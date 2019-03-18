Cellcom Israel Ltd (CEL) CEO Nir Sztern on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellcom Israel Ltd (NYSE:CEL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ehud Helft - GK Investor Relations

Nir Sztern - CEO & President

Shlomi Fruhling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tavy Rosner - Barclays Bank

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cellcom's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Cellcom's Investor Relations team at GK Investor & Public Relations at 1-646-688-3559 or view it in the News section of the company's website, www.cellcom.co.il.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ehud Helft of GK Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, would you like to begin?

Ehud Helft

Thank you, Operator. I would like to welcome all of you to the Cellcom's Results Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call, and I would like to thank management for hosting this call today. With us here are Mr. Nir Sztern, the CEO; and Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, the CFO. Mr. Sztern will open by providing a summary of the main highlights of the quarter followed by Mr. Fruhling, who will review Cellcom's results, financial performance in further detail.

Before I turn over the call to Nir, I would like to remind our listeners that in this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Therefore, the company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law of 1968. I note that actual results may differ from those discussed today. And therefore, we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under risk factors in the company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed under Form 20-F, which was filed earlier today with the SEC.

In addition, any projections as to the company's future performance represent management estimates as of today. Cellcom Israel assumes no obligation to update these projections in the future as market conditions change. And now I'd like to hand over the call to Mr. Nir Sztern. Nir?

Nir Sztern

Thank you, Ehud. Good day to all of you, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. 2018 was an important year for Cellcom, particularly from a strategic perspective. We continue to move ahead with our investment in IBC, which, if completed, will bring the optical fiber communications infrastructure in Israel to the next stage, and Cellcom tv continues to grow and perform.

The growth in the fixed-line segment revenues, which grew 9% year-over-year, demonstrated we are successfully executing our long-term strategy to provide a full, comprehensive and broad range of end-to-end communication services for all our customers and having them stay with us over the long term. However, the intense competition continues in the cellular segment, even more so given the recent entrance of a sixth operator into the market. This competition continues to put pressure on cellular prices, and we continue to see a decline in the average revenue per subscriber. In light of this, over 2018, we acted to reduce our expenses and improve and streamline the processes of sales, support and service, and we intend to continue taking steps to reduce our expense footprint.

I would like to take a deeper look in the performance of our growth engine and discuss our fiber-to-the-home initiative, both of which we expect will benefit us as we look forward to 2019 and beyond. We are proud of the strong and ongoing recruitment of subscribers to our TV service, which has become an important market disruptor in the Israeli TV market. As of year-end 2018, we had 219,000 households subscribed that have signed up to our television services, having grown by almost 30% year-over-year. We offer our customers TV services together with Internet, cellular and fixed-line telephone services, making up our quad play package. Cellcom Israel is the only local company that offers a full quad package at an attractive all-in price, providing strong savings for the customer. Broad market acceptance of Cellcom tv offering, including as part of our appealing triple and quadruple package, is continuing to bring us good subscriber recruitment in each and every quarter, and we are seeing many of the customers staying with us over the long term.

Cellcom Israel is always looking to the future and how we can better serve our customers. We continue to look towards broadening and improving the services we offer our customers. Fiber-to-the-home is today's solution for providing ultrafast Internet to the home, enabling the provision of speeds of up to 1 gigabytes per second, 20 times what is typical today in Israel.

We recently announced the signing of the transaction to invest in IBC together with the signing of a right of use agreement as to the fiber network. We expect this move, together with our partners, the Israel Infrastructure Fund and the Israel Electric Corporation, will strengthen our position and will advance and upgrade the Internet infrastructure of Israel.

Throughout 2018, we continue to lay down our own fiber optic network to the home. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIF for the sale of our fiber network in residential areas as it shall be at the end of 2019 to IBC for approximately between ILS 180 million and ILS 200 million once the IBC transaction is complete and subject to definitive agreement, IBC's agreement and regulatory approvals. Signing the agreement with Cellcom and IIF investment in IBC through a joint partnership is a giant step towards a new age in Israel Internet infrastructure. Once the necessary approvals are received and this transaction is completed, IBC, under its new ownership of Cellcom IIF and IEC, would have the ability to bring the fiber optic message of up to 1 gigabyte per second to over 1 million Israeli households within 5 years.

Furthermore, the sale of Cellcom's independent fiber optic infrastructure in residential areas to IBC is expected to benefit our cash flow, improve our financial ratios and reduce our level of CapEx in the coming years and provide IBC with a substantial asset and a substantial advance on its deployment and business plan.

In summary, 2018 was a year in which our activities in the fixed-line segment continue to gain traction. Our focus is to work hard to continue to roll out our fiber-to-the-home network in order to expand our customer base, broaden our revenue streams and save also costs. At the same time, we have taken steps in order to match our expenses to the lower level of profitability in the cellular segment.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, for a review of our financials. Shlomi, please.

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you, Nir, and good day to all of you. We'll provide you a summary of our results. The details can be found in the press release we issued earlier today. Revenues for 2018 totaled ILS 3.69 billion, 4.7% lower than the ILS 3.87 billion reported last year. The decrease in revenue was due to a 4.6% decrease in service revenue and a 5% decrease in equipment revenue.

The fixed-line segment service revenue grew 8.6% over 2017, partly compensating for an 11.6% decline in the cellular segment services revenue over the last year. The growth in the fixed-line segment service revenue was due to the growth in our subscriber base for the TV and Internet infrastructure services and from fixed-line communication services provided based on the network sharing agreement with Golan. Full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA was ILS 660 million or 17.9% of revenue, a 22.6% decrease compared to ILS 853 million or 22% of revenue in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA from the fixed-line segment was ILS 269 million compared with ILS 258 million last year, and adjusted EBITDA from cellular segment was ILS 391 million compared with ILS 595 million last year.

Loss for 2018 totaled ILS 64 million compared to a net income of ILS 113 million in 2017. The free cash flow for the year was ILS 181 million versus ILS 325 million last year. Our cash capital expenditures during 2018 totaled ILS 593 million, which comprise the investment in fixed-line assets and intangible assets, including, among others, investment in the company's mobile network, fiber optic network, information system, software and TV set-top box and capitalization of part of the customer acquisition cost as a result of the adoption of IFRS 15. This compares with ILS 583 million and ILS 168 million in the respective period last year.

I note that as a result of the agreement with IBC, if completed, as Nir explained earlier, we expect that our future CapEx requirements will be lower than they are currently. As of the end of 2018, our net debt stood at ILS 2.5 million. Our cellular subscriber base amounted to 2.8518 million at the end of 2018 compared with 2.817 million at the end of 2017, a year-over-year growth of 1.2%. The churn rate of the cellular subscribers in 2018 stood at 43.2% compared with 45.8% in 2017. ARPU for 2018 was ILS 51.3 compared with ILS 57.1 in the last year of 2017.

With that, I would like to open the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Tavy Rosner with Barclays.

Tavy Rosner

In the press release, you mentioned that the telecom market is in a difficult situation in Israel and that a regulatory intervention is needed. Can you care to elaborate what you think the regulator should do in order to improve the current situation?

Nir Sztern

Yes, of course. I think there are a few things that the regulator can do. Some of them are even short term. For example, we recently had a new law in Israel demanding us to answer customer calls over the telephone at a specific amount of time. That means that we needed and we recruited a lot of CSRs to our call centers. This carries a huge cost in terms of giving service to the customers. I think there can be and should be some amendments to that in terms of the operating hours and so on. That's one example. Another is the fees that we're paying for the frequencies that amount to large sums of money. It's an indirect tax that the mobile companies are paying the government of Israel. I think that should be re-examined and prices should be lowered. There's a lot of discussion that should be made and is made in terms of the 5G auction at the end of the year. And especially regarding what benefits or incentives the government can give the companies and also regarding the time line of when that should be. And so these kind of things are, I think, very easy for the regulator to do and can have a significant influence in terms of the cost structures of telecom companies in Israel.

Tavy Rosner

Okay. That's helpful. And I guess, looking at the fiber venture, you -- I mean, everything depends on getting all the approval. But assuming everything goes through, you will be selling your existing fiber base to the joint venture. And then if I understand correctly, from thereon, your fiber will be branded under the venture and not under Cellcom. Is that -- do I understand it correctly?

Nir Sztern

Yes, you do. The sale is not to the venture. The sale is to IBC.

Tavy Rosner

Understood. So how would it work from a marketing perspective? That means you will still have, for example, Cellcom tv and the Internet and everything. So from a front-end perspective, people will not know who -- which infrastructure it is. It's basically...

Nir Sztern

Exactly. Exactly. The customer buys a triple play either with ADSL or fiber. Whether or not it goes on Bezeq's ADSL, our own fiber or IBC's fiber is not important in terms of customer. We'll bundle it as a single service. The huge potential in the deal is mainly in the cost cutting and how much we pay Bezeq today for the use of their infrastructure and an upside of potentially new services and faster speeds that we can sell on the fiber network.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Sztern, would you like to make your concluding statement?

Nir Sztern

Yes. I'd like to thank all of you for joining our conference call and your continued interest in our company. I look forward to hosting again at our next call. Have a good day. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the Cellcom Israel Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.