GM: Ignore Decelerating Growth And Focus On Cruise And Rivian

General Motors (GM) is one of the best-performing auto-manufacturing stock this year. The stock has gained by 15%, which is higher than that of Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). Investors have cheered the Q4 earnings and the increased guidance for 2019. They have also cheered its relationship with Amazon (AMZN) after the two companies teamed up to invest in Rivian, a manufacturer of electric trucks. Further, investors are pleased with the cost-cutting initiatives, that include plant closures and layoffs. They have also been pleased with the share buybacks and the 3.90% dividend yield.

The company market capitalization has risen to about $54 billion, which makes it the biggest auto-manufacturer in the United States. At this valuation, the company has a TTM PE ratio of 6.8, which is lower than that of Ford and Daimler and slightly higher than that of VW and BMW. On a one-year forward basis, the company has a PE of 6.0, which is slightly lower than that of Ford. Tesla on the other hand has a forward PE of 47. The reason for this is that GM’s organic growth has slowed, with its annual revenue declining from $150 billion in 2011 to $147 billion in 2018. It is estimated to decline to $146 billion in 2019. On the other hand, Tesla has been a growth machine that has seen its revenue climb from $204 million in 2011 to more than $22 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow to $32 billion in 2019 and $40 billion in 2020.

While GM’s revenue and organic growth has and is expected to slow, investors have been optimistic about its investments in electric vehicles and autonomous driving. This year, the company partnered with Amazon to invest $700 million on Rivian, a Tesla-killer that is developing an electric pickup truck. They are also optimistic about its GM Cruise product, which develops technologies for autonomous vehicles. The product competes with Alphabet’s Waymo and Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group.

Electric Vehicles

General Motors was among the first developers of electric vehicles (EV). In 1996, the company developed the EV1, which was available through leasing only. The production of the car ended in 1999 and in 2003, the company cancelled the EV1 program. Today, the company sells the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Volt cars. The Bolt sold more than 20K units in Canada and United States in 2018. This was a slowdown from the more than 25K units sold in 2017. The Chevy Volt sold more than 22K cars in 2018, down from more than 24K in 2017. In a recent statement, the company said that it intends to challenge Tesla with its Cadillac brand.

In the EV business, the company faces two major challenges. First, it is competing with Tesla, which has emerged as the leading EV company in the world. In 2018, Tesla sold more than 244K cars. It is expected to sell close to 500K cars this year. The advantage that Tesla has over GM is that it has become a lifestyle brand that most young people love. It is this reason that thousands of young people attend Tesla events. They are also prepared to pay a deposit for a car that will be released in two or three years. They are also happy to be associated with Elon Musk, who has been compared as the next Steve Jobs. It is difficult to imagine these people gathering for a GM-related event.

Second, Tesla cars are actually better than those manufactured by GM. A comparison by InsideEvs between Model 3 and GM’s Bolt concluded that:

The Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model are both great EVs. But the Tesla Model 3 is a better vehicle overall. It’s faster and has better styling. The Model 3 is available with longer range, faster charging, and greater access to highway pit stops. While the passenger and cargo space of the Bolt and Model 3 are competitive, the Tesla compact EV is more comfortable while providing a driving experience that fully embodies the spirit of innovation represented by electric cars. The main gripe against the Model 3 is its price and availability, which will be remedied by less expensive versions in 2019.

Therefore, the fact that Tesla has better quality electric vehicles poses a major threat to GM as the world moves to adopt EVs. This is mainly because, with Tesla now delivering a $35,000 car, people will have no reason to buy those manufactured by GM, unless it continues to lower its prices. It also helps to justify why investors are paying a 47x multiple to own Tesla’s stock.

GM Cruise

Another reason why GM’s stock has moved up is its Cruise division. The unit is developing technologies that will enable cars to be fully autonomous. This will make road transport safer and less expensive. Recently, Softbank, which is also a major investor in Uber and Lyft, gave the company $2.25 billion. This funding gives the unit a valuation of nearly $15 billion. This lags that of Waymo, which is valued at more than $175 billion. Yesterday, it was reported that Uber’s self-driving unit is raising funds that values it at more than $10 billion. Analysts believe that GM could take the Cruise division public. This was evident after the company hired Dan Ammam to lead the unit. He was awarded $25.6 million in restricted stock units that pay only if he can take the company public or sell it. A recent article in SA said that Cruise could be worth more than the entire GM.

These investments are being made because of the projections of the autonomous driving. Studies place hefty valuations of this industry. There is a report that values the industry at more than $7 trillion by 2050. Another report estimates that the current value of the industry is at $54 billion. The chart below shows the estimation of the North American self-driving cars and trucks by 2030.

Source: Grandview Research

These are interesting numbers that deserve attention. As a result, GM will be a major winner if Cruise goes public. However, unless this happens, there are risks that investors should be aware of. First, even with these flashy predictions, no one really knows how big the size of autonomous driving will be. Maybe people will be resistant to owning fully autonomous vehicles and instead prefer cars like Tesla that already provide autonomous capabilities already.

Second, it is said that autonomous vehicles, with the help of technologies like Cruise will help eliminate truck drivers. I believe this will not happen in the near future because of the important role the drivers play. They do much more than drive the vehicles. This view is shared by Piper Jaffray’s Alexander Potter who said:

Arguably, it’s irrelevant to talk about whether robot drivers will replace humans. Many drivers cannot be displaced. They do much more than just drive.

Instead, the future of the autonomous technology in the trucking industry will be like that of Tesla semi.

GM Valuation

Even with the 24% gain, General Motors does not have a ludicrous valuation. It has a forward and trailing PE ratio of below 7, which is below the S&P 500 average of 21. While the company’s growth has slowed, the management has been working to create shareholder value through share buybacks and dividends. In the past four years, the company has spent more than $10 billion in buybacks. It also has an interesting dividend yield of almost 4%. In addition, the company continues to lower costs by closing ineffective plants.

Undervalued companies only make good investments if there is a catalyst that could lead to growth. The catalyst for GM will come from the Cruise division if it goes public. Another catalyst could come from the investment in Rivian, which could also go public in a few years. It has also invested in Lyft, which is expected to go public soon. Therefore, for these reasons, I recommend having a small part of GM on your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.