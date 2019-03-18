Seadrill - A Long Way To Recovery

The offshore industry is likely to drag its feet very slowly out of a dismal financial situation and will be vulnerable to any oil prices downtrend - trade with caution.

It was Seadrill's second earnings report since the company re-emerged from bankruptcy. Revenues were $292 million, or up 17.3% sequentially. The reported loss was $360 million this quarter or $3.62.

Image: The Jack-up West Castor (Courtesy Seadrill)

Investment Thesis

The new Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 2, 2018. Of course, the ones who suffered the most have been the shareholders who lost practically everything in this process, albeit they were still able to get a minimal part in the new SDRL.

We should look at this painful past as a strong reminder that the offshore industry is not an industry that offers sufficient stability and strength to allow long-term investing, but more expressly an excellent opportunity to trade short term the oil volatility.

Yes, the new Seadrill is now well-capitalized to compete in this challenging market and can freely focus again on maximizing the utilization of its marketed fleet. It has no debt maturity until June 2022 with good liquidity of over $2 billion. However, it is not a total guarantee for future success, and despite what a few companies in this sector have stated, a full recovery is not fully materializing as we speak.

Furthermore, we have to worry about Seadrill Partners' (SDLP) potential restructuring which could spell trouble for Seadrill.

Anton Dibowitz, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[T]he fundamentals for our business remain and we continue to believe that rates will continue to improve over time. In the last 18 months, there have been a number of material M&A transactions which have effectively consolidated slightly more than 10% of the total fleet. This consolidation has facilitated the removal of circa 30 floaters and 40 jack-ups from supply over that period. We expect consolidation to continue helping to drive more rational behavior in the market. We have and will continue to play our part.

What is the new Seadrill?

Seadrill has a complex financial structure associated with five non-consolidated entities:

Source: SDRL Presentation

Furthermore, Seadrill indicated on Feb. 6, 2019, that it has entered into a 50/50 joint venture (Sonadrill) with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P.

Each of the joint venture parties will bareboat two drillships into Sonadrill. The Seadrill drillships will be from our existing owned or managed fleet. The Sonangol drillships, Libongos and Quenguela, both 7th generation high spec ultra deepwater drillships, are currently under construction at DSME shipyard in Korea and expected to be delivered in the first half of 2019. Seadrill will manage the delivery and mobilization to Angolan waters under a separate Commissioning and Mobilization Agreement with Sonangol. Seadrill will manage and operate the four drillships on behalf of Sonadrill which will have an initial term of 5 years.

Seadrill - Balance Sheet 4Q '18: The Raw Numbers

New Seadrill 3Q '17 Predecessor 4Q '17 2Q '18 3Q '18 4Q '18 Total Revenues in $ million 511 431 - 249 292 Net Income attributable to SDRL in $ million -229 -2,689 - -245 -360 EBITDA $ million -26 -2,465 - 13 -82 Adjusted EBITDA in $ million - - - 46 73 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 - 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.45 -5.29 - -2.40 -3.62 Cash Flow from operating activities in $ million -84 399 -132 -59 33 CapEx (Yahoo) in $ million 34 30 24.5 10 17 Free Cash Flow in $ million -118 369 -157 -69 15 Total Cash $ billion - 1,359 1,220 2,140 2,060 Total Debt in $ billion - 1,318 1,240 7,292 7,175 Shares outstanding (diluted) in million 504 504 100 100 100

Source: SDRL filing and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog

1 - Revenues were $292 million

It was Seadrill's second earnings report since the company re-emerged from bankruptcy. Revenues were $292 million, or up 17.3% sequentially. The reported loss was $360 million this quarter, or $3.62 per share.

Source: SDRL Presentation 4Q

2 - Debt Profile

Source: SDRL presentation

Marl Morris, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Our $5.7 billion of bank loans mature between 2022 and 2024, and there is no authorization until 2020, and potentially until 2021 if we elect to use the $500 million amortization conversion election facility. The outstanding balance on the senior secured notes, which mature in 2025, is currently $769 million following the redemption in Q4. We have a limited set of financial covenants to ensure we have adequate flexibility for the recovery. We have one covenant until 2021, which is the minimum liquidity covenant. Thereafter, we have an additional two covenants that come into effect in 2021, being net leverage and debt service cover ratio.

3 - Tender Offer for 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

On March 12, 2019, Seadrill announced:

Seadrill Limited has commenced a cash tender offer for up to c.$311 million in aggregate principal amount of its 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") pursuant to an offer to purchase, dated March 12, 2019.

4 - Backlog as of March 17, 2019 - Estimated by Fun Trading

Seadrill was able to secure a few contracts indicated in its fleet status on Feb. 26, 2019. These additional gigs increased the company's backlog by $89 million to a total of $2 billion stretching beyond 2023. The SDRL group had a total backlog of $3.8 billion.

Note: On March 11, 2019, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday that the AOD I Jack-up secured a three-year contract extension for a jack-up drilling rig in the Middle East.

Seadrill Limited owns a 66.24% of AOD, and the additional backlog is about $80 million or $75k/d (down from $103k/d).

Total Rigs for SDRL Group:

Idle Working/contracted Under-construction Managed by SDRL Total Tender 0 3 0 0 3 Jack-ups 7 14 8 0 29 Floaters 13 14 0 2 29 Total 20 31 8 2 61

5 - Outlook 1Q 2019

Seadrill expects adjusted EBITDA will drop from $73 million this quarter to $60 million in 1Q '19.

Note: 4Q '18 EBITDA was higher than the guidance SDRL indicated primarily due to $21 million in overdue receivable.

Source: SDRL Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The potential for recovery is real, and the primary reason is that after under-spending in oil exploration for many years now, most of the oil operators are facing a pressing need to replace production with sizeable discoveries.

The offshore sector seems the perfect answer to solve the issue. It is still profitable even at reduced oil prices and can provide a large oil reserve. Logically, the equation was simple, and the answer could not have been easier to formulate, so we thought.

However, despite what many analysts believed a year ago, a full recovery in the offshore drilling industry has not taken place yet. We increasingly realized that the level of contracting was not sufficiently healthy to allow a decent cash flow for the industry. One unexpected element was "eating" the exploration CapEx that the industry desperately needs.

In my opinion, the culprit is the US shale.

The balance between onshore and offshore exploration has shifted since the rapid expansion of the US shale, which is now producing at record high. Consequently, US shale consumes a very high sustaining CapEx due to its specificity (depletion, etc.), which reduces the offshore exploration CapEx that oil operators use to allocate traditionally to offshore exploration. Furthermore, many oil operators favor investment in US shale because of its rapid cash flow turnover compared to offshore which requires many years of significant investment to pay off finally. The reduction is significant and has created a permanent change in the way oil operators are investing globally.

Thus, the offshore industry is likely to drag its feet very slowly out of a dismal financial situation and will be vulnerable to any oil price downtrend. Trade with caution.

Thus, the only solution to profit with this segment and SDRL is to trade short term and avoid investing for the long term until clear signs of recovery finally come.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

Data by YCharts

SDRL is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at roughly $9.20 (I recommend selling at least 30% of your position at this level) and line support at $8.10 (I recommend buying cautiously at this level, assuming that future oil prices are maintaining their actual level).

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.