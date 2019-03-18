Nano Dimension Snatches Defeat From The Jaws Of Victory

Too bad a disastrous financing robs shareholders of expected returns. This was an avoidable own goal, which makes it even worse.

The company seems to have a bright future ahead as this new technology expands its use cases and the company increases its installed base.

The company is the market leader in the emerging field of 3D printing of electronics and their sales are growing even more rapidly than we imagined.

Shares of Nano Dimension (NNDM) will need a long time to recover from an extremely dilutive financing which hammered the shares and caps their upside for some time to come. Still, we are impressed by the progress of the business so we keep the shares in the SHU portfolio.

While we had a notable recent success with the latest addition on the SHU portfolio, Pareteum (TEUM), Nano Dimension (NNDM) could have been another success but management basically blew it, and we're not amused, to put it mildly. Look at the graph:

This looks like the shares of a failing company, which it's anything but. In fact, in the just completed year, the revenue increased by a dizzying multiple, from the earnings deck:

That's right, 2017 revenues were just $0.8M, but last year the company produced $5.1M and that's going to triple again this year to the guided $14M-$15M. Not quite the failure the stock chart suggests.

A Disastrous Financing

The culprit? A disastrously dilutive financing, the result of management waiting far too long. They could easily have done a financing when the stock was selling at $2+, the resulting dilution would still have hurt, but not nearly as much as the $0.75 financing they ended up doing.

Here is that financing:

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), a leading additive electronics provider, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of units consisting of 16,000,000 American Depositary Shares together with Warrants to purchase 16,000,000 American Depositary Shares and Rights to Purchase 12,000,000 American Depositary Shares, at a combined price per unit to the public of $0.75. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $12,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.8625, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The Rights to Purchase have an exercise price of $0.75, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire 6 months from the date of issuance. Nano Dimension has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase additional units to cover over-allotments, if any.

16M ADS was already nearly doubling the existing share count, but then there are 16M warrants and 12M Rights to Purchase (we're not even sure what these are exactly but we assume these are just like warrants).

The only slight consolation is that the company, apart from the $11M+ or so they received for the first 16M of ADSs, will get more when the holders exercise these warrants and purchase rights:

16M x 0.8625 = $13.8M

12M x 0.75 = $9M

So the maximum the company could receive is roughly $34M, but that would take the share count to 64M. That really is depressing for existing shareholders, no matter what the operational progress.

There is of course the theoretical possibility that these rights expire worthless, the share price has to keep under $0.75 for the six months since the fifth of February when this finance deal took place.

However, don't count on that. Since that deal the stock price has been above $0.75 for almost all the time and since these rights are exercisable upon issuance, one can assume that the holders did just that (and might very well have gone on and sold the shares they received).

In a game of 'spot the difference', compare this to the financing they did a year ago:

Nano Dimension Ltd, a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a price of $2 per ADS. In addition, Nano Dimension has granted the underwriters a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 900,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price. All of the ADSs are being offered by the Company. The two Co-Chairmen of the Board of the Company participated in the offering.

$2 per ADS, no warrants, no fancy rights to purchase (yes, there was a 900K over-allotment right which was executed, but that's it).

Perhaps readers can understand why we were pulling our hair out at this 2019 financing. If anything, it should have been the other way around because in February 2018, the company was hardly generating revenues while a year later a great deal of market acceptance and partnerships, not to mention DoD clearance, had been won.

To our great surprise, no single analyst actually mentioned, let alone criticized management for the recent financing. Management itself cited the market meltdown and government shutdown as an excuse (Q4CC):

As you know the company publicly filed a registration statement on Form S1 right after sharing the successful results of the previous quarter. With this positive momentum of sales, we went out to raise funds that would support our growth efforts. During December, Wall Street experienced a negative momentum, which was immediately followed by a long government shutdown that impacted the SEC and prevented the company from finalizing the funding. By the time the shutdown ended, the company acted to close the deal in accordance with the new market conditions.

There is something in that, but they should have taken care of the financing way before; this is largely an own goal, and one that will take quite a bit of time for shareholders to recover from.

The financing made a complete mockery of assumptions we made about future dilution (roughly 30%-50%) in previous articles, so we'll have to take a new stab at that, which we will do below.

Progress

It's all the more bitter because there is real and substantial progress to report. The company sold 30 of their 3D printers, the Dragonfly Pro, even if the 9 systems they sold in Q4 was a slight disappointment as they sold ten in Q3.

The slight Q4 disappointment is due to the government shutdown (again) and this could very well spill over into Q1, as the company deals with potential DoD and other public sector customers.

But the year is going to be considerably brighter (according to guidance), with revenues reaching $14M-$15M where we assumed just $10M.

Another considerable benefit is that with increased volume, margins are improving due to two reasons:

An increase in installed base is increasing the demand for 'consumables,' that is, the specialist ink which happens to be a proprietary product from the company itself, protected by patents. They have a bit of a razor and blades business model, and a few years down the line, these consumables are expected to be responsible for nearly half the company's revenue (see figure below).

Included in the first year is warranty and service, but from the second year this too will start to generate revenue.

Some of this effect can already be noted:

See that Q4 revenue was actually a tad higher than Q3, whilst the company sold 10 printers in Q3 and only 9 in Q4. This effect will get stronger over time. This year, for instance, the company expects to triple revenues, but it's not necessary to sell three times as many printers as in 2018 (30), for revenues to triple; 70-80 printers is sufficient, according to management guidance.

Management is also trying to educate and work with customers and prospective customers in increasing the use cases of the Dragonfly Pro.

They are working with strategic customers for that aim to get them over the fence and tweak the production process (not the machines themselves, Q4CC):

At the level of application engineering, yes, not at the level of machines. It's not requiring us to develop a new machine, but it does require us to work with them to understand their benchmarks, improve the recipe to [indiscernible] and to that level it's a collaboration, yes.

The biggest increase could come when customers go beyond prototyping for which the printers are used today (together with R&D) to small batch production (Q4CC):

Hopefully sooner than later it's a bit hard to put my finger on it, but definitely we're expecting to see that in the coming year in 2020 after this year in which we're targeting and working with customers to start getting repeat orders not just for prototyping, but really to start working with them on activities related to low volume production or specific production grade application. And there we believe, we're going to see repeat customers coming for even more than a single machine but several machines in the purchase.

That is already possible (Q4CC):

we now technically, you could create small devices, for example, battery holders with RF antennas, quantities on hundreds within one print overnight. They're very small, but still they're valuable. So from that perspective we are ready. Having said, that we are working also on improving the quality of the product and the readiness of the product is the normal evolution fast enough with better readiness for production.

There are a host of use cases (see the "Applicable Solutions" slide above), but the most promising additional growth for the company are laying in the field of Industry 4.0 and the IoT:

And this market, in which the company is the clear leader, is expected to grow significantly:

To what extent the company will be able to benefit from that depends to a large extent on whether they can build new versions of the Dragonfly which speed up the process. This is very much their ambition:

Shareholders

In the meantime, holders like us are twisting and turning in the wind after the February financing. While the company is moving forward better than we expected, the shares aren't likely to recover anytime soon, we fear. Here is what the company projects:

During the Q4CC, it became clear that this gross profit margin of 50% (it's 30% now) is more for 2020, but it's still a notable improvement. More important is the decline in cash bleed. Here are their cash holdings at the end of Q4 2017 to Q4 2018.

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cash 6.1 14.76 11.6 7.52 3.75

The increase in Q1 was from the previous $13.8M financing, that time at the decent level of $2 per ADS. So they are burning roughly $4M a quarter.

We're going to assume that they will continue to do that in H1 2019, declining to $3M per quarter in H2 (as management argued sales will accelerate in H2) and then to $2M per quarter in 2020.

That is, to last until the end of 2020, the company needs roughly $22M. The company had $3.75M left at the end of Q4, plus another $11M+ from the 16M ADS they sold in February, roughly $15M.

It's a pretty safe bet that the 12M purchase rights will be converted, if that hasn't been done already so that's another $8M for a total of $22M which would last them to the end of 2020.

But there might be an over-allotment (like in the February 2018 financing), and there are the potential proceeds from warrant conversion (a maximum of $13.8M).

So it's a fairly safe bet that the company has enough funds to last them at least to the end of 2021, and by that time they might not need all that much cash anymore. It's good to see that operating expenses have stabilized, even declined a bit:

And selling printers from 2020 onwards with 50% gross margin instead of 30% makes quite a bit of difference.

The fully diluted ADS count is now roughly 64M. If the company manages to produce the $14M-$15M in revenue, the shares might reach a dollar and could go a little higher if the market sentiment remains positive.

This could all have been very different and it's now the worst performer in the SHU portfolio by a mile. The frustrating thing is that this is not because the company isn't performing, it is, arguably even better than most expected.

They simply killed the stock with a 200%+ dilution in one big swoop, and that could have easily been avoided in our view.

Conclusion

We always saw the opportunities of this company, and these seem to have materialized even faster than we expected, or even hoped. However, we also had two concerns.

The first, the need for financing, has turned into a nightmare from which it will take a long time to wake up. The second, concerns about the possible size of the addressable market, are lifting.

Needless to say, this whole episode has left a sour taste. We feel management has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, at least for quite some time.

We are not selling, but we see only a very gradual recovery in the shares. The dilution is of such magnitude that it will take time for the growth of the company to absorb that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NNDM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.