NII Holdings, Inc. (NIHD) CEO Roberto Rittes on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Freiman - CFO

Roberto Rittes - CEO, Nextel Brazil

Conference Call Participants

Lance Vitanza - Cowen & Company

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the NII Holdings' Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results Conference Call. Now at this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for a Q&A session at the end of today's remarks, and we will provide instructions at that time. The conference will be available for playback in the U.S. through March 21 by calling 1-800-633-8625. Once again, that's 1-800-633-8625. Callers outside of the U.S. will need to dial the 1-402-977-9141. Once again that's outside the U.S. 1-402-977-9141. The passcode for both calls is 21916103. That's 21916103.

And it's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Dan Freiman, Chief Financial Officer of NII Holdings. Please go ahead, sir.

Dan Freiman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining NII Holdings' fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results conference call. With me on the call today is Roberto Rittes, Chief Executive Officer of Nextel Brazil.

As a preliminary matter, let me inform you that some of the issues discussed today that are not historical will be forward-looking, and as such should be taken in the context of the risks and uncertainties that are outlined in the SEC filings of NII Holdings, including our 2018 Form 10-K and other documents we have filed with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we will be discussing certain financial metrics that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S., otherwise known as GAAP. For a reconciliation of these financial metrics to GAAP, please access NII's Investor Relations link at nii.com. We have also posted a presentation on our Web site summarizing our results for the fourth quarter. Please refer to this presentation for additional details on our progress for the year. [Technical difficulty] we have posted a separate presentation on our Web site summarizing the agreement we announced this morning to sell Nextel Brazil. I will refer to these slides later on the call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Roberto.

Roberto Rittes

Thank you, Dan. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. As you saw from our new release this morning, we announced that our Board of Directors approved the sale of Nextel Brazil to América Móvil. While we are pleased with the continuing improvement in our operation, the sale of Nextel Brazil provide our best opportunity to monetize our asset and avoid the need to make significant additional investments to fund the business, and potentially to fund 5G. We plan to spend the majority of the time on this call reviewing the details of the proposed transaction. However, we'd like to first provide a brief review of our fourth quarter results.

We reported another solid quarter as we continued to grow our subscriber base, while maintaining a healthy level of churn. At the same time, we generated positive consolidated adjusted OIBDA for the second straight quarter. In terms of subscribers, we reported 355,000 gross ads in Q4, up 15,000 from last quarter due to the expansion of our national retail sales channel. At the same time, churn decreased slightly to 2.62% for Q4, bringing churn for the second-half of the year to 2.65%, leading our guidance of 2.75%. As a result, we gained 99,000 3G net adds in Q4, bringing out total for the year to 344,000. This was significantly higher than our guidance of 300,000 net adds. For the full-year, we grew our 3G subscriber base by 14% to 3.3 million subscribers, making us the fastest growing mobile operator in Brazil in 2018.

Most of our other KPIs were similar or better compared to last quarter. Our porting ratio in Q4 was 3.6 to 1, slightly higher than Q3. This enabled us to continue gaining market share in both Sao Paulo and Rio. Complaints from our clients to ANATEL decreased 10% compared to Q3. Our Net Promoter Score or NPS was 33 points in December, the same level as September. This is still the highest level among all competitors.

In fact, we are thrilled with our performance in ANATEL's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey published last week. Our main postpaid product had an overall satisfaction score of 7.71, the highest score of any access provider. In addition, Happy, our digital offer, achieved the highest ranking prepaid. Our success in driving these results stems from our focus on providing a high standard of customer service, what we call, "Customer-centricity," to create a differentiating factor in Brazil's competitive telecom market.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back to Dan to discuss our financial results.

Dan Freiman

Thank you, Roberto. We ended a successful 2018 with solid fourth quarter financial results. We generated positive consolidated OIBDA for the second straight quarter, and met our expectations for positive consolidated invested OIBDA for the second-half of the year.

On the top line, our total revenue was $142 million for the quarter, flat compared to the last quarter, as the higher revenue generated from a larger subscriber base was offset by lower ARPU. This primarily resulted from investments to revenue that we recognized during the quarter. On the cost front, our total operating expense [technical difficulty] by $6 million or 5% from the third quarter. Our cost of revenues was flat with the third quarter as we recognized a reduction of costs related to operating tax credit and an offset in loss for customer fraud we identified during the quarter.

Our general and administrative expenses increased by $4 million from the third quarter, accounting for most of the increase in our operating expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2018, our CCPU was $12, the same level we reported in the third quarter. As a result of the $6 million increase in operating expenses from the third quarter our consolidated adjusted OIBDA for the fourth quarter decreased to $2 million. We invested $24 million in CapEx this quarter.

Total CapEx for the year was $64 million, higher than our expectations that it would be at a similar level in 2017. This was in part due to our previously announced decision to accelerate some CapEx planned for the first quarter of 2019. In terms of cash burn before debt service, for the fourth quarter, we spent $26 million, an $11 million increase from last quarter.

We also spent $17 million on debt service primarily for interest payments. For the second-half of 2018, we spent $41 million in cash burn before debt service, and $32 million on principle and interest. This resulted in $73 million of cash burn, which was better than our guidance of $100 million. During the fourth quarter, we received a $15.9 million minority investment from AI Media related to our joint investment in Nextel Holdings. We contributed our portion of $37.1 million in connection with this investment.

In terms of liquidity, we ended the year with $175 million of cash in short-term investments as well as $106 million of cash held in escrow. To fund our business plan in 2019, we expect to use a significant portion of our remaining available cash and expect to receive additional investments from AI Media to maintain their 30% minority ownership.

While we expect the sale of Nextel Brazil to close this year, if we were to fund our business plan in 2020, we would need to recover and start using proceeds from the Mexico escrow, while also relying on additional investments from AI Media. While we wait for the proposed transaction to sell Nextel Brazil to close, we will operate our business in the ordinary course, remaining focused on the continued improvement in our operations, profitability growing our subscriber base, and efficiently managing our liquidity.

Now, I would like to review the proposed transaction using the slides we posted on our Web site. We will start with slide five of the presentation. Slide five summarizes the key economic and legal terms of the transaction. The transaction value is 100% of Nextel Brazil at $905 million in a debt free and cash free basis, which we believe is a fair and reasonable value. The purchase price for the equity of the disposed entity comprises seller friendly features.

There is a customary net debt adjustment at closing. To our benefit, that financial debt will exclude capital leases and tower financing that América Móvil will assume. Reported value of liabilities was $69 million as of December 31, 2018. Also the purchase price will increase for the reimbursement by América Móvil for cumulative CapEx spending and investment and working capital between March 1, 2019 and the earlier of closing in December 31, 2019. Both these adjustments are subject to reimbursement Cap.

In connection with the transaction, AI Brazil, our minority partner will also sell the 30% equity stake in the Nextel Brazil. The proceeds will be split according to the current 70% - 30% ownership split after Access has received $2 million preferred dividends for a correct shareholder's agreement. The proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by our Board of Directors. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, the key one being NII stockholder approval, project approval, and ANATEL approval. Note there is break fee of $25 million that will be payable to América Móvil if NII decides to pursue a superior proposal. In addition, there is a $30 million indemnity cap fully secured by an escrow. We expect to close the transaction in 2019. And then subsequently start the wind down process of NII Holdings with the distribution of the portion of the proceeds received.

Slide six shows the simplified organizational structure of our group as well as the transaction parameter. The entity being sold is NII Brazil Holdings, a Luxemburg based holding company that indirectly owns 70% of Nextel Brazil. This structure allows us to utilize our tax bases to avoid U.S. tax leakage for NII. As discussed a few moments ago, Access Industries will participate in the proposed transaction and sell its stake in Nextel Brazil.

Following the sale of its last remaining operating company and repayment of the convertible notes, NII Holdings will essentially be with cash and remaining escrow from the sale of Nextel Mexico, AT&T in 2015. As I just mentioned in my remarks, we are continuing to aggressively pursue recovery of the Nextel Mexico escrow. In connection with the agreement to sell Nextel, Brazil, we have reached an agreement with AI Brazil to solve our outstanding disagreement relating to the escrow. If the proposed transaction is consummated, AI Brazil will be entitled to the first $10 million and 6% of additional amounts recovered from the Mexico escrow.

Slide seven provides a bridge from the enterprise value to our current best estimate of the distributable proceeds to the NII stockholders. As discussed earlier, América Móvil will pay a reimbursement for CapEx and working capital incurred between March 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019, which we estimate to be $49 million assuming an August 31, 2019 closing.

We will then deduct net debt excluding capital leases within the entities being sold at closing which we currently estimate to be $335 million resulting in a $420 million estimated purchase [indiscernible]. As we have material amounts of reimbursement and debt denominated in local currency, there may be some fluctuation of the amounts I noted due to the closing FX rate. Our 70% share of the net proceeds after deducting $2 million preferred dividend due to AI Brazil is estimated t to be $292 million. After considering transaction cost and wind down cost, we estimate that NII's net debt will be minus $106 million at closing which reduces the net proceeds to NII to $186 million. Factoring in and assuming $75 million recovery of the escrow after incorporating the settlement with AI media, the estimated value to NII stockholders is $262 million or $2.58 per share. It is important to note that at closing, $30 million of the net proceeds to NII will be placed into an 18 fund escrow to satisfy any indemnification claims made by América Móvil and losses against the Nextel Brazil escrow may reduce the final distributable value to stockholders.

Turning to slide eight, I want to emphasize that proceeds distributable to NII stockholders and the figures discussed on the previous page are dependent on several factors, some of which are outside of NII's control. They include [indiscernible] closing, FX rate of closing, performance of Nextel Brazil to closing impacting net debt at closing and therefore, purchase price, recovery of the $30 million indemnity escrow related to the proposed transaction and the overall recovery of the Nextel Mexico escrow. In our decision to sell Nextel Brazil, we consider the risk in running Nextel Brazil as standalone entity.

Slide nine highlights some of the challenges that company has faced in the long run should it remain standalone. First, Nextel Brazil competes in Brazil's two most competitive markets with a subscale position. Other players are larger with a broader product offering and more importantly have more assets and resources to ensure medium and long term development. Second, despite strong EBITDA and cash flow recovery, Nextel Brazil is still not yet cash flow positive. Finally and more important, our current liquidity is only enough to fund the business for two years assuming we recover the Mexico escrow. We will still need a significant amount of additional capital to fund the current operations, to continue investing, service financial debt, competitively participate in the 5G spectrum auction expected in 2020.

Turning to slide 10, the contemplated transaction is a result of the exhaustive sales process. Nextel Brazil has been marketed [technical difficulty] NII Holdings filed for Chapter XI reorganization in 2014 and three different sales processes. We conducted a broad search in terms of potential deal structures in counterparts. A significant number of local and global strategic players as well as financial investors were contacted. Sell of the businesses in other business or structures were evaluated. We negotiated an increase in the value between the initial indication and today's price. The company was assisted by leading global financial and legal advisors throughout the process. At the end of the day that excessive process led to only one reasonable and actionable offer.

Finally, I would like to conclude on slide 11 with the summary of the reasons we believe stockholders should support the transaction. First, based on the competitive backdrop and Nextel Brazil's financial position, we believe it is a fair and reasonable proposal from an economic standpoint. Second, it is the result of a multi-year exhaustive sales process and there is no indication that another offer will materialize in the future. Third, it represents an opportunity to monetize our investments in Nextel Brazil. Finally, if we were to continue standalone, we would need to raise a signification amount of capital to fund the business with the risk that may not provide us with any reasonable return.

Now I would like to turn the call back to Roberto for few closing remarks.

Roberto Rittes

Thanks, Dan. Our accomplishments in 2018 make selling of our Brazilian operation bitter sweets. But, as you have heard from Dan, we believe it is in the best interest of our stockholder in light of the significant additional capital we need to invest in the future, including potential investment in 5G. Despite the proposed sale, we will continue with our same approach to running the business and we will keep you updated on our progress.

Now I would like to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Lance Vitanza with Cowen. Please proceed.

Lance Vitanza

Hey, guys, thanks for taking the questions. A couple of housekeeping items here. So, could you sort of review the cash position both in Brazil and out of Brazil, unrestricted cash as of the end of the year?

Dan Freiman

Yes, good morning, Lance. This is Dan. Yes, so at the end of the year, our total cash consolidated was $175 million, and the breakdown of that cash is as follows, we had $94 million at NII and related entities, we had $46 million at the Nextel Holdings level, and $35 million in Nextel Brazil.

Lance Vitanza

And refresh my memory, so the -- when we think about the 70:30 split, is that only referred to the Brazil entity or is there Nextel Holdings part of that as well?

Dan Freiman

Yes, Nextel Holdings is a part of the entities being sold. So that includes the 46 and the 35.

Lance Vitanza

Got you, okay. And then I think you said that you made a distribution or contribution rather down into the JV in the quarter, is that right of $35-ish million, I couldn't quite hear that amount.

Dan Freiman

Yes, that's right. So we -- during the quarter, we had put in about $35 million into Nextel Holdings, so the 46 -- between the 46 and the 35 it includes whatever is remaining of that contribution, and then AI Brazil also put in their round of [ph] shares in.

Lance Vitanza

Okay. And then, how do you look at the $106 million of net financial debt at NII at closing? Could you give me the component parts there? I mean obviously it's the convert, but then is it just as simple as -- well, I will let you do it.

Dan Freiman

Yes. No, it's right. It's right, it's the convert obviously, the $150 million is the big liability, and then is offset by what we believe will be cash remaining after continuing to fund headquarters cost, a transaction cost. We need to leave some cash behind for wind down of the company. We have to make sure that in order to wind down we have to leave enough cash behind to cover any potential indemnification claims or other claims made by third-party. So, we have to leave enough in the business [indiscernible] process, leave whatever cash is left over at that time would be [indiscernible] distributed, but that number contemplates all of this items.

Lance Vitanza

So then, -- okay, so you have $94 million of cash at NII today and essentially this projects that you will have about $9 million left at closing. And closing, we think is going to be some time later this year, is that right?

Dan Freiman

Yes. We expect closing will be sometime during 2019.

Lance Vitanza

Okay. So then you go through about 80 -- was it $85 million to $86 million of cash over the course of the year, and then could you sort of give me the buckets, I know you mentioned some items there wind down, escrows, and so forth, but how much of that $85 million burn, is that contributed down into to the JV going forward, or is that just wind down cost going forward?

Dan Freiman

No, you are right. So we will have to continue to fund Nextel Brazil up until the closing. So, some of the reason for the reduction in cash from the amount I told you at the end of 12/31/18 to when we closed is related to investments in Brazil. And then in theory, we are getting reimbursed for a majority of those investments through CapEx and working capital reimbursements from América Móvil. So that's the big piece of the cash burn. And then there is just the continued cost to run headquarters, that's about $4 million a quarter, that's been pretty steady. Then we will have transaction cost [indiscernible] bankers, other types of costs like that. And then, like I said, we will need to leave some cash behind at closing to make sure we can wind down any remaining liabilities.

Lance Vitanza

Okay. And then how and when do you intend to deal with the converts? Do they get taken out at the wind down or before the wind when the sale closes or some other time?

Dan Freiman

Yes. So, when the sale closes, a portion of the cash will go to pay down the converts at that time.

Lance Vitanza

Okay, okay. Okay, and then just on the business, I mean it looks like the business is actually doing very well. I hear you regarding the need to fund the business and whatnot, and the competitive factor and so forth, but it does occur to me, I mean the 905 of enterprise value, I believe -- if I've gotten, it's a bit less than the company paid for Spectrum Holdings several years ago, I think I totaled those numbers up to closer to 950 million. So, I'm wondering if there were - I know you ran a very thorough process, this is the best that you can do, I'm wondering if there were specific issues that persuaded other people from coming in participating more aggressively in the process, or is there any sort of additional color that you can provide there to give us some sense for how we wind up at this price?

Dan Freiman

Yes, sure. As we mentioned, we ran a pretty competitive process. We contacted probably 40-50 different extra parties over the last couple of years. At the end of the day, there was handful of interested parties that engaged with us in diligence and other ways. We ended up with only one credible reasonable offer that's one that we acted on and announced, which is América Móvil. We did have one other unsigned, un-binding offer that was worst than the one we got from América Móvil. So we ran the process, but we got feedback from the market that suggested this is what the company is worth in their view. I think there're puts and takes that -- you know, obviously knows that how everybody thinks internally about the value, but clearly this value in the Spectrum and then the subscribers, I think there is some offset and negatives that people saw, in particular, the network is one of the potential overlaps with better network operators. So, there is a cost of having to take down the network. There is the continuing obligations we have under all of the leases, but operating a capital for many, many years that are respectively a liability, but not necessarily completely on the balance sheet. There is a significant amount of contingency exposure that's out there as most other operators had as well. We operated in Brazil [technical difficulty] as part of doing business there, significant amount of potential exposure for tax and other types of contingencies. We've disclosed that I believe in the 10-K, the latest amount was over $800 million possible contingencies. So I think there's -- as market participants use the opportunity, they weigh both the pros in terms of the assets as well as cons and that's what we are looking at.

Lance Vitanza

Got it. And one last question if I could, I want to go back to the conversion, so there is some language in the press release that I didn't quite follow, regarding a possible amendment to eliminate obligations contemplated under or an escrow agreement providing for deposit in accordance with the indenture, could you clarify what that is, and I apologize if I missed it earlier?

Dan Freiman

Yes, sure. I mean, in the convertible notes, documents, we have a requirement under a change of control that we have satisfied the amount under the converts into an escrow. So that's what contemplated by the agreement is that we would do that. So it must be otherwise, and then there is a requirement that once the transaction closes, we will take $115 million for the proceeds and place it into escrow to pay the convertible note holders.

Lance Vitanza

Thanks very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We do have a question from [indiscernible] Investments. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. Just a clarification question on slide seven, you…

Dan Freiman

I'm sorry, I can't hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me now?

Dan Freiman

Yes, that's better. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. A clarification question on Mexico escrow recovery, you put it at $75 million net of settlement with AI Brazil, does it assume that [indiscernible] 106 or do you assume a lower Mexico escrow recovery amount, net of that settlement? So I guess the question is whether there is a delta between 106 and 75? Is just a settlement or some other items as well?

Dan Freiman

Yes, it's' a combination of both. We are expecting as we've had it with other settlements with the Mexican tax authorities we've had to a sum amount for each of the tax years we settled. So we expect that will continue until we've assumed some continued leakage to be conservative. So that accounts for part of the difference between the 106 and the 75, and then the other part is the settlement with AI Brazil that we mentioned, the $10 million upfront for 6% of any incremental proceed. So the combination of those two factors reduces the estimated escrow proceeds from the current balance of 106 to the 75.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Peter [indiscernible] Points Bank Capital. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi guys. Can you just remind me of the tax assets that the company -- Brazilian operations have and whether those transfer into sale?

Dan Freiman

Yes, I don't have the numbers in front of me, Pete, but I think it's pretty significant. I think I want to say it's a couple of billion dollars of NOLs. We understand from América Móvil that those have little value to them and there weren't other operators that suggested that this had a lot of value. I believe they do transfer in the sale, but I'm not sure that there's a plan necessarily for those to be utilized.

Unidentified Analyst

So, did you say there were other operators would did value them or did not?

Dan Freiman

Did not, no, no [indiscernible] operators already have NOLs adding more to the bucket didn't seem to be adding much value for them.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, understood, thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Tom Hill with [indiscernible]. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

My question was answered. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] with Silver River. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. So I guess just going back to the NOL's, I have to, go I mean, I understand, I understand what's your comment about what the AMX believes but you have $2.1 billion in AOLs in Brazil, so I'm surprised to hear that some of these third parties believe that there's no value to that. So that's the first, I guess question comment and then the second one is the NIHD, the whole thing in Luxembourg has a very significant billions of dollars of NOLs, additional NOLs. So I'd like to understand what happens to these, post the transaction?

Dan Freiman

Very well, yes, a couple of comments, so I don't have the numbers in front of me, I'd suggest just go check [indiscernible] of the other operators. We believe they already have a lot of NOLs themselves. And so, in there -- in Brazil, you can only use NOLs after 30% of your income every year. So imagine that for years and years and years they have their own NOLs they would use after 30%, by the time they got our NOLs it's potentially so far out there, really has very little [indiscernible]. Again, but that's, it's neither here or there. We are in a process, we got to offer in value for the whole company that takes into account all assets and liabilities and kind of is what it is.

In Luxembourg, we do have NOLs and those would only be potentially valuable to someone that actually has operations in Luxembourg and had gains or income that they needed to offset, so the same kind of same response, there really weren't many parties even interested in buying Luxembourg because a lot of parties don't have business there. And so, for us it was a preferred structure by being able to sell our Luxembourg entities simplified for us, it allowed us to avoid tax leakage on the transaction. We don't expect them to have any tax leakage. So that was a plus for us, and the NOLs will go with the companies that are being sold.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, thank you very much. And then, just quickly, you said you expect to consume $85 million in cash, between December 31, 2018 and the transaction closing, how much of that is CapEx that you believe will be reimbursed?

Dan Freiman

Well, so to be clear, that's the cash that fit in at NII, not -- does not include cash being spent in Luxembourg or in Brazil, so we will invest a portion of that cash in both of those entities, and then get reimbursed to the extent that cash is used to fund CapEx, and to fund working capital. We put into the Investor Presentation on our Web site an estimate of the amount of reimbursement that we would have, assuming an August 31st close, it's an arbitrary close. And it's $49 million of reimbursement for the period between March 1st and August 31st for those reimbursements.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. A quick question, how much cash would it cost to operate the company from 2020 and beyond, and the reason why I ask is, it feels to me like the Brazilian telecom market is under customer's consolidation. You have an excellent management team that is also -- had been great -- there're ways around the business more efficiently -- there is a Roman agreement announced last week. And so, my question is what do you think it would cost to run the business at a standalone, and are you selling, just feel like you're selling the company too early on the cuts, but what could be a major transformation both from the economy of Brazil and in the industry itself?

Dan Freiman

Sure. Yes. So I think we said in our remarks that we expected to use a significant portion of $175 million of cash we had at December 31, on the business for 2019, and that we will need to be able to access remaining funds in the Mexico escrow to be able to fund that through 2020. If we are not able to access those funds, then by the end of this year, we would be in a pretty significant liquidity crunch.

We do continue to expect to recover most of that escrow as one of the previous people asked, we are estimating $75 million, but the timing of the release is not in our control, something we've been working on and continue to work on in remaining progress, but it's a risk. Beyond 2021 -- 2020, sorry, 2021 we needed to continue to fund the business. I would say we would need $100 million plus to continue to fund the business until we got to free cash flow breakeven. So we would need to basically use all of our existing cash, use all of our recover, and use all of the cash out of escrow, and raise probably another $100 million, and that doesn't even include any potential investments we have to make in 5G.

The ANATEL, the regulator in Brazil recently announced that they're planning to have an auction, next year, early next year for 5G. They haven't given any details. We do expect that the cost of acquiring the spectrum and building out 5G was going to be in hundreds and millions of dollars. So we are at a point now where we want to -- putting through our strategic process, the markets kind of told us, indicated what the companies were, you know, continuing on in a standalone way, while the operations are obviously continuing to improve and heading in the right direction requires a significant amount of capital, and there is a lot of risk in operating Brazil. And then a question about what role if any we could play in 5G development, and if we don't, then it's going to be difficult for us to compete in the long run. So we kind of added all those factors up, and looked at the offer on the table and decided that this was reasonable value. It's gotten advice from advisors on evaluation, we believe this is reasonable for the company, and we decided this is probably the best half for stockholders at this point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

So, and to summarize, you have existing cash and you have to raise maybe a couple of $100 million to get through to the point of the 5G auction to continue operations that made effect?

Dan Freiman

Well, just to clean that up a little bit. So the 5G auction is going to -- we expect to be early next year. So we have enough cash to get to the 5G auction, but then the question is -- could we participate, where is the capital that come from if we don't participate in 5G, what does it mean for us in the medium to long-term if everybody else have 5G and we don't, if there is no other future offers in the table and we don't take this one, and then we invest all of our cash and then need to raise more and we don't know whether that capital is going to become available for us. There is lot of risks in rolling the dice, and continuing to move forward. So, our view is we would have a reasonable offer, and we run a competitive process, we can run it again, but we don't expect we are going to get a different outcome. So we just felt like, "Okay, this is the right thing to do."

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Dan Freiman

Yes, thank you.

Operator

And there appear to be no further questions. I will turn the call back over to you for your closing remarks.

Dan Freiman

Thank you. Thanks everyone for joining today, and we're happy to take additional questions offline today and tomorrow.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation, and ask that you please disconnect your lines.