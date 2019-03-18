MakeMyTrip: Dominant Market Share, Fastest Growing Major Economy, South Asia Tourism Boom - 12% Upside Opportunity

Founded in 2000 to serve the travel needs of the US-based Indian community, MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) has evolved into a leading travel company providing a comprehensive range of travel and travel-related services through its websites www.makemytrip.com, www.gobibo.com, and www.redbus.in and mobile platforms. Through a bouquet of acquisitions, CEO Deep Kalra has consolidated market share to transform a small start-up to a one-stop shop for all domestic and international travellers in India.

Business overview

Air Ticketing- MMYT earns commissions from airlines for tickets booked by customers through their distribution channels, with no performance obligation, in addition to incentive payments linked to the number of sales facilitated by them.

Hotel and packages- Revenue here is from customer bookings of hotels and packages as well as air tickets sold as part of packages. This includes commissions earned from the sale of hotel rooms and earned as agents from other OTAs. As with Air Ticketing, the company recognises the majority of hotel revenue on a “net” basis due to their “agent” role. MakeMyTrip assumes the risks and responsibility for delivery of the services in Packages however.

Other revenue and Bus Ticketing- This primarily includes commissions generated from the sales of bus tickets and as of FY2019 Q1 bus ticketing has been reported separately. Other revenue derives from rail ticket sales commissions and fees earned facilitating other ancillary travel requirements.

Industry Analysis

Barriers to entry- Advancements in tech has lowered the barriers of entry for OTAs by reducing start-up and general operating costs and lowering proprietary travel knowledge edge. As AI and big data-based insights become more of a tool to improve the consumer experience, the industry barriers are sure to rise.

Rivalry among competitors- Low levels of product differentiation and switching costs ensures a fragmented market. As a result, no operator is making money in the $10bn Indian online travel market however consolidating market share with the purchase of smaller rival GoIbibo in 2016 has allowed MMYT reduce competitive intensity and promotional spend, thus paving a path to profitability.

Sellers and their bargaining power- There are often no formal deals with suppliers thus no significant switching costs meaning that inventory (hotels rooms and air tickets) are fairly commoditized services so strong relationships determine repeat B2B transactions. The threat of forward integration allows suppliers like airlines to yield power should they build the operating flexibility to successfully sell packages and complex itineraries.

Buyers and their bargaining power-Buyers range in diverse retail and corporate profiles and enjoy no significant switching cost. As a result, loyalty is an expensive commodity and the continued discount practices has drawn scrutiny from traditional travel agents and local regulatory bodies.

Threat of Substitutes- Threat of substitute products (alternative homes for example) is minimal for now given India's shortage of supply and travel’s share of the domestic wallet continued rise. Should demand for Indian tourism continue to outpace growth in infrastructure/construction, India risks losing share of international tourist arrivals to neighbouring Asian countries.

INVESTMENT THESIS

Macroeconomic Stability

FY2019Q2 GDP reading of 7.1% saw India retain its position as the fastest major economy for the fourth consecutive quarter, amid cooling global growth climate. The acceleration of investment friendly policies, structural reforms and low commodity prices has stimulated growth in the economy and the travel industry in recent years. The RBI looks to persevere through the more recent headwinds of rebounded oil prices and weak Rupee by cutting interest rates to re-accelerate GDP growth. What’s more, robust domestic demand and continued-high foreign reserves leave India less vulnerable to geopolitical headwinds while well-positioned to capitalise on ongoing US-China trade tensions through a narrowing trade deficit. Notably, Q32019 FDI was up 14% year over year (2% in USD terms) – with the services sector being the top recipient.

Travel and tourism was the nation’s third largest foreign exchange earner in 2017 (US$ 27.69bn), contributing 9.4% of GDP and 8% of total employment. India’s total travel and tourism investment was $41.6bn (3rd globally) and this yielded the 7th largest contribution to GDP. A record 10 million foreign tourists travelled to India in 2017 and the Government seeks to double this by 2020. Despite the influx of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs), the domestic travel spending of $186bn in 2017, 3rd largest in the world, accounted for 87% of direct travel and tourism GDP. As discretionary incomes and GDP per capita in India continues to trend upwards, potential international disruptions to business will have less of an impact.

Emerging segments and growing demand

India has leveraged its four world’s great religions; beautiful natural/rural landscape; heritage and modern structures to expand their palette of tourism offerings for OTAs to capitalise off. Unlike other Asian medical tourism destinations, travellers head to India for their reputed health care professionals, state of the art facilities and traditional therapies. Adventure tourism presents a high value consumer opportunity with the average thrill-seeker willing to pay US$ 4,000 per trip. OTAs and operators are pivotal in adding visibility but have yet to fully develop a structure to truly capture the wealth of destinations, such as 73% of the Himalayas which lies within the Indian borders. Once addressed, a greater share of the $445bn global adventure travel market can be unlocked for bookable experiences.

The holistic development of India’s travel and tourism industry calls for considerable support from the government and cyclical hospitality sector. The introduction of electronic visas eased entry but placed a greater impetus on hotel and airport construction. India’s top 10 busiest airports recorded a 20% year on year growth of average passenger traffic in FY 2016/2017 while Hotel Occupancy Rates are at their highest point since to 2008 global economic crisis. Through large scale government-led projects, such as UDAN-RCS, Bharatmala and Sagar Mala, are addressing these growing pains to avoid losing out to neighbouring countries in the red-hot South Asia region. UDAN-RCS incentivizes travel to the growing middle class through subsidies and aims to connect unserved and under-served airports expanding the pool of potential transactions for MakeMyTrip. Phase 1 launched in April 2017 saw five airlines receive rights to operate on 128 routes with a total subsidy outlay of Rs 214 crore per annum. Phase 2 saw 312 more routes and a total subsidy outlay of Rs 500 crore per annum and this steady flow of new routes continued in the January 2019 with 235 more routes being awarded with a total subsidy outlay estimated to go up to Rs 1,250 crore.

Investment Friendly Policy

Continued digital initiatives and economic liberalisation paints an investment friendly landscape for the travel and tourism sector to thrive among. The government permitting 100% FDI in the hotels/tourist industry attracted US$ 47.8bn in capital investment in 2017 alone while the introduction of e-visas considerably contributed to the 121% CAGR of Foreign Tourist Arrivals during 2010-17. Existing policies have been relaxed to accommodate the growing air traffic with the 5/20 rule requiring domestic commercial carriers to have 5 years of operational experience and a 20-aircraft fleet being reduced to 0/20 in 2016. The Indian Government has not only subsidised growth with policies. Collective government spending on tourism is expected to reach INR 367.9bn (US$ 5.85bn) in 2028 from the INR 169.8bn (US$ 2.81bn) in 2017.

ACQUISITIONS AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

2016 Ibibo Acquisition

As air ticketing net revenue margins have matured, MakeMyTrip has shifted their attention to consolidating their share of the under-penetrated hotel booking market. Their estimated $727m (8x sales) deal for the Ibibo Group in October 2016 (stellar business when compared to Ctrip’s £1.4bn, 10x sales Skyscanner acquisition the following month) has allowed them to execute on this strategy adding room inventory while rationalising discounting to pave a path to profitability. Investors embraced the consolidating move and potential for operational and cash flow synergies as MMYT stock price soared 43% on the day of announcement.

Absorbing Ibibo allowed MakeMyTrip to increase their dominance in the domestic market and tap into their budget accommodation expertise having held a strong competitive position in the branded 5/4/3-star space. Since the transaction’s January 2018 close, the company has seen robust sequential growth by all metrics in their hotel segment. The most recent quarter saw a 26% and 21% YoY growth in constant currency hotel adjusted revenue and gross bookings, respectively while standalone room nights grew 27%. This has been complemented with sequential reductions in operating losses, despite the continued competitive climate, which has been attributed to “improved marketing efficiencies in budget hotel segments and strong growth in the premium segment”.

MakeMyTrip adopted another well-recognised brand in redBus within this transaction. Founded in 2006, redBus had virtually monopolised the Indian online bus ticketing market selling upwards of 1 million ticket a month by the time of its $130m takeover from Ibibo in 2013. The company has since expanded to 5 international markets (including South America’s Colombia and Peru). RedBus has thrived among MakeMyTrip’s portfolio having more than doubled annual transactions (17.5m in FY 2016 pro forma to 39.6m in FY2018) and with a 70% share of online bus ticketing market, they are well positioned to capture the expected 25% CAGR during 2018-22.

Post-merger MMYT’s cash cushion and savvy owners’ (Naspers and Ctrip) emerging markets expertise positions them well against competitors such as Yatra and Cleartrip in the war of attrition. Additionally, their comprehensive product offerings, expanded customer reach and cross selling opportunities, long-term organisational focus can shift to improving customer experience and satisfaction similar to the more mature global players like the Bookings and Expedia.

Ctrip’s Financial Support

In 2016, MakeMyTrip raised $180m in debt financing from Ctrip and gained a new board member and strategic partner to combat the OTA space. Aggressive pricing cannot last forever as Ctrip co-founder and MMYT board member James Liang knows too well from past successes in the once fierce and comparable Chinese travel market. Post-Ibibo merger, the $180m convertible notes converted to a 10% equity share and was followed by a joint $330 million fresh equity raise with Naspers the following summer of 2017. Aligned with equity ownership, Ctrip seek to contribute expertise and to emulate their Chinese successes and will not shy away from pouring further capital to fend off cash-strapped domestic rivals Yatra.

Flipkart Partnership

The April 2018 strategic partnership between Flipkart and MakeMyTrip saw the allegiance of two companies who have played a defining role in shaping the consumer internet ecosystem in India. The partnership allows both MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus travel services to leverage Flipkart’s growing consumer base and drive more travel bookings through a more seamless consumer experience. This partnership not only provides added visibility to Flipkart 100m+ customer base, but shields MakeMyTrip from the growing presence of e-commerce giants Amazon to the OTA space through Flipkart’s 51% domestic e-commerce market share.

OYO Partnership

MakeMyTrip rekindled a commercial partnership with Softbank-backed OYO in June 2018, two years after competitive tensions forced them to delist OYO rooms from their platforms. The competitive landscape has continued with the entrance of search giants Google and airlines like Spicejet (Spicevacations) forcing MakeMyTrip to seek partnerships and strengthen in the prized hotels segment. OYO’s pivot from the aggregator model to a self-operated franchise model presented a prime opportunity to reunite and further penetrate the budget accommodation space which has become one of the major draws among India’s middle class. The new arrangement allows OYO to list their approximate 4,000 properties across segments and over 75,000 rooms across MakeMyTrip’s two primary platforms which allows MakeMyTrip to expand its share of hotel bookings. A 5-year extension was agreed in March 2019 where OYO will pay a commission ranging from 15%-25% - a slight premium to what they pay other OTAs.

AI OPPORTUNITY: BRAND LOYALTY, EFFICIENCY, PROFITABILITY

Big Data Returns

Data engineering and Artificial Intelligence presents a number of opportunities for the OTAs to boost efficiency and increase profitability. Here lies an ability to quickly synthesise big data to enable a deeper understanding of the customer, competitors for effective price strategies to drive additional sales and high quality recommendations – often combining things like best pricing, time of the year, and flights. Meanwhile, the development of chatbots provides a leaner complement to traditional travel assistance. The enhanced transparency and convenience is expected to save up to $160bn worth of time in the end-to-end travel experience for customers by 2025. Firm’s that can leverage AI can increase brand loyalty and maximise the odds of repeat business.

Gia and Myra are the company’s big chatbot bets offering multilingual customer support across the goibibo and MakeMyTrip platforms. Since its launch last year, Gia now handles nearly half of the post-sale queries and over 10% of bookings. The chatbots intend to be integrated within WhatsApp, the most popular messenger app in India, and pushed out to residents of category B, C and D towns to grow the hotel reservation business.

MakeMyTrip set up a $15m Innovation Fund in 2014 for significant strategic investment in travel-related technology startups. An early bet on the value of the deep understanding of traveller’s planning and in-destination experience preferences was made through the 2015 acquisition of Mygola. The company acquired a 25% stake in Bangalore-based Simplotel Technologies in 2015 to cater to their growing inventory supply with optimised websites and booking engines. More recently, they purchased Bitla Software, a bus travel management software, in 2018 to facilitate redBus’ strong focus in expanding to smaller towns.

In the fragmented OTA space, an extensive suite of technology products, solutions and services for the supplier ecosystem and a seamless consumer experience is pivotal to remain competitive. As clear domestic leaders, MakeMyTrip have demonstrated the knack for making key additions to their infrastructure and look set to further strengthen their strong market position.

Mobile Centric Model

Mobile devices have become indispensable tools for the modern traveller. 95% of adults now use smartphones, and according to GlobalStats mobile accounts for 76% of internet use in India. With the number of smartphone users in India expected to double India to 829 million by 2022 the need for a sophisticated mobile platform is ever more.

Today’s leading travel brands go beyond designing a seamless and integrated app experience and leverage data such as CRM and geolocations to deliver more intimate and meaningful experiences. Despite this, a Skift 2018 Digital Transformation Report showed that 56% of business rated their preparedness for a mobile world at a rating of three or less on a scale of one to five.

MakeMyTrip’s mobile application was first launched in 2012 and today enables air travel, hotel, bus and train reservations as well as other geo-targeted travel services across iOS, Android and Windows platforms. As of March 2018, MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo and redBus apps have collectively been downloaded 130m times – 9 times the Yatra amount. It serves as a key growth channel and a great client acquisition resource with almost two thirds of the transactions booked via mobile.

Through an internal project code-named Cosmos, the company has built an automated, self-learning truly personalised app experience. Behind the scenes lies a real time personalisation layer with two key components: “cp3o : cosmos personalisation”, which essentially plays a role of API gateway for serving and integrating various LOB/data APIs; and “cosmos data APIs” which builds on top of big data stack described here.

A sticky platform is key to conversions, repeat business and potentially brand loyalty. Cosmos’ ability to retain context, reduce friction, socially profile and intelligently persuade is pivotal among a climate of 82% cart abandonment rates (APAC among the highest) where 87% of consumers are willing to retrace and reconsider their searches and carts.

RISKS

New Entrants Threat to Market Share

Amazon

So far the travel industry has shown great resilience to the Amazon “death star” despite prior attempts through Amazon Destinations and Amazon Local. However, being one of few large consumer expenditure categories without an Amazon presence, a second attempt is inevitable. The 100+ million Prime members already spend an average of $1,400 annually and it would appear to be a seamless integration to introduce travel bookings to the ecosystem. What’s more, the online traffic advantage and accelerating ad revenue business makes it an enticing proposition for the company to take another stab at the market.

Google

Google has silently increased their presence in the travel industry adding Google Flights, Hotels and Trips to their platform in recent years. Google Flights’ revamped web interface not only allows travellers to check price graphs and set preferences, but also integrates other Google services such as Maps (which itself already allows hotel bookings) and Gmail (which will pick up previous bookings and display them in its search results).

In the metasearch space, Google Hotel Ads presents a compelling investment for hotels of all sizes with the most qualified traffic and highest traffic volume. The launch of Room Booking Module (RBM) allows hotels to not only show their prices but also room photographs, making it an even more powerful force on metasearch. Through the creation of advertising opportunities, OTAs and suppliers have seen their expenditures for Google's services soar in recent years ultimately positioning them in checkmate – either pay up for Google Ads or have your traffic hijacked on their platform.

Airbnb and the Alternative Accommodation threat

The 2008 financial crisis accelerated the thinning of the line separating alternative and traditional accommodation and price and location emerged the key drivers in travel booking decisions. Coupled with the professionalisation of marketplaces for alternative hosts, the supply transformation has proliferated. This secular shift has forced OTAs to shift capex decisions to accommodate.

Spearheading this disruption is home-sharing giant Airbnb. Their longstanding lead in the space has reignited an inventory arms race among the global OTA giants. Booking have surpassed their 4.5 million alternative listings in June 2018. Expedia, slower to take notice of the shift, paid $3.9bn for HomeAway in 2015 to avoid losing further ground to the seeming two horse race – a seemingly worthwhile investment with HomeAway recording a 31% YoY jump in gross bookings in FY2018.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky last year waged a more comprehensive war on the OTAs and followed through with the acquisition announcement of HotelTonight. In 2018, the company integrated boutique hotels and bed-and-breakfasts to their site through 3D party property management tools such as ThinkReservation and SiteMinder, used by over 28,000 hotels (a fraction of their total 4.5 million listings showing ample scope for growth). There were also full launches of category types such as Airbnb Plus and Select incentivising a more professionalised approach to hospitality offerings and services while their $200 million Niido joint venture saw the opening of a second Airbnb-branded building in Aug 2018 within 9 months of launch (12 more apartment complexes in pipeline by 2020).

The short-term threat to MakeMyTrip domestically is somewhat constrained by the housing shortage from a swelling Indian population, and relatively low GDP per capita jeopardising the necessary service and maintenance. As a result, India’s domestic 2020 $3bn alternative host market opportunity remains a fraction of the global $74bn market size. MakeMyTrip’s foresight to foray early into the alt. accommodation space in 2016 through Rightstay (now Homestay), where they effectively enlisted more than 10,000 addtional rooms upon assuming ibiboGroups’ GoStays, may prove significant should traditional hotel room demand continue to outstrip supply. Should median incomes, Indian holiday duration and attitudes towards alternative accommodation continue to shift positively, Airbnb’s leading domestic presence (40,000 homes) positions them favourably to capture the secular shift.

Digitisation and Fraud Losses

Through digitisation, today’s traveller has greater control and choice to craft unique experiences and as a migration from offline to online bookings continues, the threat of fraud has followed suit. Travel intermediaries absorb $21bn ($6bn direct, $15bn indirect) a year in fraud-related losses with a 6% CAGR to $25bn expected by 2020. The industry lies particularly vulnerable to fraud due to its high resale value on dark-net marketplaces, number and diversity of suppliers and relatively low margins. Due to OTAs high volume low margin business models, it can take a large volume of sales to offset a single fraud event. Emerging online travel markets, such as APAC (India), with their lack of a prevention infrastructure are especially susceptible to attack. Prior to the 2016 MMYT-Ibibo merger, redBus fell victim to a reported 13.72 GB data comprise where over 4 million user email IDs 673 million lines of text was dumped on the darknet. As firms race to minimise friction in transactions with legitimate customers and suppliers, they must take caution to not jeopardise their protection efforts leading to greater fraud risk exposures and related losses.

CATALYSTS

Oil and Currency Net Headwinds on Margins

The 2014 collapse in crude oil prices allowed airlines to accelerate air passenger traffic growth, through lower fares, and hotels to return to pre-recession room occupancy rates within in India. As oil prices have rebounded nearer to their historical norms, great pressure is placed on India’s domestic and international airlines’ ability to lure travellers with discounted fares while maintaining healthy margins.

Higher air fares however, may lead to higher MMYT gross bookings and net revenue margins (should discount levels hold) however this will likely be offset by the lower transactions volume as travellers start to feel the pinch of higher oil prices. This destabilising input effect threatens the resurgence of room occupancy rates in an already heavily discounted hotel segment.

In addition to the crude oil risk, recent INR/USD depreciation has materially affected MMYT’s financial results, reported in US dollars, hindering earnings and shareholders value. The most recent quarter’s year on year adjusted revenue growth in the hotels and packages segment, for example, was 26.8% on a constant currency basis but a smaller 13.8% when you adjust for the unfavourable 11.4% appreciation of the US dollar against the Rupee.

With 61 times more Domestic Tourist Visits than Foreign Tourist Visits and 88.85% of travel expenditures expected to derive domestically by 2028, India’s tourism industry looks to remain more sensitive to consumer behaviour patterns of Indians thus the impacts of weak Rupee causing an increasing value proposition for foreign tourists remains negligible.

VALUATION

Precendent Transactions backup

DCF Model backup

Relative Valuation backup

WACC breakdown and Sensitivity Analysis

Revenue Breakdown

Comps Analysis

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.