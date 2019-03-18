Cadence Design Systems: Strong 4Q Beat, Stable Growth Outlook

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reported 4Q results and FY19 outlook which provided hefty upside. Revenue growth for FY18 accelerated to 10% over 2017's 7%. Guidance is 7% yoy for 2019E mostly due to the timing of hardware sales, some of which were booked in the fourth quarter of 2018. Despite higher mix of hardware which typically carries a lower margin, overall EBIT margins were 31.6% in 4Q18, +60bps higher than consensus, as operating expenses were lower than expected.

Big wins driving revenue

In aerospace and defense, Cadence won business deals with GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF). While its Functional Verification suite gained 22 new customers, which drove ~$143m in revenue, there was also a breakthrough, wide-ranging semiconductor win. In 4Q, Cadence and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) expanded their relationship to include more of its digital, custom, and verification products.

EBIT margins providing operating leverage

Given that the top-line growth is in the high single digits, operating efficiency is very important in driving EPS growth. FY19 EBIT margin guidance of 30-31% further substantiates this. The company is displaying good operating expense management as we see sales & marketing and R&D expenses going down as a % of revenue.

Valuation: At historical peaks

While Cadence's business is more stable compared with semiconductors and aviation industry, it is still affected by the R&D cycle of its customers. The reason why Cadence is trading at these high levels has quite a lot to do with how robust its revenue growth and earnings are. To highlight, despite the revenue yoy figure declining to 7% in FY2019E, the two-year growth rate is 17.7%, which is the same as FY2018. Its downstream clients are subject to more cyclicality, but they are under pressure to continue to innovate, design, and test new products, which provides a long-lasting stream of demand for Cadence's product suites. Competition is healthy as market share are divided among two other major peers, Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

Given consensus estimate of $2.01 in FY2019E and applying a 30x P/E, we reach a PT of $60, which is where Cadence is already trading at. This is a solid name to keep on the watchlist, but we remain neutral for now.

For further upside, we will need to see more contract wins and broader semiconductor strength.

