President Trump Continues To Power Up The New York Times

We still believe that shares of NYT are attractive at these levels for the longer-term investor.

We expect that the NYT will reach its goal of $800 million in digital revenue by the end of 2020.

Since our first positive buy article on the New York Times in early 2017, shares of the news organization have soared more than 230%.

Two years ago, in 2017, we predicted that Trump's continuing battle with the New York Times (NYSE:NYT) would benefit the "Old Gray Lady" rather than hurt the news organization.

Our prediction was correct, and we expect more good news in 2019 for the NYT as well. Since March and June of 2017, shares in NYT have soared more than 230% from around $14.65 on March 10, 2017, to around $34.25 today.

See our article from March 2017, "'Fake' New York Times Gets Boost From The Donald" here.

See our article from June 2017, "New York Times Will Benefit From Unpredictable Political Landscape" here.

Fake News - Real Profits

President Trump has given us the phrase "fake news," and he targets the NYT frequently in his speeches, press conferences, and Twitter tweets. Whether he is surprised that his barrage against the NYT is fueling growth in readership, especially digital subscriptions, is unknown. Trump sometimes contradicts himself about the news media. He characterizes the U.S. institution as "beautiful" and "important," as well as "unfair" and "fake." Still, he calls himself a victim of fake news.

(Source: NYT.com)

"I do notice that people are declaring more and more fake news, where they go, 'Fake news!'" Trump said during an interview with The New York Times. "I even see it in other countries. I don't necessarily attribute that to me. I think I can attribute the term to me. I think I was the one that started using it, I would say."

Trump seems to revel in bad press. Criticism from the mainstream media can backfire with his supporters and make him more appealing to those who disagree with the NYT. However, this principle can work the other way around. Trump's accusations of fake news can prompt his detractors to subscribe to a media outlet with which they agree. Whether leaning liberal or conservative, many news organizations have become savvy to this and use the controversy to attract new subscribers by promising to keep Trump accountable to the people.

With the current climate in Washington D.C., the ongoing political struggles that Trump is facing should help the NYT for the next several years. Trump still faces Mueller's continuing investigation, Michael Cohen flipping on him, and Paul Manafort's conviction. In addition, the upcoming 2020 election should offer plenty of fodder for the news media to publish: Bernie Sanders running again, the Elizabeth Warren controversies, will Biden run, Betomania, and Pelosi's backtracking on impeachment, to name just a few.

The Trump Bump

This will only help the NYT, which we expect to reach its goal of $800 million in digital revenue by the end of 2020. The organization noted that it realized its largest increase in digital subscriptions for the three months ending December 2018. Characterized as the "Trump Bump," this expansion in readership is directly related to coverage of President Trump. In fact, the NYT calculated that Trump had referred to the organization as "fake," "failing," or some other derogatory criticism over 200 times since inauguration through summer of 2018.

Defying Current Trends in Media

The NYT's growth in digital subscriptions and revenue defies the current trends in digital media. Some major news outlets, such as McClatchy Co. and Gannett Co Inc. have laid off staff. In addition, this trend has impacted digital-only media outlets, such as Buzzfeed, which cut staff significantly. This includes editors, writers, and other employees.

Although the NYT has had some layoffs and offered buyouts over the last several years, the news organization overall added 120 employees. It now has over 1,600 journalists, the highest number ever.

Trump Will Continue to Drive Sales Growth at NYT

The New York Times Company reached over $709 million in digital sales last year. If it continues at this pace, we expect the company to reach its stated target of $800 million in digital revenue by the end of fiscal 2020. The company also set an exuberant goal to "to grow our subscription business to more than 10 million subscriptions by 2025," according to CEO Mark Thompson.

Over 3.3 million subscribers currently purchase the NYT's digital products, which include news, food apps, and crossword puzzles. This represents an increase of 27 percent from 2017. Paid subscriptions for both print and digital reached 4.3 million for a record high.

Online subscription sales increased approximately 18 percent, reaching $400 million last year. Digital advertising generated $259 million for an increase of 8.6 percent. In the final quarter of 2017, sales of digital subscriptions increased at a slower rate with growth at about 9 percent. The company attributed this slower growth to an extra week in the fourth quarter and introductory discounts for new digital subscribers.

The Outlook for Fiscal 2019

The growth in the online subscriber base has been stunning, from 800,000 in 2013 to approximately 3.4 million in 2018. For fiscal 2019, the digital subscriber base should be the biggest value driver, and the organization expects that growth to continue reaching approximately 4.5 million in 2022. The company expects its subscription revenue for 2019 to increase 4 percent year over year and advertising sales to remain flat at approximately $560 million. The decline in print advertising is expected to offset any growth in online advertising. Adjusted operating profit should total around $160 million due to higher-than-expected special items expenses, including pension settlement expenses, restructuring charges, and post-retirement benefit plans.

Conclusion: Plenty of Room to Run

With the primaries on the horizon and no sign of a slowdown in political turmoil, we believe that shares of the New York Times will continue to race higher. We would recommend that investors buy shares now before the primaries and continue to hold shares through the election cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.