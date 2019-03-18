Cadence Systems: Strong 4Q Beat, Stable Growth Outlook

Cadence System reported 4Q results and FY19 outlook which provided hefty upside. Revenue growth for FY18 accelerated to 10% over 2017's 7%. Guidance is 7% yoy for 2019E mostly due to the timing of hardware sales, some of it which was booked in the fourth quarter of 2018. Despite higher mix of hardware which typically carries a lower margin, overall EBIT margins were 31.6% in 4Q18, +60bps higher than consensus, as operating expenses were lower than expected.

Big wins driving revenue

In aerospace and defense, Cadence won business deals with GE Aviation and BAE systems. While its Functional Verification suite gained 22 new customers which drove ~$143m in revenue, there was also a breakthrough, wide-ranging semiconductor win. In 4Q, Cadence and Samsung expanded their relationship to include more of its digital, custom and verification products.

Source: Company

EBIT margins providing operating leverage

Given that the topline growth is in the high single digits, operating efficiency is very important in driving EPS growth. FY19 EBIT margin guidance of 30-31% further substantiates this. The company is displaying good operating expense management as we see sales & marketing and R&D expenses going down as a % of revenue.

Valuation: At historical peaks

While Cadence's business is more stable compared with semiconductors and aviation industry, it is still affected by the R&D cycle of its customers. The reason why Cadence is trading at these high levels has quite a lot to do with how robust its revenue growth and earnings are. To highlight, despite the revenue yoy figure declining to 7% in FY2019E, the two year growth rate is 17.7%, which is the same as FY2018. Its downstream clients are subject to more cyclicality but they are under pressure to continue to innovate, design and test new products which provides a long-lasting stream of demand for Cadence's product suites. Competition is healthy as market share are divided among two other major peers, SynopsYs (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

Given consensus estimate of $2.01 in FY2019E and applying a 30x P/E we reach a PT of $60, which is where Cadence is already trading at. This is a solid name to keep on the watchlist, but we remain neutral for now.

For further upside, we will need to see more contract wins and broader semiconductor strength.

Source: Company

