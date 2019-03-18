Weekly Economic Vital Signs - What Ends The Expansion?

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Retail Sales

Retail sales bounced back a very modest 0.2% in January, following the decline in December that was revised from 1.2% to 1.6%. The increase jumps to a more respectable 0.9% when we exclude autos. Core retail sales, which exclude autos, gas, building materials and food service/drinking establishments, rose a solid 1.1%.

The bottom line is that weather, the government shutdown, and a $4 trillion decline in household net worth during the fourth quarter of last year kept consumers on the defensive. The stock market rally we have seen since the beginning of this year, in combination with continued improvement in real income, should result in better numbers for February and March. The top 10% are powering the increase in consumer spending on a year-over-year basis, so stock market performance will be a critical factor in consumption growth moving forward.

Business Inventories

Inventories held by manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers rose 0.6% in December, while sales fell 1.0%, resulting in a rise in the inventory-to-sales ratio to 1.38. This points to a slowdown in the rate of economic growth moving forward as inventories, which boosted growth in prior quarters, must be worked down. It also limits pricing power until sales keep pace with the growth in inventories.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders rose 0.4% in January, but this was due to aircraft. When we exclude transportation equipment, durable goods orders fell 0.1%. The good news in this report, as it relates to economic growth, is that business spending improved with a 0.8% increase in both orders and shipments for core capital goods.

Construction Spending

Construction spending rose 1.3% in January, recovering from the 0.8% decline in December, which has it back in positive territory on a year-over-year basis. The strength in the residential market is in multi-family construction, which increased at an annualized rate of 12.8%, while single-family home construction declined 7.2%. Still, overall residential investment is slowing the rate of growth at the start of the first quarter.

Nonresidential construction has shown improvement in recent months with the year-over-year decline narrowing to 2.4% in January. The public construction of highways and streets is leading all categories with a year-over-year increase of 12.7%.

New Home Sales

New home sales slumped 6.9% in January to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 607,000, but it looks like this number was significantly impacted by the stock market's decline and the government shutdown. All of the decline can be accounted for by homes in which a groundbreaking had yet to occur. While sales are down 4.1% year over year, the three-month average rose 19,000 in January to 629,000, which is the best number since June of last year. Prices and mortgage rates have both declined, which should lead to a modest increase in sales as we move forward.

Industrial Production

Industrial production eked out a 0.1% gain in February, thanks to a 3.7% boost in utility output that was weather-related. Total industrial production is still up 3.5% on an annual basis, but the rate of growth is slowing due to the weakness in the manufacturing component. Manufacturing output has declined two months in a row.

Consumer Price Index and Real Earnings

The CPI rose 0.2% in February, while the core rate, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.1%. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI is up 1.5%, while the core rate is up 2.1%. This report shows no reason for concern on the inflation front, which has allowed the Fed to take a more dovish tone with monetary policy to combat falling financial asset prices.

When we adjust average hourly earnings growth for the increase in the cost of living and account for changes in the length of the workweek, we see that real average weekly earnings grew 1.6% on an annual basis in February. This is a decline from the January growth rate of 1.9%, but a meaningful increase from the rate of 0.9% one year ago.

I think we will continue to see an increase in average hourly earnings as this year progresses, and it should help to sustain the current level of consumer-spending growth in the economy. I think it will also lead to an uptick in the rate of inflation and long-term interest rates. There are currently more job openings in the U.S. economy than there are unemployed workers. What may surprise you is that these job openings are not for highly-skilled positions in the technology sector. They are predominately in leisure and hospitality, healthcare services, social assistance, and food services. These are jobs that typically pay an hourly wage, and I think wages will need to increase meaningfully if employers want to fill these positions.

Conclusion

A cornerstone to my investment strategy is to always maintain exposure to an asset class that is performing well no matter which of the four economic seasons we are experiencing. The rate of economic growth can either be accelerating or decelerating. The rate of inflation can either be increasing or decreasing. My objective is to determine which season is upon us and then overweight the asset classes and investments that have historically outperformed in that environment.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the rate of economic growth is decelerating. We are in the late stage of what will be the longest expansion on record this summer. The stage that follows is recession. The question is when does that happen and what will be the causes.

I will continue to focus on the rate of change rather than the timing of economic contraction, but I believe that the trigger will be one that no one is considering today - a rising rate of inflation and higher long-term interest rates. I don't think either must rise substantially to undermine the liquidity-driven bull market that global central banks have fueled. The catalyst for these developments will be a gradual reversal of the wealth and income disparity that has defined the past decade.

