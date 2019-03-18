Stemline Therapeutics Has The 'Big Mo'

Several analysts reiterated Buy ratings on Stemline last week and the company recently had ELZONRIS approved by the FDA.

Today we revisit Stemline Therapeutics (STML), a member of the 20-stock Busted IPO Forum model portfolio. The stock jumped over 15% last week on a litany of analyst buy recommendations. What's ahead for Stemline going forward? We explore that question in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Stemline Therapeutics is a New York-based clinical stage biotech company developing oncology therapeutics. The stock came public in 2013. It currently has a market cap of approximately $550 million and the shares go for around $13.50 a share.

Recent Events:

On December 21st of last year, the company's primary drug compound ELZONRIS was approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, 2 years and older, with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm or BPDCN. A marketing application was accepted in Europe in late January to review ELZONRIS for approval for BPDCN as well.

ELZONRIS is a novel targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 (IL-3) receptor-α (CD123), a target present on a wide range of malignancies and is the first drug approved for BPDCN. BPDCN is a rare disease of the bone marrow and blood that affects multiple organs, including the lymph nodes and the skin. It often presents as leukemia or evolves into acute leukemia. The company is currently conducting 4 different trials across 5 different indications for ELZONRIS previously known as SL-401.

The company also just filed a prospectus for a $250 million mixed shelf offering. Given Stemline just raised some $80 million in a secondary offering in January, this is probably just a placeholder that will not be acted on for some time.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, data from the Phase 2 trial of a different compound SL-701 was presented in patients with second-line glioblastoma (GBM) at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO) in November. SL-801 and SL-1001 are two are compounds in Stemline's pipeline that are in much earlier development.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

After no analyst activity so far in 2019, commentary picked up markedly on STML last week. Piper Jaffray ($23 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($35 price target) and Cowen & Co. all reiterated Buy ratings on Stemline Therapeutics during the week. Here is the commentary from Jaffray's analyst

Piper Jaffray analyst Joseph Catanzaro says he continues to have no doubt that Stemline Therapeutics' Elzonris will become standard of care for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. The analyst remains "very comfortable" with his 500 patient annual U.S. incidence estimate. He models for $300M in peak U.S. sales for Elzonris.

Stemline ended FY2018 with $60 million in cash and marketable securities on the books. The company burned through just over $18 million in cash during the fourth quarter. With the recent capital raise, the company should have a total of just under $130 million on hand after the first two months of 2019.

Verdict:

The company just achieved its first drug approval and is ramping up roll-out activities including raising funding. ELZONRIS has good peak sales potential and is being tested for other indications and has a few other compounds in earlier stage development. I continue to like Stemline long term even though it may experience the same 'hiccups' as most newly minted 'Tier 3' concerns. Options are available on this name so a buy-write option strategy is available to initiate a new position or to add exposure to a core holding in Stemline.

