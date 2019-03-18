CoreSite Realty Corporation: Possible Double Top Reversal May Hinder Dividend Growth

For any potential long play we recommend, we invariably look to see whether the company pays out a strong stable dividend. Being able to reinvest increasing dividends back into an investment does wonders for reducing the cost basis of the shares over time.

On rare occasions, we will invest in a company that does not pay a dividend if the fundamentals and valuation stack up. These set-ups though only present themselves on rare occasions as they would not be our preferred choices.

The reason is obvious. Dividends for example over the past century nearly make up 50% of the total return of the S&P 500. Their power is undeniable when the investor decides to hold a dividend growth stock for decades on end.

In this article, we will go through how the dividend of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) is trending. This corporation is a real-estate trust which primarily invests in data centers. Let's go through whether the dividend is being covered by earnings. Is there room to grow it? Let's dig in.

CoreSite Realty Corporation pays out a dividend of $4.40 per share annually which equates to a yield of about 4.26%. The yield is high compared to both the S&P 500 and this particular industry. In fiscal 2018, the company earned $2.22 in earnings per share. Therefore straight away, we can see that the dividend is not being covered by earnings.

However, earnings do not pay dividends but rather cash does. If we look at the cash flow statement, we can see that the firm generated $254 million in free cash flow, out of which it paid $193 million in dividends. Here we see that cash flow is covering the dividend with a payout ratio of just under 76%. This is possible due to the $100+ million of non-cash items which are elevating operational cash flow. Furthermore, the firm has had very little capex commitments of late which also is aiding that free cash flow number.

CoreSite Realty Corp.'s dividend has a 1-year dividend growth rate of 15% and a 3-year growth rate of 33%. Although, the growth rate has slowed, the above numbers (when combined with the already generous dividend yield) will definitely attract income-orientated investors here.

In fact, one would think that many investors would flock to a company paying out a 4%+ dividend yield increasing at double-digit percentages every year. Can these numbers and trends be sustained is the real question. To help us with this, we look to the firm's interest coverage ratio, debt to equity ratio and earnings projections going forward. The state of these metrics as well as how they are trending can give us insights on whether the company can remain strong on the dividend.

CoreSite's interest coverage ratio is 4.22 which is definitely on the low side. Furthermore, the ratio continues to decline having dropped a long way already from 34+ in 2013. This trend in part explains the declining growth of the dividend. When more of the firm's pre-tax profits have to be allocated towards debt interest, it becomes apparent quite quickly that sustained growth of the dividend will come under pressure. The debt to equity ratio is 4.66 which also is trending in the wrong direction. In fact, this key metric has never been higher over the past decade which is worrying. Long-term debt makes up 23% of this firm's market cap which again is much higher than what we look for.

Although earnings projections are pretty flat this year, analysts expect the firm to grow the bottom line by close to 10% the following year. Furthermore, expectations continue to rise which is bullish from a dividend perspective. As we have seen already from how the firm is able to generate cash flow, a 10%+ annual earnings growth rate would easily be able to result in double-digit increases in the dividend.

To sum up, we believe that CoreSite Realty Corporation at present doesn't have a strong financial base to keep on growing that dividend aggressively. This puts more pressure on future earnings. We though prefer to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible. Furthermore, the technical chart (as shown above) demonstrates that there is a risk that shares are undergoing a double top reversal pattern at present. We would recommend caution to interested investors in CoreSite Realty Corporation at this juncture

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.