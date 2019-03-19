JD's Accounting Issues Persist, With Mithra Forensic Research (Podcast)

We discuss those aspects of the company's business model and why these issues seem to crop up in emerging markets companies.

JD's 20-F is still outstanding, but initial signs suggest the company is still fueling cash flow with delayed payments and revenue growth by financing.

By Daniel Shvartsman

Even with the most transparent companies, various market participants can disagree about the stock. Whether it's a question of future sustainability, oncoming competition, or what metric to focus on, the same numbers can lead you or me to different conclusions. That is, as the saw goes, what makes a market.

With a stock like JD.com (JD), there are a few extra steps to consider. There is the fact that it is based abroad, which means it files a 20-F and 6-Ks instead of 10-Ks and 10-Qs (the latter especially makes life tougher). It's based in China, which, Lester Goh's strong argument notwithstanding, has had its share of governance issues. There are humdrum issues like the company spinning of JD Finance and JD Logistics, which adds a degree of distance from analyzing key parts of their business. And then there are the swirl of issues around Richard Liu, the founder-driven culture, and so on.

Mithra Forensic Research looked at the same numbers Lester Goh did last week, but he has come to different conclusions. Two major concerns he raised in an article last May were that the company was increasingly delaying its payments, and that the company was fueling its growth via financing that led to not wholly natural numbers. He put a price target of $24 on the company in May, which at the time seemed outlandish, but the company ended up well below that at the end of the year. Of course, the Richard Liu issues were not foreseeable, and the trade war may have played a part as well.

Last Wednesday, the 13th of March, Mithra and I spoke about his arguments and whether 2018 was vindicating or irrelevant for the thesis. More importantly, we got into where he sees the company going next and what he's watching as JD files its 20-F. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered

2:40 minute-mark - Running through 2018 and whether JD's challenges will persist

9:30 - Why is negative working capital/delayed payments a problem? It's in the volatility and pace of change

17:30 - Getting into the financing problem for JD's growth in revenue

23:30 - The spin-off of JD Finance (aka JD Digits) and a side effect of it

25:45 - Comparing this to Conn's (CONN) and Deere (DE) for financing stories, the benefit of low interest rates, and the twist

30:30 - JD's other Chinese company investments and the halo effect, or how good is JD at stockpicking?

35:00 - VIPShop and thinking through China governance challenges vs. what we see at home

43:30 - The concerns about the CEO - we're back to governance

47:15 - What is the actual valuation method we should apply to JD?

As always, feedback is welcome at btipod@seekingalpha.com. We're done with JD for now, but we're going into another tricky topic next week with 2019's first big IPO.

Where do you end up with JD? How do you reconcile these two views, especially given the authors agree on a few points?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Daniel Shvartsman nor Mithra Forensic Research have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort.