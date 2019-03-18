China Likely Bottoming For IPG Photonics, But Rising Competition Is A Threat

IPG is still well ahead of its rivals in terms of new product development, but finding new growth markets to offset rising competition in established markets is getting more challenging.

Shares of fiber laser specialist IPG Photonics (IPGP) have rebounded strongly from late December lows (up almost 45%) as investors are less fearful of a sharp decline in sales to China and overall industrial demand, as well as holding more optimism over future opportunities in core cutting/welding, 3D manufacturing, EV battery assembly, and so on. Although I do believe revenue could return to year-over-year growth in the second half of this year, I’m more concerned about the long-term margin consequences of increased competition from Chinese rivals and whether IPG can continue to find attractive new markets/applications for higher-performance lasers that would really allow the company to leverage its R&D and engineering advantages.

China Weighing Heavily

Ongoing weakness in key Chinese end-markets continued to weigh on IPG’s results through the fourth quarter. A weak third quarter (revenue down 9%) was followed by an even weaker result in China in the fourth quarter (down 19%), as Chinese companies across a range of industries cut back on capex in response to weaker demand and uncertainties created by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

There isn’t much good data on IPG’s end-market exposures, and the company itself may not know, as they sell to not only OEM manufacturers like machine tool companies but also laser system rivals like Han’s Laser and Raycus. That said, applications like microwelding for smartphones and larger scale cutting and welding for auto and machinery markets are significant markets, and have all been quite weak of late in China.

Demand for welding, cutting, and product ID applications in the U.S. and Europe have also slowed some, with overall material processing sales down about 9% in the fourth quarter. Demand from applications like PV cell manufacturing and microprocessing (using lasers to cut, mark, etch, or otherwise structure materials like glass and ceramic) has stayed stronger, driving 32% growth in pulsed laser systems in the fourth quarter after an 11% decline in the third quarter.

Competition Is A Growing Threat

IPG has long enjoyed strong leadership in the fiber laser market, with its internal diode manufacturing capabilities and strong R&D productivity helping establish and maintain a comfortable lead over the likes of Coherent (COHR) and nLIGHT (LASR). Likewise, IPG has leveraged the cost and performance advantages of fiber lasers to gain share within the laser market (from CO2 lasers, primarily) and drive laser adoption in markets that previously used more conventional tools for cutting, welding, and marking applications.

The competition hasn’t stayed still, though, and Chinese companies like Raycus and Han’s Laser have become more considerable threats, with Raycus alone having doubled its share of the Chinese fiber laser market over the last few years into the mid-teens. IPG still appears to have around 60% or so of the Chinese market, but local Chinese companies increasingly dominate the lower-power laser market (an area that has never been that significant to IPG) and price competition has started to impact IPG, with management citing increased pricing pressure in the 1kW-4kW market as a significant contributor to the nearly seven-point gross margin decline in the fourth quarter.

That 1kW to 4kW market is an important one, as it encompasses a lot of the attractive mass-market industrial applications for high-power lasers, including cutting/welding in autos, EV battery assembly, “general industrial/manufacturing”, and heavy machinery. Although IPGP is still well ahead of its rivals when it comes to applications of 10kW-20kW and up, there aren’t as many obvious attractive growth opportunities in those very high-performance markets. For instance, a 20kW laser can cut one-inch steel plate at nearly a meter per minute, and there just aren’t many industrial uses today beyond that level – in fact, once you start going above 30kW, a lot of the use cases involve military weaponry.

For its part, management continues to focus on new product development across a wide range of end-market applications. IPG has been innovating in areas like pulsed lasers, green lasers, UV lasers, as well as ultra-fast lasers. Market development can take time, though, and not all markets develop as hoped - at one point IPG was hoping to take share from Coherent’s excimer lasers in OLED production, though this could still be a viable opportunity down the road. Even so, newer products made up about 20% of the company’s sales in the fourth quarter, and IPG continues to be the leader in terms of bringing new technologies and capabilities to market.

The Outlook

With increased competition from the likes of Raycus and Han’s Laser, and an increased willingness on the part of rivals both within and outside of China to compete on price, I’ve lowered my long-term gross margin assumptions for IPG, though I still believe the company can generate attractive margins in the mid-50%’s over time.

I likewise still believe that IPG can generate attractive mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth, though 2019 could very well be a slightly down year for the company (the first in a decade). Factoring in some margin improvement from 2018/2019 levels and improved asset efficiency, I’m expecting long-term FCF growth in the low double-digits.

The Bottom Line

I thought IPG shares held some appeal when I last wrote about the company, and the shares are up about 10% since then (with a significant decline in December). Given the strong rebound in the shares, I don’t see as much potential here now, and I think there is more risk from weakening end-markets like autos and general manufacturing, though a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute would be a big help. Longer term, I do see opportunities in areas like EV battery assembly and new laser technologies, but I’d like a little more return relative to the risk before buying in with my own money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.