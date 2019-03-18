Crestwood Equity Partners: Low-Risk Growth Projects To Drive 15%+ DCF Growth Over 3 Years

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, natural gas-focused midstream partnership Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) gave a presentation at the Barclays Midstream Corporate Access Day in New York City. As is usual for presentations of this sort, Crestwood discussed its current business along with its current ambitions in order to frame an investment case to the analysts and decision makers in attendance. Interestingly, though, while the company did discuss its current growth projects, it spent almost no time discussing the overall trends in the industry. This is curious as these projects are designed to take advantage of these very trends! I will therefore add information about those trends where appropriate as we formulate our own analysis of this mid-sized midstream operator.

Crestwood Equity Partners is a mid-sized midstream master limited partnership boasting a current market capitalization of $2.47 billion and an enterprise value of $5.02 billion. The company has operations in several of the areas in which natural gas is produced. This includes the Bakken and Barnett shales, the Permian basin, and the Marcellus.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

Curiously, this company is somewhat underfollowed by the investment community at large despite its size and breadth. A quick review of Seeking Alpha's own page on the company reveals only a handful of articles about the company and only 5,236 followers of the ticker, but when we consider the fundamentals, there really is some real potential here. One of the reasons for this is that every basin in which the company operates has seen its production of both crude oil and natural gas, which is often an ancillary product to the crude oil, increase over the past year.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

The rate of production growth in these basins has admittedly been declining in response to the decline in oil prices. However, we are still continuing to see production growth in these areas. This benefits midstream companies like Crestwood because these are the companies that are tasked with moving this incremental production away from the basins where it is produced and to the next link in the chain to the end user of the products. While there are a variety of methods used by these companies to generate revenue, for the most part revenues increase with volumes of goods transported. Thus, we can easily see why Crestwood would benefit from growing production volumes.

However, pipelines, gathering and distribution systems, processing plants, and other infrastructure operated by midstream companies have a finite capacity of resources that they can handle. Thus, in order to truly benefit from the growth potential that rising production brings, it is necessary to construct more infrastructure. Crestwood Equity Partners is doing exactly this. Let us take a look at a few of the projects that the company is working on.

One area in which Crestwood Equity Partners is engaging in growth projects is the Bakken shale in North Dakota. Crestwood owns and operates the Arrow System in the shale play, which is a crude oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering system covering 150,000 acres on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

The total production of the Bakken shale is expected to grow from approximately 1.3 million barrels per day today to 2.0 million barrels per day by the end of 2021, so Crestwood is expanding the Arrow System in order to provide better service for the upstream producers in the area and of course grow its own cash flow. The biggest part of this expansion comes as a result of a deal that Crestwood struck with Enerplus (ERF) to provide services to its operations in the region. These capacity upgrades include the addition of fifty water well connections to the network and the addition of 30,000 barrels per day of takeaway capacity to service these wells. As might be expected, all of these new upgrades are backed by contracts from Enerplus that guarantee a positive return on investment for Crestwood. Of the $60 million that Crestwood is spending in 2019 and 2020 to perform these upgrades, it should get back about $15 million annually in EBITDA, which is quite a nice return.

The expansions that Crestwood is constructing for Enerplus are not the only expansions that it is making to its system. It is in fact expanding the ability of its network to gather and process all these commodities, with crude oil and natural gas volumes expected to grow 25% over 2018 levels this year while produced water volumes are expected to grow more than 60% over 2018 levels this year.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

However, volume growth alone does not mean that much if the incremental volumes will not be used or if the costs are too high for the company to be able to generate a positive return on investment. Fortunately, neither of these services is likely to play out here. The company has a weighted average eight-year contract length of the contracts backing the Arrow System, generally ensuring that the system will be generating revenue for an extended period. These are take-or-pay contracts as well, which reduces the risk to Crestwood Equity Partners (the company purchases all of the production at the wellhead and then sells it to downstream customers under contract). In addition, the company has a long history of generating positive returns on investment, with the Arrow System's upgrades being down at a 5.4x EBITDA multiple on average since 2013.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

The upgrades that Crestwood Equity Partners is making to the Arrow System are not the only growth projects that the company is working on in the Bakken. Another of the company's growth projects concerns Bear Den, which is a massive natural gas processing plant that the company owns in order to perform this necessary service on natural gas moving through the Arrow System. In order to handle the growing volumes of natural gas expected to be flowing through the system, Crestwood Equity Partners has embarked on a two-phase plan to expand this plant. When completed, these projects will have added approximately 150 million cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity over and above what the plant had originally.

Source: Crestwood Equity Partners

As we can see here, the first phase of the work added thirty million cubic feet/day to the plant's original total and came online in the fourth quarter of 2017. This capacity is already being 100% utilized. The second phase of the project is already under construction and will add another 120 million feet/day of capacity. This phase will come online in the third quarter of this year and so will begin to make its presence known on the company's results around that time. It is worth noting that Crestwood has not provided any information on projected return here, although it does state that both phases of the Bear Den expansion project have attractive ROIs. Unfortunately, though, we cannot determine just how profitable this growth project will likely be.

The Bakken is not the only region in which Crestwood Equity Partners is pursuing growth projects. Another area is the Powder River basin, where Crestwood recently secured a twenty-year contract with Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to provide the midstream infrastructure for an ambitious drilling program that it has begun working on. This program is expected to greatly increase Chesapeake's production in the region.

Source: Chesapeake Energy, Crestwood Equity Partners

In response to the tremendous growth potential from Chesapeake, Crestwood Equity Partners has begun upgrading the Jackalope gathering and processing system and the Bucking Horse processing plant to have a higher capacity of 345 million cubic feet/day in both cases. These upgrades are expected to come online around the end of the year. While this does represent a significant capital investment on Crestwood's part, the twenty-year contract from Chesapeake effectively guarantees the partnership revenues from the new upgrades over an extended period as well as attractive returns on this money. This is ultimately a very good thing for the company's unitholders.

These projects, among a few others, should help the company grow its distributable cash flow at a 15%+ compound annual growth rate over the next three years. This should certainly prove appealing to most investors given that receiving distributions is the reason why most people would buy a company like this. A growing distributable cash flow should allow the company to boost its per unit distribution, so long as it does not grow its unit base too quickly. This should not be the case, though, as Crestwood is one of the master limited partnerships that has adopted the self-funded model that I have discussed in past articles. Thus, the company is not relying on issuing equity in order to finance its growth projects. Overall then, Crestwood Equity Partners is well-positioned to grow its current 7.02% distribution going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.