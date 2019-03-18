Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases In The Week Of March 18

One All-Star can be considered a triple-threat and a viable option for income, growth and value investors.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

As we close out the quarter, earnings activity is slowing to a crawl. There is only one more All-Star that is expected to raise dividends before the month is out. However, that won't be until the week of March 25th. As such, let us look at the results from this past week and look at one company that can be classified as a triple-threat. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week's Results

Last week was uneventful as both All-Stars scheduled to announce a dividend increase - Stella-Jones (OTC:STLJF) [TSX:SJ] and Premium Brand Holdings (OTC:PRBZF) [TSX:PBH] - came through for investors.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Stella-Jones 16.67% $0.02 $0.02 16.67% $0.14 Premium Brand Holdings 11.58% $0.05 $0.05 10.50% $0.525

As expected, Stella-Jones broke from its penny a share pattern and raised dividends by $0.02 per share. The company had a high dividend growth rate and last year marked the first time it failed to reach double digits. The 16.67% raise is reflective of the company's expected earnings growth rates in the mid-teens.

Premium Brand Holdings' dividend raise was largely in line with my expectations, only missing by half a penny. The company's $0.05 per share raise, or 10.50%, results in a new quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share. It is quickly becoming one of the more reliable dividend growth companies in Canada and has extended its streak to seven years.

Triple-Threat

Recently, I launched a Small-Cap Triple Threat Portfolio for my Loonies, Toonies & More subscribers. Stocks generally fall into one of three baskets - growth, income and value. A triple-threat stock is one that can fit into any category.

Not all income and value investors use the same metrics to value their stocks. For example, income investors may choose yield, while others may prefer a growing dividend. Likewise, there are plenty of ways to value a company. What is good value depends on the investor.

When it comes to growth, there is one generally accepted definition. To be considered a growth stock, it should have a growth rate greater or equal to 10%. This is in line with the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), which states that a good barometer for growth companies is projected five-year growth rates in excess of 10%.

Why am I bringing this to your attention today? One of the aforementioned All-Stars, Premium Brand Holdings, is what I would consider a triple-threat and worthy of investors' attention.

Here are some underlying reasons to support my position.

Income

Yield: 2.59%

Dividend Growth Streak: 7 years

5-YR Dividend Growth Rate: ~10%

Growth

Historical 5-YR annual growth rate: 61%

2019 Guidance: 30% EBITDA Growth

Analysts' 5-YR Annual Growth Rate Estimates: 24%

Value

P/E: Below historical averages (see F.A.S.T. Graphs below)

PEG: 0.87

In looking at the graph above, you can see that Premium Brands got a little ahead of itself in 2016 and 2017. It has since come crashing back to earth, losing about 30% of its value over the past year. I can understand why those who bought in 2017 are skittish; they are in the red.

However, the company has strong fundamentals and is executing well on its growth through acquisition strategy. Although a negative for recent shareholders, the pullback has provided investors with a unique triple-threat opportunity.

If you would like to receive further articles on Canadian-based equities, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PRBZF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.