Sabra: Healthcare REIT Headwinds Unveil Top-Notch Management

Healthcare REIT headwinds are already back in the share price, so we consider it at an attractive valuation, for a high-risk, high-yield profile.

Investment Thesis

Although the healthcare-REIT subsector has been suffering in the last years from low occupancy rates, margin compression, and poor rent coverage, bold management decision-making differentiates companies that over the long haul provide outstanding returns to shareholders, from those companies that always lag the market.

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) through the last five years has managed to remain profitable while thoroughly diversifying its tenant concentration, growing the asset base to tripling its size, and at the same time obtaining an investment-grade credit rating. Even the fact that they temporarily are willing to take some equity dilution to finance a big acquisition in the next year, talks about the management confidence in its future performance. In these concrete case, behind the high-risk perception of the moment, the risk-return relation of the name offers a very compelling buy.

Company Overview

Sabra Health Care is a mid-sized healthcare REIT, which operates across 44 states and Canada. Unlike other significant competitors such as Welltower (WELL) that focus its business in metropolitan statistical areas (MSA), regions with a relatively high population density; Sabra focuses its attention on secondary markets, where they believe they are in better position to identify new opportunities and find price dislocation occasions. At the same time, they want to build long-term relationships with leading regional operators with a strong presence in its areas.

Sabra is a young company that has been around only since 2011 as a spin-off of Sun Healthcare Group; in these years, there have been many changes in its structure, and it's worth to put in perspective the management decisions to drive the macroeconomic challenges of this sector.

Operator Challenges

Sabra is going through a multiyear transition related to its tenant concentration, it begins in 2011 with a 76.1% exposure to Genesis Healthcare, but they did good work in just five years, diversifying it to only 32.3% in 2016. Since 2017 and once they completed the CCP merger, the company's portfolio has undergone a complete transformation that lasts until now.

It's forecasted for 2019 another $300 million in disposition proceeds, mainly skilled nursing assets. The two-thirds are CCP legacy acquisitions, another 25% are Sabra historical assets and 10% Genesis assets; most of these assets have shut down its operations, so despite the high-cap rate they are selling them, it shouldn't affect so much the net operating income.

2018 was somewhat blurry with lots of moving parts and unexpected hurdles. On January, Sabra bought the 49% equity interest in the Enlivant joint venture, including the option to acquire the remaining 51% interest before January 2021. They announced the beginning of "Genesis Exodus," selling 46 of the 54 facilities leased to Genesis, expecting to reduce exposure to just 2% of NOI.

In June, Sabra sold twelve facilities leased to Genesis for $134.0 million or a nearly 9% cap rate; they also sold another eight skilled nursing facilities, acquired in the CCP merger, for $40 million or 11% cap rate. In July, nine facilities leased to Genesis were sold for $81.4 million or 9% cap rate and one facility leased to Signature for $7 million or 8.5% cap rate.

For the full-year 2018, Sabra completed the sale of 51 skilled nursing facilities, six senior housing communities, and one senior housing-managed community for $382.6 million, losing $34.7 million of annualized cash NOI rent or about $0.19 per diluted common share; and so, yielding its annual sale operations a 9.1% cap rate.

At the same time, the total investments of the year were $673.7 million with an average cash yield of 6.7%.

The spread between the cap rate at which they invest and the cap rate of its unloadings is rather high, but we should take into account that there is a difference when you are selling at the proper time when you spot opportunities, but this is not the case. Sabra is repositioning its portfolio selling underperforming assets in some cases, and facilities with no operations in other cases as well as legacy assets or difficult properties related to struggling operators that Sabra is reducing its exposure.

Getting worse, in the third quarter, Sabra suffered a big hit via the default of their biggest operator Senior Care Centers, jeopardizing a massive 10.2% of total cash NOI. The management was quick to find an exit of the entire Senior Care portfolio, with a promise to sell the 36 skilled nursing facilities and 2 senior housing communities for $385 million in the first quarter of 2019; $58.5 million of rent revenues will be eliminated, so this sale price means a massive 15.2% cap rate. As recent as January, they updated this sale status; so in the end, they will sell only 28 properties for $282.5 million, leasing the ten remaining facilities to other operators, Sabra expects to complete these transactions on April 1, 2019.

There also were an interesting restructuring of tenant relationships: Firstly, with Signature Healthcare, combining its master leases into a single master lease of an eleven-year term, for an annual cash rent of $35 million resulting in EBITDAR coverage of 1.30x proforma (now stands at 1.43x). The new contract also includes several clauses to enhance financial flexibility of Signature, for instance, increased availability of capital with attractive borrowing rates, all of that we consider relevant renovations as long as it prevents from possible rent reductions.

Also, secondly, in December, it was reported the termination of the triple net master lease with Holiday Retirement, and at the same time, reaching a management agreement, through which Holiday will manage the Holiday Communities, though this deal is expected to have a one-year term, so it's really sound like a test mode.

Steady Change To More RIDEA-Structure Portfolio

So, we get to 2019 with Enlivant operator as the top tenant comprising 9.4% of net operating income through the managed portfolio, and Holiday Holdings in the fifth position holding 6.7% of NOI, both positions entail a combined 16% of income that will come from RIDEA structure instead of the conventional triple net lease arrangements. If all goes as it's forecasted, in the next year, Sabra will acquire the remaining interest in Enlivant joint venture so that RIDEA portfolio exposure will go up.

In light of the last earnings, where we watched the managed portfolio overperforming the rest of the assets, it doesn't sound bad originating more RIDEA agreements. Sabra is forecasting in its guidance for 2019, a cash NOI growth of 3% to 6% for the wholly-owned portfolio and 6% to 12% for the Enlivant joint-venture, as its facilities were acquired underperforming the market, and they expect substantial improvement in there. After all, Sabra's management accumulates a long experience in the operational field and it's evident that they feel more comfortable under RIDEA structure where they can better control the operational side of the underlying business.

Items to monitor going forward

All this portfolio repositioning demonstrates that Sabra has intended to improve its tenant concentration risk, being successful in it, but at the expense of profitability by selling at unappealing cap rates. This trend is putting pressure on its ability to pay its hefty dividend to shareholders. As we check in the chart below, the projected figures to this 2019 year give normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in the range from $1.81 to $1.89, barely covering the $1.80 annual dividend.

These figures bring us back to 2013 normalized AFFO per share, showing the significant dilution expected from the immediate equity issuance.

This forecast also implies certain assumptions we are going to monitor this year:

Post-petition rent from Senior Care Centers of $5.7 million.

Capital expenditures from the managed portfolio of $12.9 million.

Impairments and transition expenses from the sale and transition of Senior Care Centers assets of $69.3 million.

Investments of $142.4 million with a weighted average initial cash yield of 7.6% during the fourth quarter.

Disposition and loan repayment proceeds of $602.0 million, inclusive of $282.5 million from the sale of the 28 Senior Care facilities on April 1, 2019.

Deleveraging the balance sheet to 5.5x adjusted EBITDA reducing its earnings per share from $0.05 to $0.08.

Another critical point to watch is that Sabra is not deducting the CapEx when arriving at its AFFO interpretation, they back this decision arguing that until now they didn't have significant expenditures. However, as we are seeing its RIDEA portfolio gaining size, also its CapEx is ramping up, so it's more than reasonable subtracting it in its AFFO calculation to divulge sheer numbers.

Balance sheet management

As REIT's main ways of raising capital are through issuing equity and debt leverage, the businesses must do a balanced execution between equity and debt to avoid the risk of equity dilution impacting shareholder earnings. On May 2018, they announced the redemption of all outstanding preferred shares, a bold move in our view, as its 7.125% yield implied an annual cost of $10 million in dividends.

However, in the last earnings call, it was announced the issuance of equity for this year, though they didn't detail the size of the offer it's supposed to be substantial, as its intended purpose is to deleveraging the balance sheet to 5.5x of adjusted EBITDA. With the share price near five-year lows at around $18, the dividend yield burden assumed will be at 10%, a brutal cost to retire debt at an average 4.2%. We expect the management to wait until the share price recovers to the twenties to begin this move.

The reasoning in doing this issuance is to prepare for the acquisition of the remaining interest in Enlivant joint venture the next year, lowering its leverage down to what credit agencies are requiring to maintain its investment-grade credit rating. If we check the debt maturities schedule, we see a massive amount of $1.16 billion and $1 billion, respectively, coming due in 2021 and 2022.

Though it seems extreme, Sabra has little options but a mix of equity issuance and debt refinance to pay down this major debt. Looking over the long haul, as the company gets bigger and gets more relevance in the capital markets, it will improve its cost of capital, coupled with the eventual consolidation of Enlivant joint venture and the complete repositioning of the portfolio.

It's visible that the management wants to take a steady approach to handle the balance sheet, monitoring its investment-grade credit rating, while at the same time expanding the asset base to keep growing the revenues, but for now with substantial earnings dilution risking shareholder's returns.

Risky environment

As we've examined, there are things we like and others that don't. The entire skilled nursing and senior housing subsectors are under pressure, and low occupancy rates, margin compression, and poor rent coverage are constraining the earnings.

Regarding the senior housing subsector, where the primary cause of vacancy rate is the oversupply, though we consider it will get to a more balanced situation, even now the occupation for the wholly-owned SH Sabra's portfolio exceeds 90%.

About SNF, the occupation downtrend has been unstoppable since 2015, but in the third quarter of the past year, the average occupation made an uptick to 82.2% that is not clear if the flu season produced it growing the occupation transitorily or if it's the beginning of a turnaround. Nevertheless, Sabra's SNF occupation rates in the last two quarters were a bit above the average coming in at 82.6% and 82.8%, respectively.

The management team has guided the progress of the company through these years of headwinds remaining profitable even at these slow occupancy rates, and the upside may be significant even if the occupancy improves only a little. On the other side, while they stay confident about their operator mix, nevertheless with the lease coverage in the range of 1.17-1.76x, another financial distress in one main operator could put Sabra again walking on a tightrope.

In the next October, Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM) will be implemented, while it's designed to be budget neutral, it will incentivize not only short stays of rehab patients as it's removing therapy minutes as the basis for payment but also replacing it with a patient classification model fostering the group and concurrent therapies. As SNF-operators must do the groundwork to prepare for this and properly aligned their patients to be reimbursed appropriately, there could be sure patient moves from old operators to the new ones that have adapted its services to treat complex nursing patients. If only this new payment model is capable of better expanding the range of patient currently treated beyond the former single financial incentive on rehab patients, it will impact the occupancy rates favorably.

Our takeaway

With the share price where it stands around $18 and the normalized FFO forecasted for 2019 at $1.90 (average of the range), it gives a price/FFO ratio of 9.5x. This bargain valuation comes with a backpack of risks from the REIT subsectors where it operates, that already have hit the company this past year.

In our view, the high dividend yield of nearly 10% makes up for all these issues, even if eventually the distribution is cut by as much as 30%, leaving a yield of 7%. Not what we expect. We believe the worst part is past and the uncertainty ahead is already back in the current price.

Its tenant diversification is best as ever as well as its SNF exposure that has declined due to Senior Care Center and Genesis assets sales. Its overall portfolio has gained quality and we expect stability in revenues once the joint venture acquisition will be completed; also, as it will increase its enterprise value, it should improve its cost of capital over the time.

