ISD And GHY Mandate Changes Offer Possible Catalyst For Discount Contraction

An example of a CEF rotation trade we executed for our members, and an illustration of how valuation divergence can produce real profits.

Investment thesis

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) and PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)'s investment mandate change may offer a potential catalyst for discount narrowing.

Investment mandate change

On March 8, 2019, PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (formerly PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund) and PGIM Global High Yield Fund (formerly PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund) announced that effective immediately, the funds have changed investment policies to permit investments of instruments of any duration or maturity and to remove the limit on investments in lower rating categories (Caa1/CCC+ or lower). Starting this month, ISD and GHY also boosted their monthly distributions by 1.5 cents (+17.6%) and 1.75 cents (+21.2%) respectively. Both funds now pay $0.10/month, and yield 8.44% and 8.60% respectively.

The full press release can be found in the following link.

Valuation is attractive

GHY closed last week with a discount of -13.13% and a z-score of +1.8, while ISD closed with a discount of -12.44% and a z-score of +1.6. Despite their relatively high z-scores, these two funds are actually among the most discounted funds within the high-yield peer group, as can be seen from the chart below. Out of 31 CEFs, GHY is the most discounted fund while ISD is the third-most discounted.

Numerically, the average for the high-yield CEFs in the database is -5.81%. Even excluding the more richly-valued term CEFs and the MCI/MPV pair, the average for the remaining funds is still -9.11%, more than 300 bps higher than GHY and ISD's valuations. The full dataset for the high-yield CEF in CEFConnect's database is shown below.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

New yields are more competitive with the peer group

Why hasn't GHY and ISD been very popular in the past? My guess is that its previously low duration and higher-quality investment mandate restricted the funds' ability to invest in lengthier and junkier credits, which made their yield less competitive compared to their peers. Excluding the target term funds (which are shorter duration and lower yielding), GHY and ISD's former yields of 7.10% and 7.17% would have put them near the bottom out of the peer group the high-yield funds.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect. GHY and ISD's forward yields are displayed in black, while their former yields are in yellow. Target term funds have orange bars).

However, with the mandate change to allow investment into higher yielding securities, as well as the hefty ~20% distribution boosts for the two funds, there is a case to be made that these funds could very well see their discounts contract as they trade more in line with their (now) comparable peers. It should be noted that GHY and ISD do sport low coverage ratios of 69% and 75% respectively since the earnings numbers are based on their old portfolio. With the relaxation of the investment mandate to allow investment into higher-yielding securities, I would expect its net investment earnings number to move sharply higher in the next report, which would boost the coverage ratio.

Risks are increased

One very important point to note however is that the risk of both funds has been increased by this mandate change since the funds will have flexibility to invest in longer duration (higher duration risk) and junkier (higher credit risk) securities. To see what I mean, consider how their current portfolios stack up with their peers.

Currently, ISD and GHY have low durations of 3.00 and 3.20 years respectively due to their previous short duration mandates. This compares to 5.25, 3.77 and 4.26 years for three other representative high-yield CEFs, BlackRock Corp High Yield CEF (HYT), Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NHS). An increase of ISD and GHY's durations towards the peer group will therefore necessarily lead to an increase of duration risk.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFdata)

In terms of credit quality, ISD and GHY hold 47% and 40% in "BB" rated securities respectively, which are the highest rung of the non-investment grade ladder.

(Source: CEFdata)

This makes them higher quality than many other high-yield CEFs which load up on B and CCC credits in order to enhance yield. The chart below shows the proportion of assets in "BB or above" issues for different high-yield CEFs. ISD has over half (53.10%) of its assets in higher-quality issues, and for GHY the number is 45.90%. Out of the other three representative CEFs highlighted, only NHS has a comparable proportion (46.60%) in BB or above credits.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFdata)

In a similar vein, ISD and GHY have relatively low proportions allocated to CCC or below (including unrated) assets, at 8.3% and 7.8%. Only NHS has a lower proportion allocated to CCC or below issues (6.9%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFdata)

Hence, relaxing the limits on lower rated issues could see ISD and GHY becoming junkier, thus increasing their credit risk.

Summary and outlook

Do I like these changes? Personally, I am in favor of extending the duration of the portfolio to allow longer-duration (and therefore higher-yielding) securities. With many target term high-yield CEFs available, I don't find a particular need for a non-term high yield fund to invest in short duration issues. Indeed, something that I've found before in my research is that funds in the "limited duration" category have done fairly poorly compared to other fixed income sectors. It could very well just be the fact that the market has realized that rates aren't going to be rising very fast any time soon. With high-yield bonds, they aren't that interest rate sensitive in the first place, so a low duration mandate seems doubly undesirable in this case.

However, I'm less positive on removal of the limits on CCC or below investments, which would seem to indicate that the funds are going to get junkier.

The BB rating grade is a "sweet spot" in my opinion as they are significantly safer than B and especially CCC rated credits, but being still non-investment ("junk") grade they cannot be owned by many types of large funds, which boosts their expected return premium. Also, many "fallen angels" (funds whose debt was initially investment grade when issued but then became downgraded) are BB-rated, and we've previously discussed the attractiveness of fallen angels in our analyses of the associated ETF, the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL).

Indeed, ISD fell significantly less than other domestic high-yield CEFs during both the 2015/2016 credit panic and the mini-panic towards the end of last year. While we don't know exactly how much "junkier" ISD and GHY are going to get, it is probably safe to say that the funds are going to get riskier rather than safer.

Recent trade in the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

I'd like to highlight a CEF rotation trade that we recently performed in the Tactical Income Portfolio of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, our premium newsletter service, as an example of how we can use the above analysis to inform our investment portfolio decisions.

While my outlook on the fundamental changes of ISD and GHY's investment mandates were mixed, they do provide a sentiment-based catalyst for discount contraction. The hypothesis is that CEF investors will reward the new, higher yields of these two formerly unpopular CEFs, and thus bid up their valuations. Credit should also be given to the fine folks at Morningstar who first reported the idea.

We therefore purchased a ~4% position of ISD at $14.22 on March 11, 2019 in the Tactical Income portfolio.

To make room for the incoming ISD position, we sold our position in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) which we had previously purchased (members link) on December 13, 2018.

The below excerpt from our trade alert (members link) is illustrative of how a nimble CEF investor can take advantage of valuation divergences in CEFs, with good success.

We noted at the time that "A major divergence has opened up in the valuation of several target term CEFs: Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT), Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB), Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY)." Our analysis led us to swap from JHB to EHT on that day, and we also recommended anyone owning JHY to swap to EHT as well. Pleasingly, the trade has worked out exactly as we had hoped with EHT outperforming both JHB and JHY. Overall, EHT returned +6.65% in total return for us in 88 days (consisting of +5.31% in capital gains and +1.33% in distributions), good for an IRR of 28%. Moreover, the near 200 bps outperformance vs. JHB meant that our CEF rotation trade effectively harvested the equivalent of 7.7% annualized alpha from this swap, which is even greater than the distribution yield from either CEF! Data by YCharts We decided to sell out of EHT as the alpha capture opportunity from the term mandate has greatly diminished as the fund's discount has contracted. When we first bought EHT it was trading at a -5.23% discount, giving an estimated +1.7% annual alpha until liquidation in 2021. However, the current discount of less than -2% means that the alpha available is now down to only +0.7%. This is still a decent alpha tailwind for a high-yield fund, which is why we're still holding to our fairly large EHT position in the more passive Income Generator portfolio for now, but in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio we'd like to be a bit more aggressive and look for more undervalued opportunities to deploy our funds. I could have swapped the funds from EHT back into JHB to "compound income on steroids" and get ~2% extra shares of JHB "for free", but JHB currently also isn't exactly cheap at a -0.30% discount and +2.7 z-score. No other target term CEFs offered any attractive discounts either. Hence, we decided to extent the duration risk of this position by swapping from a term to a non-term high-yield CEF, the PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) (formerly PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund), which was trading at a much more generous discount of -12.44%. As we noted in our latest CEF weekly roundup, ISD's +18% distribution increase and relaxation of the fund's mandate to instruments of any duration and credit quality could provide a potential catalyst for the fund's discount to narrow back into the range of its peers.

We’re currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews. SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.