Wirecard AG: A Crucial Report Is To Be Expected Within Days

The stock price of Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF;OTCPK:WCAGY) has been quite volatile recently. It all started with an article by Financial Times author Dan McCrum -who notably has been publishing pieces highly critical of Wirecard which turned out to be somewhat unfounded in the past- alleging severe irregularities within the company's Asian operations. In my previous article (from February 11th) I have explained why I consider it possible that this time it could be more than just rumors. Another renowned newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, has published a critical report (which focuses on the company's rapidly growing debt). While the report does not really present any new criticisms, the immediate reaction shows just how sensitive the market is to any news regarding Wirecard at the moment.

On the other hand, Wirecard's senior management has shown clear signs of confidence with several executives disclosing increased stock holdings in the company.

Currently No New Short Positions

It should be noted that currently there are no new short positions due to the German regulator BaFin's intervention. The restrictions are in power through April 18th. This may have an influence on the current stock price - and poses a potential downside risk at least in the short term once the restrictions expire.

Rajah & Tann Report

For investors, the most important document to be released is probably the report by Singapore law firm Rajah & Tann. The renowned law firm specializing in compliance has been contracted by Wirecard to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations. If the report states any serious misconduct from the side of Wirecard, this would complicate the company's situation significantly, especially as authorities in Singapore are still conducting an investigation against the company and several of its employees. If on the other hand Rajah & Tann's report clears Wirecard's name, it would be at least provide some relief against the fears of the outcome of official investigations into the allegations. After all, Rajah & Tann is a renowned law firm and I assume they are absolutely qualified to properly conduct their internal investigation.

Wirecard's CEO, Mr. Markus Braun, via twitter expressed his conviction that the focus will shift back to the company's operative performance soon.

I am convinced that in the very near future the market can solely focus on the strong operative performance and innovations of Wirecard. #FutureTech #DigitalTech -Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG, March 8th-

My interpretation is that this statement indicates that the report is finished and has already been made available internally. I do not believe that Mr. Braun would make such a bold statement if he did not have insight into the report yet or if he even knew the report to be incriminating Wirecard.

De Facto Deadline

In any case, the report will most likely (have to) be finished by the date of the presentation of the annual report, which is scheduled for April 4th. My rationale is this: an accounting firm - in the case of Wirecard this is EY- will have to sign off on the annual report. It seems highly unlikely that any serious and diligent accountant would do so while the internal investigation would still be ongoing.

I therefore expect the release of the report within the next days. Should the report not be presented prior to that date (or the presentation of the annual report even be rescheduled) I would expect it to be understood as a big red light by many market participants.

Conclusion

Investors in Wirecard (and those interested in adding a position) should give a great deal of consideration to the findings of the Rajah & Tann report once it is available. I would advise any investor to read the upcoming annual report in the light of the Rajah & Tann report.

With regard to the most recent news of Wirecard suspending individuals, one should keep in mind that this does not necessarily mean that Wirecard itself would be incriminated by the report. Nonetheless it underlines the importance of it. I myself would consider going long Wirecard even at the current price, but only if the company can present reliable evidence of its innocence. Unless the report by Rajah & Tann confirms what Wirecard has been stating so far, I see too great a risk with the stock.

I would also advise every one who is thinking about entering a short position in Wirecard to consider the likelihood that even if the report should incriminate Wirecard and/or its employees in any way, a good deal of the downside potential may be gone by the time the restrictions imposed by BaFin expire. Thus I believe caution in this regard is advisable. Before entering a short position a new assessment of the price and downside potential of the stock at the time of the expiration of BaFin restrictions will inevitably be necessary.

