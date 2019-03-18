Ensco: Takeaways From Q4 Results And The Merger With Rowan

The company will be merging with Rowan at the end of April. It will be interesting to see how this works out.

On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, offshore drilling giant Ensco plc (ESV) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appear to be quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or the bottom line. The market was likewise less than pleased with this report as it drove the stock down in the after-hours trading session that accompanied it.

Admittedly, a closer look at the company's results reveals that it continues to struggle under the weight of the challenging industry conditions and its own aging fleet. It is worth keeping in mind too that this is the last quarterly report before Ensco merges with Rowan Companies (RDC), a move that will certainly improve Rowan's fleet and forward cash generation prospects but will also likely lead to more asset writedowns as the Rowan drilling rigs cannibalize the Ensco ones.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ensco's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Ensco reported total revenues of $399.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 12.51% decline over the $454.2 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $110.1 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $253.4 million operating loss that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Ensco managed to secure extensions or new contracts for several rigs including the ENSCO DS-10, the ENSCO DPS-1, and the ENSCO 76.

The company finally managed to get approval from Rowan's shareholders for its attempted takeover of the latter company and the merger is expected to be completed in April.

Ensco reported a net loss of $203.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares somewhat favorably to the net loss of $207.1 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of the company's performance got worse compared to the prior year quarter. This was admittedly rather disappointing when we consider that the offshore drilling industry has been showing some very real signs of recovery. The primary reason for the decreased performance was a lower utilization rate, mostly from Ensco's floater fleet, compared to the year-ago quarter.

It does certainly make some sense that a reduction in utilization would cause the company's revenues to decline as the utilization rate is a measure of the percentage of the fleet that is engaged in revenue-producing work. If a lower percentage of the fleet is engaged in such work then logically the revenues produced by the fleet would be lower. Ensco reported that its utilization rate was 50% in the quarter compared to 53% a year ago.

As I discussed in my last review of the situation in the offshore drilling industry (linked above), the demand for floating rigs has been much slower to recover than the shallow-water segment of the industry (although it has certainly begun to). This was very evident in the company's results as the revenues generated by its floating rigs went down year over year but the revenues generated by its jack-up rigs actually went up.

Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Floater Fleet $228 million $303 million Jack-Up Fleet $156 million $137 million

One reason for the decline in floater revenues is that the average dayrate earned by those operating rigs declined from $307,000 a year ago to $259,000 in the most recent quarter. As a general rule, the dayrate earned by an offshore drilling rig does not decline in the middle of a contract. Instead, what we see here is that some of the company's older legacy contracts that were still in effect last year expired and the ones that replaced them (if any did) have lower dayrates, which pushes the average dayrate down.

In addition to the decline in dayrates, changes in Ensco's fleet were responsible for some of the revenue declines. The ENSCO 6001 semisubmersible was engaged in work during the fourth quarter of 2017 but has since been sold and is therefore no longer able to contribute to the company's top line. Therefore, the sale of this vessel had a negative impact on the company's year-over-year revenues, although this decline was partially offset by the addition of the ENSCO DS-9 and ENSCO DS-10 drillships to the active fleet.

The same is mostly true with the company's jack-up fleet, except in that case, the two new rigs that joined the fleet were more than able to make up for the loss of the rig that was sold. The rig that was sold was the ENSCO 80 jack-up, which did generate revenue for the company in the year-ago quarter but obviously could not in the most recent one. The company added the ENSCO 140 and ENSCO 141 jack-ups to its fleet over the past year, which positively contributed to the results from the jack-up segment and were able to offset the absence of the ENSCO 80.

One area in which Ensco excelled during the quarter was in operational uptime. The company managed to achieve 97% operational uptime across its floater fleet, same as it had during the year-ago quarter, and 97% across its shallow-water fleet, which was down slightly from the 98% that it had in the year-ago quarter. The reason why this is important has to do with the way in which offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, an offshore rig only receives dayrate for those days in which it is actually operating and performing drilling operations for its customers.

These rigs are not compensated for time in which they spend out of commission receiving maintenance or repairs. Thus, in an ideal situation, a rig would have absolutely no downtime and would spend every day that it is under contract performing work for its customer. However, this is usually impractical because drilling rigs are sophisticated pieces of machinery that require regular maintenance to operate at optimal efficiency.

Thus, the challenge for the drilling contractor is minimizing downtime while still ensuring that the rig receives all necessary maintenance. A 97% fleetwide uptime indicates that Ensco did a reasonably solid job of achieving this goal, although admittedly there are some contractors that have been doing an even better job of this lately.

One thing that has repeatedly been a drag on Ensco's results is impairment charges. These are coming about because the difficult conditions in the offshore drilling industry are reducing the employment prospects and expected revenues from many of the older rigs in Ensco's fleet. As such, the values that they are listed at on Ensco's balance sheet are too high so the company is reducing them and accounting rules require the company to take a charge against its income to account for this loss of value.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Ensco took a $40 million charge to account for the loss of value of its rigs, which was one of the reasons behind the $203 million net loss. It is important to note though that this was a non-cash charge as Ensco did not actually pay anyone $40 million. Thus, this did not have as big of an impact on the firm's actual financial situation as it may seem.

Without a doubt, the biggest piece of news to affect Ensco recently is that the shareholders of Rowan finally approved Ensco's takeover of their company, although Ensco had to increase its bid twice in order to get the deal done. I have discussed this deal numerous times from the Rowan side (see here) and I will admit to not liking it. From Ensco's perspective though, it is a great deal as Rowan is currently in a much stronger position than Ensco as it boasts a fully contracted jack-up fleet, the ARO Drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco, and a mountain of cash in the bank.

The big negative for Ensco here is that Rowan's rigs are generally more modern and capable than Ensco's so the combined company will almost certainly have further impairment charges as the Rowan rigs are the likely favorites to win contracts, reducing the earnings prospects of many of the Ensco rigs.

In conclusion, this was a reasonable quarter for Ensco. It was, however, worse than what Rowan or some others managed to pull off in that the company saw its revenue deteriorate further and handed customers an operating loss. Ensco did manage to get shareholder approval for the takeover of Rowan, which will certainly strengthen the company financially but it may result in some internal cannibalization. It will be interesting to see how the next few quarters play out for the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.