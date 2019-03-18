Alight: Blackstone May Make Money, But IPO Investors Many Not Do It

The fact that the company expects to use money from the IPO to pay debt is not ideal.

While the IPO price of Alight (ALIT) seems reasonable, the company does not represent a clear opportunity due to its debt. The fact that Alight reports large interest expenses to be paid means that the amount of money left for shareholders is not large. In addition, private equity Blackstone is expected to control the company, which may not please certain investors. Furthermore, the company may use the proceeds from the IPO to pay its debt, which is not ideal. Investors should understand all these feature very well before dealing with shares. Alight is a brilliant business, but this may not be the right time to invest.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Alight provides cloud-based human capital solutions. The company helps clients manage their health and provides wealth solutions and human resources applications.

After 25 years in this industry, Alight should attract investors as it should have accumulated a good amount of know-how and expertise, which should help the company compete with new competitors.

Source: Prospectus

Investors should appreciate the type of clients that use the company’s services. About 3,000 employers including companies from Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 trust Alight. In addition, a total of 23 million employees and 11 million family members are being served by Alight.

The company’s sponsor

Blackstone is a well-known private equity investor managing over $472 billion as of December 31, 2018. Investors should understand the type of securities owned by Blackstone and what’s its position in the company.

Alight is a brilliant business and Blackstone was smart acquiring it for $4.8 billion a few years ago. However, analysts should wonder who is making the money here, Blackstone or investors in the IPO. The lines below provide further details on the price paid by Blackstone.

Source: Reuters

Income Statement And Cash Flow

Investors should appreciate the company’s past performance, gross profit margin, and operating margin quite a bit. In the year ended December 31, 2018, Alight reported revenues of 2.37 billion, gross profit of 0.85 billion, and operating income of $0.2 billion. Having mentioned this feature, the company may not be profitable because it has paid a large amount of interest expenses, equal to $0.2 billion, in the year ended December 31, 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The cash flow statement should be appreciated by investors. The CFO was equal to $0.196 billion in the year ended December 31, 2018 and 79 million in the year ended December 31, 2017.

Private equity analysts may appreciate that the company is reporting positive cash flow from operations. With that, the main issue is that debt holders are receiving the money generated by Alight. Buying shares does not seem a great idea. This is a great company for debt holders.

The image below provides further details on the cash flow from operations:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

The list of assets shows a large amount of intangible assets and goodwill that investors should study carefully. With $5.6 billion in total assets, goodwill and intangible assets comprise of 65% of the total amount of assets. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Accountants have many times issues while assessing the value of intangible assets. These assets may get impaired in the future, which could lead to share price depreciation. This is called impairment risk and seems one of the largest issues on this name.

On the liability side, long term debt comprises of 69% of the total amount of liabilities. The debt is not small. However, as of today, the company does not seem to show solvency risk as Alight should pay the debt in more than 5 years. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Note in the table below that the company reports service obligations of $262 million in one to three years and $288 million in three to five years. With operating income of $204 million, being profitable in the next five years may not be that easy:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds may not be appreciated by investors. The fact that the company expects to use money from the IPO to pay debt is not ideal. Keep in mind that this money should go directly to the private equities owning this company. It is worrying that some of the proceeds will not help the company develop its business. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

The expected capitalization reported includes debt of $2.72 billion and cash of $0.22 billion. Let’s assume that there will be 204.5 million Class A shares outstanding after the offering. With the share price of $23.5, the expected market capitalization should be equal to $4.8 billion. Adding debt of $2.72 billion and deducting cash of $0.22 billion, the enterprise value equals $7.3 billion. The image below provides the expected capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

In the year ended December 31, 2018, Alight reported revenues of 2.37 billion. In 2016, the company reported less revenue, so investors should not be expecting large revenue growth in the future. Forward revenues of $2.5 billion seem very reasonable. With these figures in mind and an enterprise value of $7.3 billion, the company should trade at 2.92x forward sales.

Alight provided a list competitors in its prospectus. The names provided include Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), CDK Global (CDK), Citrix Systems (CTXS), Corelogic (CLGX), Fiserv (FISV), Genpact (G), Insperity (NSP), LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM), PayChex (PAYX), Red Hat (RHT), TriNet Group (TNET), and Workday (WDAY). Alight also provided information about the valuation of these companies. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

These companies trade at about 1x to 7x forward sales. The images below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Taking into account the amount of debt of Alight, the company has more leverage than most of its competitors. It makes a lot of sense that it trades at 2.92x forward sales. It could be much lower as the company’s gross profit margin is also lower than that of many of its competitors. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Ycharts

With all these information in mind, the share price of $23.5 does not seem expensive. However, it does not look cheap either. Value investors should be buying at 0.5x-1x forward sales since the company has a large amount of debt and it is also a controlled company. These are the features that may push the share price down after the IPO.

Controlled By Blackstone

One of the most worrying features of this company is that it is controlled by Blackstone. The private equity will own more than 65% of the total amount of voting power. It was noted in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

Controlled companies are not ideal as the Board of Directors may be controlled as well. As a result, directors could take actions to benefit Blackstone, which could damage the interests of minority shareholders. It seems a clear risk.

Conclusion

Most investors should not find the IPO price very expensive. However, it is not cheap either and it does not represent a clear opportunity. The fact that the company is controlled by a private equity and has to pay large interest expenses is not ideal. In addition, the fact that the use of proceeds should serve to pay a portion of the debt does not help. To sum up, Alight is a brilliant business, but with too much leverage. This risk is not low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.