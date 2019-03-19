How To Use Statistics To Pick Cannabis Stocks

While the whole sector is speculative, sophisticated investors have strong opinions about which cannabis stocks have a chance of succeeding and which don't.

Cannabis stocks are an interesting case study in behavioral finance. One of the reasons why this is so is that they confirm some of the behavioral biases we expect to see from retail investors. In particular, retail investors tend to gravitate to the shares of large, familiar, and popular companies. This costs them money in the long run and you can make a great deal of money by trading against the constraints and biases of investors. However, if you clicked on this article, you probably are interested in making money in cannabis stocks. So, I built a simple statistical model to identify which ones have the best chances for success.

The model is pretty simple. I look at short interest and short borrow rates to predict the returns of cannabis companies. Academic research shows that short interest and borrow rates predict future stock prices. Stocks with the highest short interest tend to perform the worst. Once you get to the 99th percentile of short interest for a stock, meaning more shares are sold short than 99 percent of the general population of stocks (which corresponds to roughly 20+ percent short interest), you see that such stocks underperform the market by over 20 percent annualized.

It sounds complicated, but it's actually pretty simple. If sophisticated investors are going out of their way to short sell a given stock, the stock is probably a loser. Obviously not every heavily shorted stock will tank, but on average, the more heavily shorted stocks are, the worse they do. There's a lot of fancy stuff you can do but the easiest way to model this is to look at how much a stock costs to short.

The average borrow rate for stocks is 0.3 percent, by the way, as most investors are not interested in shorting random stocks.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray's current borrow rate is 51 percent. A hard to borrow rate of 51 percent means that institutions who are willing to hold Tilray are pricing an expected price return for Tilray in excess of minus 40 percent annualized (I'm pricing in the model about a 10-11 percent return that market makers expect). Examples of such people who are willing to hold Tilray stock for this fee are options market makers and broker-dealers (yes, the borrow rate was in the 600+ percent before the lockup). Also, note that it's fairly hard to locate shares of Tilray to short.

Source: IB Borrow Desk

If you aren't in on the stock loan game, this means that Tilray is a strong sell because you can't even remotely compete with the big boys who are getting paid 50+ percent annualized to own the stock. The best retail investors can do is IB and Fidelity's stock loan programs which give you half of the profit. Thus, stock loan is a huge moneymaker for the brokers and most of you aren't getting paid to own the stock. The average investor in Tilray hasn't seen a dime from stock loan, but their brokers are happy to do it behind their backs and make millions, courtesy of the fine print in their margin agreements.

Current return estimate for Tilray: -40 percent annualized.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Source: IB Borrow Desk

The current short borrow rate for Canopy is about 11 percent. In my view, this means that the market is pricing a return for CGC of roughly 1 percent annualized, but with a ton of volatility. While all these cannabis stocks are speculative, Canopy growth seems to have better prospects than Tilray as priced by the stock loan market.

Current return estimate for CGC: +1 percent annualized.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Source: IB Borrow Desk

The current borrow rate for ACB is 9.5 percent, which is less than 1/5 the rate for Tilray. This is instructive because it shows what the smart money thinks about the relative prospects of the two companies. Interestingly for Aurora, a spike in short interest came before a 30+ percent drop in the stock, after which the stock recovered and surpassed its old high. ACB is priced by the stock loan market as currently having a +2 percent annualized return.

Current return estimate for Aurora Cannabis: +2 percent annualized.

Aphria (APHA)

Source: IB Borrow Desk

Aphria's borrow rate has come down substantially, but still sits at around 24 percent. This means that the market is pricing roughly a -15 percent return for Aphria.

Current return estimate for Aphria: -15 percent annualized.

Cronos (CRON)

Source: IB Borrow Desk

Cronos finally seems to be emerging as one of the better prospects in the cannabis industry. Altria investing in the company is a big game changer, and by combining the qualitative with the quantitative, I think Cronos is the most likely winner in the space. With a borrow rate that is now down to 10.8 percent, the market is pricing a return of 0 percent, but I view Cronos as the best vehicle to speculate on the industry.

Return estimate for Cronos: 0 percent annualized.

Rough estimates for expected return on cannabis stocks

TLRY: -40 percent annualized.

CGC: +1 percent annualized.

ACB: +2 percent annualized.

APHA: -15 percent annualized.

CRON: 0 percent annualized.

The likely margin of error for these calculations is larger than the gap between Canopy, Cronos, and Aurora, but there's a huge difference between the two distinct groups of stocks here.

Tilray and Aphria are in the "sell" group, and Canopy, Aurora, and Cronos are in the "relatively safe to speculate on" group. If you're reading this article and wondering why the returns seem so low for these stocks, it's because they're highly speculative stocks. Of course, you'd be better off doing value investing or buying ETFs, but a good deal of cannabis investors seem to be in the market to speculate and get entertainment out of it.

To this point, if you want to actually make money buying cannabis stocks, it's necessary that you participate in a stock loan program so you can make cash profits from holding shares. This is essential for reducing your risk and boosting return.

Also, why shouldn't you buy Tilray and pocket the 51 percent loan rate? Typical stock loan programs require you to split the proceeds 50/50 with your broker, so you wind up with a negative expected return despite the healthy stock loan fees. You're getting 25.5 percent in borrow fees but the expected price return is -40 percent. On Cronos, for example, the expected return is zero but you're making 5 percent from the stock loan fees.

Should you short cannabis stocks? No. The short borrow rates make it prohibitively expensive to short sell these stocks.

Conclusion

After modeling the returns of cannabis stocks, many of you will assume that either indexing, a quantitative ETF/factor approach, or value investing is better than investing in cannabis stocks. You'd be right for assuming this. However, since so many people are going to speculate on cannabis stocks anyway, I thought I'd go out of my way to share which ones are more likely to succeed.

Did you enjoy this article? Consider following me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.