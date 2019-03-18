FedEx Earnings Preview: Did Management Clear The Decks With Earlier Guidance?

The stock is undervalued, but is it trading at a 10% or 30% discount to intrinsic value?

The US market was still healthy last quarter, but the China and Europe outlook sunk the guidance.

FDX's stock is down from $274 in January 2018 to $178 as of March 15, 2019.

FedEx Corp. (FDX), the iconic transport and freight giant that transformed package delivery in the United States, reports their fiscal Q3 '19 earnings on Tuesday night, March 19th, 2019, after the closing bell.

Street consensus per IBES by Refinitiv is looking for $3.17 in earnings per share on $17.69 billion in revenue for an expected y/y decline in earnings per share of 15% on 7% y/y growth in revenue.

FDX's management had not only pulled revenue and operating guidance for the two quarters remaining in fiscal 2019, they had also pulled the update, saying that they would have more to say in the March 2019 quarter.

The current fiscal 2019 consensus (ended May 2019) is expecting 3% EPS growth on 8% revenue growth, which is down from 26% EPS growth last year on 8% revenue growth.

FDX has lost roughly $25 billion in market cap since its January-February 2018 high near $270, from $69-$70 billion to roughly $45 billion in market cap today, but with Brexit drawing closer to a conclusion, after this week, and the prospects for a trade deal with China also looking like something might happen by the summer of 2019...

...Is the stock a better value today than in early 2018?

Well, given the $90 drop in the share price in just over 14 months, you'd certainly say "yes", but it's a matter of degrees with FedEx as they continue to be plagued with a dearth of free cash flow generation, and a business with the kind of operating leverage FedEx has, it can look cheap and not be, and then look expensive and not be either.

Trading at 0.66x 4-quarter trailing revenue and 11x lowered 2019 EPS, FDX usually trades at a growth rate in excess of its PE, probably due to the operating leverage, but FDX is trading at 11x expected 2019 EPS for 3% expected growth at present.

Let's look at margins:

FDX op margin Express op margin Ground op margin Q2 '19 6.9% 7.5% 11.4% Q1 '19 7.0% 4.0% 14.0% Q4 '18 11.5% 10.3% 17% Q3 '18 6.1% 4.5% 12.1% Q2 '18 8.5% 7.7% 10.6% Q1 '18 8.1% 5.0% 13.5%

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

FDX does a great job with their quarterly earnings report, disclosing all the relevant detail for investors in the quarterly packet.

Back in the 1990s and early 2000s when FDX's operating margin saw challenges, it usually meant it was time to sell the stock, but with the ascendance of FedEx Ground, which is roughly 25% of revenue but half of operating income, I do think FDX's operating margin has more room to expand to the upside, if they can get TNT straightened out.

Morningstar doesn't agree with me, since they see long-run EBIT margins in the 7%-8% range and the consolidated operating margin (over the 5-10 year period) also in the 7.5%-8% range, but in my opinion that's too low.

The key for FDX to accomplish the margin expansion is that they will have to drive more volume over the same level or lower costs, which is what really drives EPS delta for businesses with a high degree of operating leverage. With the Ground business, they can do that over time, and the Express business will likely need to see more costs come out of the P/L (and that's much easier said that done).

Here is the real longer-term issue for FDX:

Here is a quick table of FDX's historical free cash flow:

6 months FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2017 FY 2016 FY 2015 FY 2014 FY 2013 Cash-from-ops $2,179 $4,674 $4,930 $5,708 $5,366 $4,264 $4,688 -capex ($2,634) ($5,663) $(5,116) ($4,818) ($4,377) ($3,533) ($3,375) free cash flow ($455) ($989) ($186) $890 $1,019 $831 $1,313 Capex as % of cash flow 121% 121% 104% 84% 99% 83% 72%

Source: internal spreadsheet, 10-Qs, annual reports

As readers can quickly see, the dearth of free cash flow for FDX limits the ability of the freight giant to pay any kind of a dividend, and also limits anything but debt-financed share repurchases.

Capex has to fall or cash flow has to grow for FDX to solve this riddle.

Fred Smith, the great CEO and founder of FedEx, noted on the September 2018 call that "free cash flow was on the way," but then calendar Q4 '18 happened, thus by pulling guidance for the last 2 quarters of fiscal 2019, any hint of free cash flow growth was shelved.

Analysis/conclusion: FDX is down 35% from its early 2018 peak near $270-$275 in a market where the S&P 500 is roughly flat, so the stock has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500, and that interests me.

If readers have a 2019-2020 time horizon, I do think with a potential end to Brexit and China trade discussions in the next 3 months, and the Fed on hold for the rest of 2019, we should see volume start to return to Europe and China in the next quarter or two.

It would be important to hear FDX's management on the conference call Tuesday night give commentary on Europe and China volumes and how they may have changed since the December 2018 call, particularly since both geographies were cited on the December 2018 call.

The stock has rallied in calendar 2019 with the general rally in the S&P 500, which is up 13% year-to-date, so any weakness in FDX after the Tuesday night results, we will add to current positions in the stock.

There are a lot of moving parts to FDX, particularly with Brexit and China in the last year, but crude oil price changes and changes in the US and global economy, not to mention the operating leverage inherent in a Transport cyclical like FDX make for an investment nail-biter, but the drop in the stock price discounts a lot of bad news in my opinion.

Morningstar cut their "intrinsic value" estimate on FDX from $260 to $210 following the December 2018 conference call, which i think is indicative of the bearish sentiment around the name, but not surprising given the operating leverage of the company.

Investors could see $225 on FDX in 18-24 months, again with any kind of resolution around China. At least we know that with Brexit it won't be a "hard" exit (or at least that is how I took the latest vote last week), so anything that reduces the uncertainty of what the UK and EU might look like from a trade perspective, should help volume improve across the European geography.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.