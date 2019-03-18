Hydrogenics - Disappointing FY2018 But Management Projecting Better Times Ahead

Hydrogenics remains an inexpensive way to bet on the still nascent hydrogen and fuel cell industry suited for highly speculative investors. That said, after the recent 100%+ rally in the company's shares, investors should wait for a pullback.

Company closes books on an abysmal year 2018 but management projects business to rebound materially over the course of the year.

I have covered Hydrogenics (HYGS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Frankly speaking, hydrogen- and fuel cell solutions provider Hydrogenics had a terrible fiscal year 2018 as evidenced by the company's recently issued Q4 and full year 2018 earnings report.

Despite reporting a 12-month order backlog of $55 million at the end of Q4/2017, the company finished FY2018 with just $33.9 in revenues, down almost 30% year-over-year due to ongoing delays in heavy motive fuel cell module orders from Chinese customers and reduced demand for the company's onsite industrial hydrogen solutions.

Photo: Alstom's fuel cell powered commuter train prototype "Coradia iLint" - Source: Company Website

Both of the company's business segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems, suffered similar declines.

In addition, both 12-month- and overall backlog were down slightly from year-ago levels, coming in at $49.0 million and $132.7 million respectively as compared to $55.0 million and $144.6 million at the end of 2017.

Moreover, cash used in operating activities increased by 75% to $8.4 million. In combination with debt repayments and interest expense, the company's cash position at year-end declined by almost $14 million to a mere $7.6 million.

That said, consolidated gross margin actually increased from 24.3% to 25.7% year-over-year, due to better product mix in the company's high-margin Power Systems segment which reported a 390 basis point increase in gross margin to 39% and even reached 46% in Q4/2018.

Keep in mind that the Power Systems segment includes the company's high-margin, heavy motive fuel cell business which currently accounts for roughly 85% of the company's backlog.

Even the OnSite Generation unit's year-over-year gross margin performance increased slightly from 14.1% to 14.5% despite the impact of material one-time charges in Q4/2018 which actually caused Q4 segment margin to dip into negative territory (10.0%).

Unfortunately, the low-margin OnSite Generation business still contributes the majority of the company's revenues (54%).

Except for the improvement in gross margins, 2018, clearly, was nothing to write home about but recent developments look promising:

In mid-December, Hydrogenics announced a $20.5 million investment by a subsidiary of Air Liquide S.A. at a 35% premium to the then prevailing share price, greatly improving the company's liquidity position and providing the French gas giant a roughly 18.6% stake in the company.

In addition, Air Liquide and Hydrogenics entered into a "technology and business development agreement to jointly develop PEM electrolysis technologies for growing hydrogen energy markets around the globe".

Photo: Air Liquide Hydrogen Production Facility in Bécancour, Québec. Credit: Air Liquide Canada

Obviously, it didn't take much time for the new agreement to bear fruit as only two months later, Hydrogenics announced a major award by Air Liquide Canada "to design, build and install a 20 megawatt electrolyzer system for a hydrogen production facility located in Canada". This plant is actually located in Bécancour, Québec and after completion of the expansion project currently scheduled for late-2020, the facility will be the world's largest hydrogen electrolysis plant with an expected output of almost 3,000 tons annually.

On the Q4/2018 conference call, management provided additional details on the award:

This will be a showcase project involving deliverables over the next 18 to 24 months, beginning this quarter, with revenue booked on a percentage of completion basis.

Keep in mind that this order has not been included in the company's above discussed backlog per 12/31/2018. A rough guesstimate on the resulting addition would be $15-20 million.

As the project will be delivered by the company's OnSite Generation unit, margin contribution will likely be muted but hopefully above the segment's overall 14.5% gross margin recorded in 2018. On the conference call, management remained tight-lipped on analysts' questions regarding the margins of this large-scale project, so investors shouldn't expect too much at this point.

Management also remained enthusiastic about the prospects of the company's rail business with Alstom despite ongoing delays in recent years:

Alstom is involved in bids all over the globe, only some of which you’ve likely heard about such as in Germany, France and the UK. But the company is actually being stretched in all directions and we’re with them for the ride. In addition, don’t forget that the recent move towards retrofitting trains is completely incremental to the original business model which was envisioned representing many million dollars of additional potential orders. The reality is that diesel engines are not practical either from a cost or environmental perspective or viable over the four-year planning horizon that normally – where this equipment is normally purchased. So our solution is very attractive. And compared to the cost and logistics of electrifying a line for overhead energy transfer, fuel cell powered vehicles are faster to deploy, require less upfront capital and our more energy efficient. So we see a lot happening within this space in 2019 and we’re busy advancing platform designs as well as planning for production builds later this year.

Moreover, in the question-and-answer session of the Q4 conference call, management was eager to pronounce its expectation for Alstom to be a significant revenue contributor this year, due to the expected start of volume production and additional engineering work on new platforms.

China has been a major disappointment in 2018, not only for Hydrogenics but also for competitor Ballard Power (BLDP) due to ongoing hydrogen infrastructure issues, capital constraints, uncertainties regarding subsidies and delays in vehicle qualification. Management actually noted that it takes 18+ months "to get one of these platforms integrated, tested and going through the government certification program".

The company remained cautious on its outlook for the China business and does not expect substantial growth in 2019 at this point.

Bottom line:

Similar to its larger competitor Ballard Power, Hydrogenics has suffered an abysmal year 2018, to a meaningful extent due to ongoing issues in China which are not expected to be resolved anytime soon.

That said, management expects to finally gain considerable traction with Alstom over the course of 2019 and, in addition, remains upbeat on further projects with Air Liquide.

Current consensus expectations are calling for approximately 55% revenue growth in 2019, an eye-catching number that is mostly caused by the company's severe underperformance in 2018 relative to initial expectations.

The Alstom business remains the elephant in the room as commercial production has already been delayed several times and the French rail giant still hasn't secured a meaningful number of firm orders at this time.

From a valuation perspective, Hydrogenics remains a bargain when compared to its closest competitor, trading at an EV/Revenue ratio of 2.6, roughly half of that of Ballard Power. That said, Ballard Power is a considerable larger company commanding a very strong balance sheet after recently closing a major strategic collaboration with leading Chinese player Weichai Power.

On the flipside, Ballard's growth prospects over the next couple of years will be largely dependent on China with the country unlikely to overcome its current FCEV adoption challenges anytime soon.

Speculative investors looking for an investment in the emerging fuel cell space, should consider Hydrogenics given renewed growth prospects, the recently secured strategic investment and technology partnership with Air Liquide and hopes for the company finally gaining some traction with Alstom this year.

That said, quite similar to its peers, the stock has rallied by more than 100% over the past three months and might be ripe for a breather here.

Investors considering opening a position in the shares, should wait for a pullback to the $6 level.

