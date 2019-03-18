Franklin Resources: Aristocrat Continues To Maintain Strong Cash Flow

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) finished its fiscal year at the end of September. Therefore, since we have now gone almost 6 months into the current fiscal year, we will go with trailing twelve-month average numbers. Although shares have bounced back to over $33.30 in recent weeks, we still are slightly underwater on our position. We did state in a recent commentary that we expected the share price to give us a sustained rally once it broke through its down-cycle daily trend-line. This breakout happened in mid-February as the price has managed to stay above the breakout price.

When a position is under-water, we like to consistently study the financial statements. In this case with Franklin Resources, this stock is a dividend aristocrat having raised its dividend for 37 years now. The stated dividend yield at present is 3.12% based off a forward-looking annual dividend payout of $1.04. However, what investors miss is that Franklin Resources at times pays out a special dividend. Furthermore, the firm continues to be aggressive with respect to bringing down the amount of shares outstanding. Currently, the amount of shares outstanding is closing in on 500 million which is almost a drop of 200 million shares over the past decade. Therefore, let's see how the firm's cash flow statement has been holding up with respect to these payments. If we continue to see attractive cash flow trends here, we will have no problem in holding an under-water position for an extended period of time.

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

This section basically tots up the firm's net profit plus all the non-cash items. If firms have strong operating cash flow, it is because the majority of non-cash items gets added to net income. Robust operating cash flow is vital as this cash pays shareholder through buybacks and dividends. Over the past four quarters, BEN has reported $2.17 billion in operating cash flow which is well ahead of the $1.62 billion in net profit over the same period. We also like how operational cash flow has been trending as this key metric is continuing to stay above $2 billion a year.

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

In this section, we see what type of capital Franklin is putting to work. This segment invariably shows a negative number as more cash is spent rather than received where the two biggest expenses are investments and capex. The latter are asset purchases which will be held for longer than a year. Capex comes in at $113 million over the past four quarters whereas investment purchases come in at $526 million. "Other investing activities" and "Asset sale/maturities" make up this segment of the cash flow statement. Over the past four quarters, there was $342 million of cash flows from investing activities (paid out). Although investing cash flow is up in recent years, this number is conservative when compared to the $1.6 billion of net income over the same time-frame. Suffice it to say, no worrying trends here yet.

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Here we see what remaining capital either entered or left the business. In this segment, we can see whether the company is buying back or diluting, whether debt is being paid down or being issued and how much dividends are being paid. The $4.1 billion of financing cash flow over the past four quarters is made up of solid payments into the dividend ($2.1 billion), stock ($1.54 billion), and debt ($381 billion). The dividend payment included a special payment of $3 per share last year. Furthermore, we like the fact that management is doubling down on their buybacks with the share price at these levels. Even after the recent rally, BEN is trading with an earnings multiple of 11 which is well behind its 5-year average of 16.2.

Although free cash flow of $2.06 billion did not cover the buybacks and dividend payments over the past four quarters, this was primarily due to that special dividend of $3 per share. If we take that payment out of the calculation, free cash flow would have easily covered those two payments despite the elevated share buybacks. Cash at the end of the period dropped to $6.65 billion which is ample if anything unexpected were to arise.

Takeaway

To sum up, there is nothing in Franklin's cash flow statement to possibly alter our long exposure at present. The company still has an ultra-low payout ratio of 30% which is even lower if calculated off free cash flows. What we like is the robust share buybacks management have been doing over the past four quarters. Definitely remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.