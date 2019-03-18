Tilray, Inc: A Truly Viable Cannabis Play

In the cannabis space, there are a number of players, some older but many newer, that have come out of obscurity over the years. Now, with recreational pot and related products legal in Canada, and with this trend likely to continue globally in the years to come, investors are seeking attractive opportunities, but knowing which companies are the most appealing can be tricky. After vetting some of the larger players in the space today, one interesting prospect I arrived at is Tilray Inc. (TLRY), a manufacturer and distributor of medical and recreational pot products. With management focused on growth and a recent history of financial data to back that the firm’s strategy is working, now might be a good time for investors interested in this space to dip their toes into the business.

A disclosure on foreign currency: In this article, unless otherwise specified, and even then on a case-by-case basis, all references to ‘$’ or dollars will refer to Canadian dollars.

A medical and recreational focus

Like most of the players in the cannabis space, Tilray began as a firm dedicated to medical marijuana products. This makes sense since cannabis has been legal for medicinal purposes in Canada since 2001, while for recreational purposes it only became legal in October of this year. Over the few years it has been in operation, Tilray has engaged in 5 announced clinical trials and has created a range of products from capsules, to oils, and more. This is a big deal since, as of the time of this writing, marijuana is legal, in some way, shape, or form, for medicinal purposes in 29 different countries. Their offerings range from CBD-dominant products to THC-dominant products, to those that are balanced between the two.

In Canada specifically, where Tilray is trying to grow (pun intended), there’s a lot of potential for the medicinal space. According to Health Canada, for instance, the market in Canada for medical cannabis by 2024 will be $1.3 billion in size. This is actually the smallest estimate I have seen since I began analyzing this space. In other articles, I have detailed a potentially much-larger space for market participants.

Medical marijuana is a great place for companies and their investors to make some money, but the real opportunity is in what’s called the ‘adult-use’ space, or what I just call the recreational space. Current data suggests that the entire global marijuana space could represent industry revenue of between $150 billion and $250 billion per year, with the lion’s share on the recreational side. To benefit from this opportunity, the management team at Tilray decided, in June of this year, to launch a subsidiary called High Park, which will focus on the production, sale, and distribution of recreational cannabis. Today, the company is operating on 13 acres of greenhouse space (with 100 additional acres to expand into), and it operates a 56 thousand square foot processing facility.

In Canada alone, this market is potentially quite large. According to management, the recreational market in Canada could be between $1.8 billion and $4.3 billion (uncertainty exists because of how new the industry is), but that’s only what’s in store right now. Eventually, the market should expand to be between $4.9 billion and $8.7 billion in size. To fully capitalize on this opportunity, Tilray appears to be focused on a specific strategy of diversifying its revenue streams, likely through partnerships with other companies.

This thinking can be seen in the image above. As you can see, Tilray is already hard at work finding third parties to work with, but it’s more than just about finding strategic partners, it’s about finding the right mix of products. Most recently (and this isn’t included in the image), the firm struck a deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) for non-alcoholic beverages. In the image below, you can see a wide range of products and brands being explored by the company in an effort to meet consumer demands and to find what works and what ultimately doesn’t. These early years are vital because in other industries like non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco, these formative years will be the time when early winners (those who find the most-liked offerings) will be able to establish market dominance. This, in turn, will enable the companies in question to raise additional funding and further entrench themselves against the competition, and if all goes well, this will be followed by a period of consolidation where either individual brands or entire companies will be absorbed into the winners in this space. Everybody else will either die out or be relegated to follower status.

So far, while Tilray is not the largest player at the moment (that position belongs to Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC)), it is showing really positive early signs. For instance, year-to-date, revenue for the business is up 78.9%, while in the third quarter it’s up 85.8%. This is despite the fact that recreational use was not made legal until after the third quarter’s ending date, so if all is going well, it’s likely revenue will explode higher from here.

In order to truly jump on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the management team at Tilray is burning on all cylinders as it focuses on growth. Earlier this month, for instance, the firm announced that it had made a $7.5 million investment in exchange for 12% in a firm called ROSE Lifescience Inc. The business has also entered into an exclusive sale, supply, and distribution agreement with High Park, and it will enable Tilray’s customers to have access to locally-grown products using ROSE’s 54 thousand square foot facility. Also recently, the company has launched Tilray Latin America SpA, a wholly-owned subsidiary created from its purchase of Alef Biotechnology SpA earlier this year that will set it up to import, produce, and distribute medical cannabis products throughout Chile and Brazil. Of course, as the image below illustrates, this is just one part of Tilray’s broader strategy to go global.

In order to fully capitalize on opportunities, Tilray will need to continue throwing capital toward acquiring, setting up, and partnering up with various businesses worldwide, but management is working hard even there as we speak. In addition to having US$104.245 million in cash and another US$14.712 million in short-term investments on its books today, the firm recently raised $610.6 million in October through the issuance of convertible senior notes. Though this is smaller (substantially so) than what Canopy and Cronos Group (CRON) have both raised recently, it’s enough to get a start on expansion.

It can be easy to get starry-eyed regarding the cannabis space and the opportunities that exist. After all, it is a huge market that has long been controlled by black market forces and it has now been opened up for the masses in Canada. As more countries move toward liberalization on this front, there does exist the potential for real returns, but there are several risks to keep in mind.

For starters, if we do not see a wave of countries adopting legalization, especially in the larger recreational space, or if this legalization takes far longer than anticipated, growth prospects for Canadian firms could be limited. Even if legalization does pave the way to opportunity, too many firms piling into this space could also create overcapacity. This is especially true in nearly-untouched markets like edibles and beverages. Outside of market-specific risks exist all sorts of company-specific ones too, like the natural process of market forces picking the brands deemed to deliver the best value to consumers and/or management decisions that could hinder or help any one firm at a time when achieving scale, market penetration, and household brand recognition is of the most importance. All of these are items investors should be watching out for, as any one could spell disaster at a time when investor sentiment has sent the market values of the industry's leaders soaring.

Takeaway

Right now, the cannabis space is in a really vital stage of its lifecycle. As the market ramps up and prepares for international expansion, we are likely to see the establishment of a handful or so of firms that will ultimately come to dominate the industry, and because of industry dynamics and legal timing, it’s highly probable that most of these will be located in Canada. As one of the largest players, with strong revenue growth already, and a nice chunk of cash at its disposal, Tilray is certainly one of the players investors should focus the most on right now. Obviously, some risks do remain, but at this time, the biggest winners will be established and those who pick the right prospects will be rewarded handsomely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.