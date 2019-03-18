Samsung Hopes To Bring iPhone And iPad Users Into The Fold

A ton of press is devoted to Samsung's mobile devices, yet this is only half of the reason to consider the shares.

It’s certainly no secret that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung Electronics (OTC: OTC:SSNLF) have an ongoing war for smartphone users. Each year, the two companies release devices aimed at taking market share. Samsung recently released the S10 variants and the even more discussed Samsung Fold. The question begging for an answer, is do these new devices have the chops to not only keep Android users happy, but to also try and steal iOS users?

Services depend on devices

Most of the recent articles about Apple are focused on the company’s streaming ambitions. Whether investors like it or not, Apple primarily has the opportunity to enter new businesses based on the sale of devices. For those who would question this theory, ask yourself this: Where has Apple succeeded when it didn’t first sell a piece of hardware to a customer? Mainly because of the company’s own choices, Apple has largely held a closed system approach to its offerings.

With Samsung releasing multiple variants of its Galaxy S10 devices, should Apple investors be worried? There is little doubt that the S10 lineup is impressive. The S10 has a 6.1” Quad HD screen with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The smartphone also promises 24-hr battery life from smart battery use, closing apps when you don’t need them. The S10+ gives users an even bigger 6.4” Quad HD screen and similar impressive features. The S10e offers a smaller screen and a smaller price. A phone that seems aimed directly at taking market share from Apple is the 5G S10. This phone offers a near small tablet sized screen at 6.7” and the all important 5G capabilities once the networks support this option.

Samsung’s release schedule at the beginning of the year is targeted at pulling users into the Android camp. If the S10 lineup was the only threat to the iPhone, Apple investors would probably take this with a grain of salt, yet Samsung’s other device has both a huge risk and huge reward.

A $2,000 gamble

If you’re considering a smartphone, there are several factors that most customers take into consideration. According to several web sites, here are some of the top thoughts:

CNBC Tech Article Android Pit Article Gadgets Now Article Display Carrier and Plan Build quality Battery Operating System Display Storage Design and Function Processor Camera Display Camera Company reputation for quality Processor Battery

(Sources: listed in the column titles)

We seem some similarities between the different sites, namely display, battery, and processor. When it comes to the display, Samsung is taking a giant leap into what could be the future with the Galaxy Fold. The Fold isn’t an incremental step, it’s a transformation of what many think about when considering a smartphone.

The Fold is a beast of a device with two displays, 512GB of storage, and impressive specs all around. The cover display is 4.6 inches, while the unfolded display is 7.3 inches. The short-version, is Samsung wants users to abandon carrying around their smartphone and tablet. By combining these two devices into one, the company is betting users will be willing to pay a super-premium for the latest and greatest thing.

When I say super-premium, I mean $1,980 super-premium. The Fold will be available on AT&T and T-Mobile April 26. In case anyone wants to question whether there is a potential future market for foldable phones, according to reports, Xiaomi, Huawei, Alcatel, Motorola and Apple are all working on foldable phones. Apple has seen significant success combining the capabilities of multiple devices starting with the iPhone. If Samsung can sway iPhone and iPad users into spending nearly $2,000 on this device, the profit potential is clear. There are just a few issues standing in the way of the Fold seeing strong adoption.

First, and most obvious is the price. Financing this device over 24 months would mean a monthly payment of $83.33. Apple seems to have found the top end of smartphone pricing at about $1,000, or a monthly cost of $41.66. Asking users to buy a device and accept nearly double the monthly payment of some of the top smartphones today is a big ask.

Second, for the same $2,000 a user could buy multiple devices with more capabilities. A user could spend $1,000 on an iPhone XS, $400 on and iPad Mini 4, and still have $600 left over for an Apple Watch 4 or a more than capable Windows 10 laptop. It’s true that the Fold eliminates carrying around multiple devices, yet there are other considerations.

Second, Samsung’s own lineup should make buyers question the logic behind the pricing of the Fold. The opened Fold’s 7.3-inch screen is only slightly larger than the Galaxy S10+’s display at 6.4 inches. With the S10+ selling for less than half the price, users also are arguably getting a superior experience. The 7.3” screen of the Fold comes in at 414ppi, yet the S10+’s display sports 522ppi. In addition, the S10+ comes with 128GB of internal storage and for about $130 the user could buy a 512GB microSD card. The S10+ gives users nearly the same camera experience as the fold and the battery capability on the S10+ should theoretically be better.

Since battery is one of the key features everyone looks for, the difference between the S10+ and the Fold should be a big concern. The S10+ has a 4,100 mAh battery, while the Fold with its two screens sports a 4,380 mAh battery. This difference suggests a challenge to the main screen of the Fold. Though the processors are somewhat different, and real-world testing may bear a slightly different conclusion, the math suggests the Fold when open could have worse battery life than the S10+.

Device Display Battery mAh per inch Samsung Galaxy Fold (closed) 4.6” 4,380 mAh 952.2 Samsung Galaxy Fold (OPEN) 7.3” 4,380 mAh 600 Samsung Galaxy S10+ 6.4” 4,100 mAh 640.6

(Source: Galaxy Fold specs, S10+ specs)

This is a situation where depending on how the customer utilizes the Fold, they could have a very different experience. If they use the device closed the entire time, the larger battery would suggest vastly better battery life than the S10+. However, it seems likely that Fold customers would unfold the phone to use the larger screen most of the time. After all, what is the point of a phone with a 7.3” screen if you aren’t going to take advantage of it? With only a slightly larger battery yet a larger screen, the mAh per inch of display is lower than the S10+.

The Fold’s cost is more than double the S10+. With a slightly lower unfolded ppi, no microSD card option on the Fold, and potentially worse battery life, these could be significant obstacles for potential buyers.

Satisfied customers don’t make big changes (or do they?)

Apple investors may be concerned that the S10 lineup or the Galaxy Fold may woo some of the faithful. With Apple already struggling to find stability in its iPhone business, what it doesn’t need is users having doubts about their loyalty. On the one hand, users of some of the top devices from both Apple and Samsung, seem to be some of the most satisfied with their current device.

A study from last year seems to echo a familiar theme among Apple and Samsung users. Out of a possible score of 100, iPhone and Galaxy devices took multiple of the top spots.

Device Satisfaction Score iPhone 7 Plus 85 Galaxy S8+ 84 Galaxy S8 83 iPhone 8 83 iPhone 8 Plus 83

(Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index)

It’s possible for new devices to sway purchase intent, yet a satisfied user will tend to stick with their existing operating system and brand, at least in theory. That being said, a Merrill Lynch survey from late last year suggests Samsung’s owners may not be as loyal as one would expect.

Of users surveyed, iPhone buyers suggested that 70% would purchase another iPhone. Falling somewhat behind Apple, Samsung and Huawei witnessed 53% and 54% repurchase intent respectively. While intent doesn’t always play out with action, there were other findings in the study that may suggest Apple has more strength in its iPhone business than doubters would first expect.

Roughly 19% of Samsung’s owners said they planned to purchase an iPhone, whereas only 4% of iPhone users were looking to buy a Samsung. Looking at Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola and others, 15% to 20% of these owners were looking to get an iPhone. On the other hand, only 1% to 5% of iPhone users said they were looking to move to one of these other brands. This would seem to suggest that even though Samsung and Apple users are satisfied with their current device that “satisfied” carries a bit of a different meaning for other than iPhone users.

An Android bet on an Apple recovery

Samsung’s huge bet bringing to market a $2,000 device wouldn’t appear to have the chops to take on the iPhone and the iPad duo at the present time. In the short-term, the most obvious challenge is price. What’s ironic is Apple and Samsung seem to be treading a similar path when it comes to the smartphone arena. Much has been made of the iPhone’s slowdown in the last quarter or so. At last count, the iPhone represented roughly 60% of Apple’s revenue and a vast segment of the company’s profits. Though the company is pushing hard into services, the iPhone is still the bread and butter of the Apple empire.

Samsung on the other hand, generated just under 40% of its revenue from mobile last quarter, while revenue declined. However, Samsung’s Semiconductor segment produced nearly 72% of operating profits. This is a key difference between Apple and Samsung at the present time. Apple needs to push into services and try to even out its reliance on hardware. Samsung on the other hand, can afford to make big bets in mobile (like the Fold), knowing that its other segments like semiconductor and display can carry profits forward.

The key takeaway for current and potential Samsung investors is two-fold. First, though Samsung gets a lot of press over its mobile devices and the competition with Apple, the key profit center for the company is semiconductors. According to HIS research, Samsung’s semi market share has been steadily increasing over the last many years.

(Source: IHS Markit)

Given this backdrop, the projected growth in semiconductor revenue suggests strong earnings for Samsung going forward.

(Source: HIS Markit)

Second, the Samsung Fold may not take market share from the iPhone or iPad at present. However, as Samsung moves forward in display technology, this should allow the company to offer future designs at more reasonable prices. In addition, Samsung has the advantage of producing the majority of iPhone displays.

If investors are looking for a way to play a potential turnaround in the iPhone business, along with a continued uptrend in the semiconductor business, Samsung stock seems to offer the best of both worlds.

