J. M. Smucker: Back In A Jif

I show you how you could potentially reap market-beating returns through an investment in this food giant.

This article in March brings us to The J. M. Smucker Company, as I believe the valuation of the company calls for a deeper look. My love for these types of recession-resistant staple companies is no secret, arguing for their merits even in an industry that's rife with change and supposed new paradigms that are supposed to upset the natural order of things and turn everything upside-down.

In this article, I will try to take a closer look at what makes the J. M. Smucker Company tick, and show you my reasoning for investing in their stock. It is my hope that by doing so, I will encourage you to take a second look at the company shares yourself and consider investing. I will argue that despite years of headwinds in terms of share price, there is are reasons for optimism in the future of this historic corporation.

Let's head straight into it!

(Source: Wikipedia)

In 1897, Jerome Monroe Smucker founded what would become one of America's most well-known manufacturer's of jams and jellies (as well as other food products). It's one of the few companies of this size and kind that has always, and still is, being family-run. It manufactures well-known fruit spreads, peanut butters, shortenings and oil, ice cream toppings, and other products such as condensed milk, natural foods, and beverages. To list the many product lines or brands that this company represents would take too much time - so I have a picture here of some of them!

(Source: Webpackaging)

The company has been a shopping spree since 2002, with acquisitions such as Jif, The International Multifoods Corporation in -04, Knott's Berry Farm in -08, two coffee companies in -10 and Big Heart Pet Brands in 2015 (to name but a few). As is the case with many companies in this sector, J. M. Smucker is feeling the pressure to change and adapt in order to both maintain and expand its margins. Simply competing in this landscape has become a challenge, and acquisitions/divestments is the name of the game for many of the companies here, J. M. Smucker included.

(Source: Investor's Day Presentation 2018)

Now, as we can see, the company has delivered some acceptable results over the past 5 years, given the changing landscape of the food industry and the increased pressure/resulting expenses needed to adapt. An 8% growth in EPS in a sector like consumer staples is, in my opinion, nothing to sneeze at. And it is important to note that J. M. Smucker has done this while not only their company, but the industry is facing erosion of operating margins due to commodity costs, freight cost increases and similar headwinds.

In this company's case, it's important to mention that headwinds can be caused by changing consumer trends, such as the shift towards more healthy food alternatives and natural products. J. M. Smucker, with it's traditional love of all things sweet and sugary, has had to adapt in this market. This has been neither cheap nor easy, and this is part of what's guiding the company to try and change its sales mix.

(Source: Investor's Day Presentation 2018)

It is the company's hope that changes such as the ones presented above will result in a return to growth and better operating margins. The company has certain advantages to their competitors. For one thing, it's the 7th-largest shelf-stable food and beverage manufacturer in the US (Source).

(Source: Investor's Day Presentation 2018)

Despite headwinds, J. M. Smucker's products still maintain their excellent market positions in several categories of popular products, such as spreads, nut butters, coffee and pet snacks. Compared to many of its competitors, the company has also been much more proactive in terms of the 'change & adapt' narrative. The aforementioned purchases of Sara Lee's Coffee and Big Heart Pet Brands were not only massive in their scale (~$6.2B), but they are set to change this company's sales/product mix entirely from the bottom and up.

Their entry into pet foods especially is a strategy that the company hopes will catapult its growth and sales forward, as pets are increasingly seen as members of the family, and people are seen as willing to spend more money on healthier food alternatives not only for themselves but for their furry friends as well. It is likely to take several years from the purchase date, however, before we see fully-achieved synergies and results, due to integration, product discontinuation, and other related factors

As of the latest financial report, the company is reporting slight increases in sales and a revenue/EPS beat, with unfortunate drops in operating margins and EPS, in terms of comparisons to FY18 of the same quarter.

(Source: 3QFY19 Results)

However, it is important to note that the company is, as I wrote earlier, in the midst of a restructuring strategy of no small proportion. As this is executed, it is possible that margins could continue to drop - in short, things will get worse on the result side before they get better.

The J. M. Smucker Company has been around for 120 years. It's proven, during that time, that it can weather storms and continue to be profitable even during harsh economic climes. Its current strategic turnaround aimed at Pet Foods and Coffee will take years to come to fruition. It may also require further acquisitions and divestitures of existing business areas.

So with that cleared up, let's move into the actual, tangible risks of this investment proposal I'm presenting to you.

Coffee and Pet foods - the future?

As I indicated in the earlier segment, J. M. Smucker is facing headwinds in several key areas. Not only is there a very general, ongoing margin erosion across the entire market sector, but there are also specific risks to Smucker as a company and business that need to be taken into consideration prior to taking a second look and initiating or extending a position.

The fact is, the company is experiencing weak or negative development in several core business areas - areas where Smucker should be strong. And the 'why's' for this aren't hard to find.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since late 2016, the stock price has fallen from its highs to current lows. There are several reasons for this that are often mentioned. Weakness, uncertainty and risk in the company's core product lines such as coffee and spreads are causing investor confidence to fade, and continual decreases in organic sales show us that management efforts aren't going as well as the company hoped. The company's stock price has, at most, come down 40% from its 2016 highs.

As a consumer staples giant, the company should be able to pass its cost increases in raw materials, freight and other variables that impact margins on to the consumers of its products without losing market share. People are supposed to love the brands that the company makes enough to accept small increases in price in order to still get the product they like. Unfortunately, it seems that this is not the case. The expectation from analysts is a mere 3-4% annual EPS growth rate for the future, as opposed to the company's earlier 8-10%.

Coffee is struggling somewhat - new competition is coming

Numbers during 2018 for key segments such as coffee were dismal, with several straight quarters of negative sales development. The numbers have fortunately picked up, but this is from disappointingly low levels - the company still has ways to go before it recovers momentum in this segment. The positive tone of the company's last press release is optimistic, but it remains to be seen if this return to positives actually continues.

Add to this the risks of smaller entrants into the coffee market and the consumer tendency to (in this segment) buy beans/coffee from smaller manufacturers. This trend can be seen not only in the US, but in Europe as well. I no longer buy coffee from the store myself, preferring specifically-roasted beans for my full-range espresso machine. While this trend certainly doesn't apply to the entire consumer base, it's worth noting the change from a time when most people went to the store and picked up a package of Folgers.

Now, don't get me wrong - Folgers is still the number one roast, ground and instant brand - but it faces increasing competition not only from the aforementioned smaller private labels but players such as Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Starbucks (SBUX) as well. Given Nestlé's and Starbucks deal during 2018, we'll see new capable players where Starbucks coffee will be sold outside of its retail stores/chains. This should put Smucker on the edge of their seat.

Also, let's not forget also that Coca-Cola (KO) has signed an M&A deal of Costa Coffee. All of these brands/competitors will be competing for the same consumer base, making it a very different market from 20 years ago.

Pet foods - it remains to be seen

The company provided a 35% increase in net sales for 3Q FY19 in the Pet foods segment. However, this increase is entirely related to contribution from the Ainsworth acquisition. In terms of development without this part of the company, sales actually declined by $1.2M for the period due to the company exiting private label businesses and the discontinuation of certain brands.

(Source: 3Q FY19 Results)

I'm positive on the addition of Ainsworth and the continued development of the segment in Smucker, but the fact remains that we haven't yet seen how things will develop here - and unknowns present a risk.

Company debt is high - although not alarmingly so

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

As we can see on the graphs above, we're looking at increased levels of company debt (~$6B), and more importantly, a below-average level of interest coverage in terms of current profits/cash. I want to hasten to add that this is not considered dismal by any means - the company has, as you can see, been going from even higher levels of debt (in acquiring Pet food brands) to reducing said debt.

It is, however, worth noting that Smuckers' debt level could be considered to be at levels where we wouldn't consider it comfortable for the company to take on more. This limits the company's ability to act in the current market to take advantage of M&A deals it considers to be necessary to further its own businesses. And this, I believe, is the risk worth mentioning here. The company's current debt load is in my opinion, a potential future constraint.

Perhaps most importantly - no easy fixes

All of these risks are not things that are unique to Smucker or brands in this market space. The problem is, as with other companies in the situation, that the easy solution((s)) for this problem is/are non-existent.

Smucker needs to grow at a faster rate, while at the same time deleveraging and paying a significant amount of interest costs. This requires the company's current products to sell well and retain their market-leading positions. This is, unfortunately, in no way guaranteed.

Let's say one of the company's premium brands suddenly, due to market/consumer changes, becomes significantly less popular. Let's say there's a scandal involving any of its brands. Smucker, in its current position, can ill-afford such developments, even less so than other companies.

The margin for errors for Smucker is, in my view, very small. And this in an industry that's characterized by fluidity and flexible consumer changes.

These are the risks I currently see for The J. M. Smucker Company.

Positives and Valuation

As you may expect, however, I am decidedly long SJM, and there are reasons for this. Let's go through them one at a time before moving on to company valuation in order to build this into an enticing thesis that you can weigh against the negatives.

Cash flow and Portfolio - Strong

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Firstly, the cash flow and EPS here are stellar (albeit FCF being a bit more volatile). The company is profitable and generates large amounts of cash to fund it's operations, pay down its debts and pay out dividends. This is not likely to change overnight, even with consumer tastes changing as fast as they are today.

The company beat expectations both in terms of revenue and EPS, giving it a sizable leap a few weeks ago. These beats represent successes in terms of integrations, synergies and M&A deals, but also in terms of cost-saving programs currently being implemented in the business. (Source)

Furthermore, its portfolio of products is very strong indeed, with several market-leading brands under its wing. This does not guarantee future success, but it goes a far way from establishing a new customer base. Any headwinds on the brand side are likely to be smaller rather than larger in terms of the effect upon profit.

Conservative payout numbers and safe dividend

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

A fair point in these sorts of companies is the payout ratio. As we can see, however, these numbers are stellar for Smucker, despite recent headwinds both in terms of EPS and FCF ratios. The company has plenty of room to grow the dividend and use company cash to pay down larger amounts of debt or solve upcoming growth problems, if and when they materialize.

In short, the company payout and dividend are safe. This is further represented by the safety ratio given by SimplySafeDividends, giving it a 91 out of 100, a top rank of "very safe".

Smucker gives us 17 years of consistent dividend increases and a history of 27+ years without a single dividend cut. (Source) This in itself marks a safe company in this field - and one that merits a second look, with its 3.2%+ yield on the current stock price.

The question when looking at this portion of the company becomes obvious. Why shouldn't you invest in a company with this safety record, when their yield beats more conservative options such as (10 year) U.S Treasuries? We've gone over some of the risk, but we're in the process of putting them into context and balancing them against the benefits here.

Let's move on.

The focus is correct - both online and offline

The company is lead by the great-grandson of founder Jerome Smucker, who firmly believes in his company's ability to keep up with current trends. Given that they've gone into Pet foods and coffee - two areas of potential high growth - one could argue that they've aligned their goals extremely well with what the market is telling them.

(Source: Investor Presentation, 2018)

Their planned offerings insofar as coffee goes shows us that they've planned for each of these segments. And while I don't claim to be an expert in American consumer behaviour - or anything else for that matter - the numbers in terms of sales and product launches shows us that Smucker does a good job at covering all the bases. It's hard to foresee just who will buy what in terms of say, Starbucks and Coca Cola's coffee offerings, but I do believe that Smucker is well-prepared for the increased competition in this segment.

Additionally, their coffee sales are far from unimpressive - as seen in the information below.

( Source: Investor Presentation, 2018)

They've also come far in these transitions, launching several product lines as of the date of writing of this article, and are in the process of diversifying their many traditional products into new offerings.

(Source: Jif Peanut Butter)

Examples of these are the above-shown Jif bars, the offering of protein products and on-the-go meals that go a long way of meeting today's consumer preferences.

( Source: Investor Presentation, 2018)

Additionally, the company's online sales are skyrocketing. Admittedly, this is from a rather low level, to begin with, but the massive increases show a consumer response, a confirmation if you will, that the American consumer is far from done buying Smucker's products. The 154% gains in sales in sales of coffee alone should be alone to raise a few eyebrows and warrant a second look here.

As far as pet food goes, people like talking about problems and challenges in this segment so much, that they sometimes forget where Smucker actually is today in relation to this market. So, let's illustrate it.

( Source: Investor Presentation, 2018)

The company already has a leading position, and, through M&A deals, saving programs and efficiency programs, are seeking to grow this even further in order to capitalize on their economies of scale, and the simple fact that 90% of American households have a Smuckers product in their home at the time of writing this article (Source).

The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the premiumization of the Pet food/pet snacks market, with their Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, and Natural Balance brands. It continues to innovate it's existing products and guides towards upwards of $55M in acquisition synergies until FY21.

In short, The J. M. Smucker company seems to be doing everything right. They've positioned themselves where they can capitalize on their own strengths in all of their main key areas - and given the revenue and EPS beat where all of the synergies were not yet achieved, it seems likely that the company's plan towards continued growth and margin expansion may be materializing in the coming years.

This brings us to perhaps the most important part.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Let's begin by clearing something up. The company has not dropped in stock price simply because of company-specific headwinds and restructuring. I believe the drop in its share price represents an investor realization that a consumer staples company with limited growth potential - as most consumer staple companies today are - should not be priced at a premium valuation.

As such, I don't believe the narrative that most investors present is fair. The company has instead, over the course of the years 2011-2017 been quite overvalued, and traded at an unjustified premium.

This reversion that we're seeing represents a correction to fair value, and now that this has continued into undervaluation territory, it represents the first investment opportunity into SJM for quite some time!

Let's crunch some of those numbers.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Now, as I said. I don't consider the premium valuation on SJM to be fair. As such, I'll be using more conservative metrics of 14.9 in blended P/E-ratio to calculate forward earnings. At the current stock price, you would be raking 14.23% annually, provided the stock only returned to a fair price.

I would also like to point you to the analyst forecasting, where we can see that this company historically has been quite easy to forecast accurately both in a 1-year and a 2-year term. Note also the meager growth rate forecast by most analysts. The company would like us to believe they will grow faster - I believe this to be overly optimistic. You should go into SJM considering a fairly low growth rate, but a safe one. I believe that to be a fair assessment of the company's future.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Nevertheless, using a slightly more optimistic long-term perspective on the company's growth possibilities and adding a 5% annual earnings growth, we still get quite respectable returns of 10-13% in the long term (2024), if such gains materialize.

Considering what sort of company we're looking at in this article, I believe this to be more than fair, and an opportunity you should not pass up.

Wrapping up

The J. M Smucker Company represents what I believe to be a classic overreaction to industry and company-related headwinds affecting a long-time giant. Unlike many long-time giants in the industry, Smucker seems to have positioned themselves extremely well for future growth and are in a position to capitalize on many of their company-related and size-related benefits over the coming years.

I believe we can expect quite a bit from this company.

As you may know, I do not consider every investment opportunity the same. I don't consider this investment as a catalyst for explosive growth, but I do consider SJM an excellent way of stashing your cash at an excellent rate of return, with the decided possibility of market-beating/above average returns.

This is enough to interest me.

I do not encourage you to ignore or sidestep the risks here - you must take these into consideration, but I believe Smucker represents an opportunity you should invest in.

Recommendation

As of this article, I'm issuing a 'BUY' at The J. M. Smucker Company at these levels of ~$105/share. My own cost basis is around $98 to date, and I consider anything below 115$ or a P/E of 14.8 appealing.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM, SBUX, KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.