Savings Matter More Than Investment Returns For My Retirement Portfolio

In John Mauldin's article (The Average American Can't Save Enough To Retire), the message is clear, and it is dire: An average American tapping on social security, receives $1,420 monthly. This is based on social security's fact sheet, available here.
In my previous article, I reported that the 2016 median net worth of an American Household was only $50,000 at ages 45 to 54 if we exclude the value of the property they live in. While this figure is dated, I will continue to use that $50,000 figure to articulate my point on the importance of saving.
I will illustrate how critical it is for us to start saving and setting aside money for our retirement. However, just looking at this $50,000 figure, any reader would know one cannot survive on a return on investment on a $50,000 portfolio. Assuming a 45 year old has an aggressive investment portfolio and a desire to retire at 65:
|Current Age
|45
|Years before retirement
|20
|Investment portfolio
|$50,000
|Annual Yield
|10%
|Future Value of Portfolio
|$336,375
|4% dividend (monthly)
|$1,121
|Social security payout
|$1,420
|Total monthly benefit
|$2,541
This 45 year old, without setting aside any amount of his/her income as savings, would payout $2,541 monthly before applicable taxes. After taking into consideration an inflation impact of just 1%, the present value of that 4% yield on the $336,375 portfolio is only $919 a month! Adjusted back to present value terms, the total monthly retirement benefit from social security and a 4% yield on the retirement portfolio would only be $2,339.
In contrast, the average expenditure of the household above 65 has increased from $26,533 in 2000 to $49,542 in 2017.
Historical household income and expenditure
|Year
|Chained CPI Consumer All Items (Dec YoY)
|Age 55-64 Avg. Expenditure
|% change
|Lifestyle Impact
|Over 65 Avg. Expenditure
|% change
|Lifestyle Impact
|2000
|2.60%
|$39,340
|-0.10%
|-2.70%
|$26,533
|0.00%
|-2.60%
|2001
|1.27%
|$41,462
|5.39%
|4.13%
|$27,714
|4.45%
|3.18%
|2002
|2.02%
|$44,330
|6.92%
|4.90%
|$28,105
|1.41%
|-0.61%
|2003
|1.70%
|$44,191
|-0.31%
|-2.01%
|$29,376
|4.52%
|2.82%
|2004
|3.15%
|$47,299
|7.03%
|3.88%
|$31,104
|5.88%
|2.73%
|2005
|2.88%
|$49,592
|4.85%
|1.97%
|$32,866
|5.66%
|2.79%
|2006
|2.27%
|$50,789
|2.41%
|0.14%
|$35,058
|6.67%
|4.40%
|2007
|3.67%
|$53,786
|5.90%
|2.23%
|$36,530
|4.20%
|0.53%
|2008
|0.22%
|$54,783
|1.85%
|1.64%
|$36,844
|0.86%
|0.64%
|2009
|2.46%
|$52,463
|-4.23%
|-6.69%
|$37,562
|1.95%
|-0.51%
|2010
|1.28%
|$50,900
|-2.98%
|-4.26%
|$36,802
|-2.02%
|-3.31%
|2011
|2.93%
|$53,616
|5.34%
|2.40%
|$39,173
|6.44%
|3.51%
|2012
|1.48%
|$55,636
|3.77%
|2.28%
|$40,410
|3.16%
|1.67%
|2013
|1.32%
|$55,892
|0.46%
|-0.86%
|$41,403
|2.46%
|1.14%
|2014
|0.52%
|$56,267
|0.67%
|0.15%
|$43,635
|5.39%
|4.87%
|2015
|0.43%
|$58,781
|4.47%
|4.04%
|$44,664
|2.36%
|1.93%
|2016
|1.81%
|$61,346
|4.36%
|2.56%
|$45,756
|2.44%
|0.64%
|2017
|1.69%
|$64,972
|5.91%
|4.22%
|$49,542
|8.27%
|6.58%
Source: One-Screen Data Search
The expenditure shortfall will only lead to a predictable outcome, which is to continue working. While this may still be a possibility today, a lot of jobs in the future might simply be displaced by technology or structural shifts in the evolution of certain industries. I am uncertain that I would, for example, be a taxi driver in the event I needed to because the world in future would be serviced by autonomous driving vehicles.
We therefore desperately need to save. However, this rate of savings has been declining from a 2012 peak of 12% down to just 7.6% in 2018! While consumer spending boosts the economy and (hopefully) creates jobs and (maybe) wealth of the average American, it is unwise to save just 7.6% of income!
It is also insightful to observe by contrasting the table above against the total personal savings value historically.
While the savings rate grew from 6.2% to 7.6% between 2017 and 2018, total value of savings grew 275% from $384 billion to $1.06 trillion. I infer that the rich (smart) guys are actually stashing away more money.
The 7.6% savings rate and does not adequately cater to the retirement aspirations of the average salaried worker. Based on the 45 year old household 2017 median income of $80,671 obtained from the US Census Bureau (link here), the annual savings would equate to $6,131.
Assuming the same investment yield of 10%, the future value of investing $50,000 and $6,000 every year until 65 would be:
|Current age
|45
|Years to retirement
|20
|Current portfolio value
|$50,000
|Annual savings
|$6,000
|Return on investment
|10%
|Future value at age 65
|$680,025
|4% yield
|$27,201
|Monthly distribution at retirement
|$2,267
|Inflation rate
|1%
|Equivalent in present day terms
|$1,858
|Average social security payment
|$1,420
|Total monthly payout
|$3,278
The average expenditure of 65 and above households is $49,542 or $4,129. There is a 20% shortfall before achieving this goal. I have also assumed a phenomenally low inflation rate of just 1% over the next 20 years. A tweak in this assumption to 3% would make the total monthly payout $2,675, a 35% shortfall to the required target to make ends meet.
Applying this range of 20% to 35% shortfall into the 7.6% savings rate would result in savings having to be at least 9.2% to 10.26%. This has to be done consistently each year in order to just get by upon retiring.
The fact that the savings rate has only been higher than 9% just 4 years during the period between 1960 and 2018 demonstrates just how difficult this task is for the average American.
It is time, therefore, to thoroughly consider one's spending habits.
Note: I did not factor in other taxes and 401k plans into this assessment, or one-off large ticket costs like healthcare.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.