading patterns, Profit From Legal Insider Trading, in 2001. It also led to the founding of Insider Asset Management LLC, a NY State registered investment advisory firm that invests with the guidance of Jonathan's proprietary insider trading insights.

More recently, Jonathan started his own Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Daily Insider Ratings. Until Jonathan launched his Marketplace service, his proprietary insider data sets were only available to institutional investors via the Bloomberg and similar high end subscription products. Enter Daily Insider Ratings and anyone can now have access to this data. Subscribers to the service get access to the aforementioned daily insider ratings reports plus bonus weekly insider tables and monthly special screens, market commentary and buy recommendations. It's an approach that dovetails nicely with Seeking Alpha's own approach of democratizing information to even the playing field and help non-institutional level financial professionals and regular retail investors compete.

Topics Covered:

2:30 - Jonathan Moreland's back story: A history of insider trading

14:20 - The anatomy of a successful "hit rate"

15:15 - Types of insiders: CEOs and other C-level executives vs. Directors; Individual track records are more instructive than titles

19:30 - Jonathan's research process broken down: Just because an insider likes a stock doesn't mean investors have to

23:30 - Insider data is independent and "spin-free"

25:30 - Can investors use broader insider buy and sell trends to help construct a broad market outlook?

30:00 - Technical analysis as a way of timing entry and exit points

36:30 - A recommended sector from the perspective and insider activity: Social Media including plays like Facebook (FB) and Snapchat (SNAP)

43:30 - Advice to new investors and parting words

