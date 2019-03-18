Madison Square Garden: Thinly Traded, Family Controlled, Pricey, But A Very Special Situation

The asset jumble unscrambled will present opportunities before the end of 2019 when management says the division will be completed.

At $295 a Class A non-voting share, it still could be an intriguing case to watch for investors with a risk profile unafraid of financial engineering.

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing…”

Vince Lombardi

Far be it for this sports fan to challenge the great coach’s famous admonition about footfall, but he apparently had passed too early (1970) to witness living proof that for some terrible teams in some markets, winning doesn’t matter at all. To wit, the New York Knicks NBA team, one of the league’s more pathetic bottom-scraping squads. It continues to play its games to packed houses consistently over seasons, over decades of ineptitude both on the court and off, in its franchise management.

It's a property of Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG), which also owns the NHL New York Rangers, a hockey team which has not won a Stanley Cup since 1994. Yet like their MSG corporate brethren, they also play to sold out crowds of loyal, passionate, fans. The two teams, along with a package of prime entertainment and TV network assets, are housed in the eponymous buildings of Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall. They comprise much of the asset base of MSG.

Seventy percent of the company‘s Class B voting stock is owned and controlled by the Dolan family. They are the children of founder Charles F. Dolan, 92. By any measure Dolan, is a renowned media genius in cable television, the creator of HBO and Cablevision systems. His vision guided the expansion into sports content with the acquisition of Madison Square Garden Corporation in 1997.

His successor at MSG, James L. Dolan, 63, draws loud boos from Knicks fans, but many kudos from shareholders.

The Dolan family trust voting stock is corralled by covenants that mandate single block voting period. Under son Dolan’s watch, Cablevision (sold in 2016 to Altice for $17.5bn), the company acquired Madison Square Garden Corporation’s assets in 1997. At the time, MSG shares traded at $17.50.

Dolan then split the asset base into two companies: One, Madison Square Garden Company and its two pro sports teams, and flagship buildings. And two, the MSGN sports cable TV network which carried its NBA and NHL games and those of other NBA and NHL teams. It also owns AMC cable entertainment. Today the combined value of all MSG commands $295 a share, a 6X jump since the acquisition.

Imminently another piece of financial engineering is underway. MSG is planning to split its sports business from its entertainment properties, a move when completed could once again sprinkle stardust on the shares. Or could they?

At the heart of the split is the underlying valuation of MSG’s sports teams by estimators such as Forbes that soars beyond even what might be considered dizzying heights.

Not unreasonably, Forbes and the pro leagues, value their teams largely based on most recent sales.

They assess the Rangers hockey team at $1.55bn and the Knicks NBA team at a staggering $3.6bn. As if these estimates hadn’t raised enough eyebrows among industry observers, Dolan, as recently as a month ago, had to respond to growing rumors that the Knicks were for sale. The rumor brought overnight cheer to Knick fans. Then Dolan was reported to have said no the team was not on the block, but if it was, he wouldn’t sniff at anything below $5bn. With that casual estimate we were clearly in Tulipmania territory: Rationality out the window, pixie dust covering the hard facts. Truly pro sports franchises exist in an alternate universe where such valuations are taken as gospel.

As noted, recall the Tulipmania craze in 17th Century Holland, where speculators bid up the prices of tulip bulbs to astronomical heights, betting that when they matured, the flower would break into esoteric hues. The price of a single coveted bulb could reach the heights of what was then comparable to the income of a skilled worker for a year. During the madness, investors lost track of rational expectations, giving in to psychological biases, leading to literally crazy valuations, until the good old Emperor’s Clothes reality dose was swallowed. Someone, somewhere first said, “This is nuts. It’s a freaking tulip bulb, not a diamond.” That visionary sold fast. Then as word spread, he was followed by the mad rush of the crowd to the exits and the tulip bulbs prices collapsed, bankrupting most speculators in a single week.

Historians teach us that the past is prologue. And it's proven if we are to judge the equivalent of Tulipmania, in the light of the 2000 dotcom bubble. Whether it was tulips or hundreds of internet start ups of that day, Mr. Market bid up the shares of these essentially worthless companies to absurd heights and predictably, and took a bath when reality bit.

Are we seeing the same intoxication today in the valuation of professional sports franchises? If so, then the pricey trade of MSG at $295 a share, despite the company having a good, but not spectacular, portfolio of sports and entertainment assets, still boggles the mind. Or does it? In fact, is there a reverse take here? Even at its lofty price, could MSG shares at their current trade be a buy?

We’ll look at MSG's jewels and possible zircons in sports, TV and entertainment in terms of what the market is telling us and try to see if Dolan and his honchos can make pixie dust again as the spin off nears.

Lose games, win millions: A reality check on Knicks and Rangers valuations

Within the last 20 years, the values of professional sports franchises have zoomed beyond any rational expectation that the annual return on investment would make sense to any Wall Street analyst on an earnings, ROI or FCF basis. The value was not in operations. That was the fun part. The real value was the expectation that an eventual sale of the team and its ancillary assets that could double, triple or quadruple the original price paid.

“The faith in the everlasting availability of stupid money in the hands of guys who made smart money is what drives sports team values,” said an associate of ours from our early days working for the original ownership group of the New York Jets in response to my queries.

(Above: Knicks lose, MSG still wins). Source: Google images

“Billionaires are barracudas in their own businesses, but guppies when it comes to sports,” he said out of the experience of 40 years in big-time sports businesses.

He was referring most recently to the $2bn paid by Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) former CEO, Steve Ballmer for the pathetic Los Angeles Clippers NBA team in 2017. Industry observers at the time scoffed at the price as being wildly over the top. Using that as a base case, the equally terrible New York Knicks commanded a Forbes estimate inching toward $4bn, no less the $5bn reportedly theoretically price tagged by owner Dolan. (Below: NY Rangers die-hard, moneyed fans)

Source: Google images

Pro sports team ownership is a billionaire’s playpen. We all know that. And the operating assumption is that there is always another billionaire, or group of centi-millionaires, around the corner, salivating to sit in the owner’s box with their wives, children, trophy wives, friends, relatives and celebrated VIPs. To such people a few billion tossed into buying a team is chump change, especially when examining the history of sport franchise sales going back decades. In 1973, the swashbuckling George Steinbrenner bought the New York Yankees for $8.3 million. They are currently valued by the same Forbes formula at near $4bn.

One can feel pretty good about prospects for returns if one ever tires of sitting in the owner’s booth, high fiving one’s cronies like a flapping seal whenever a player makes a buzzer beating three from midcourt or a running back breaks two tackles and takes it to the house.

These may be old guys who have the money and the psychological hunger to see their names on the sports pages, but they are hardly stupid. So the question is this: Yes, pro sports team franchise values have indeed zoomed enough to provide a comfort level besides the fun. But is the party going to continue? And if not why? Is there a face to pro sports investment hidden from reality?

And by extension, what are we to make of MSG’s lofty trade of $295 a share?

Assuming valuation is based on total eyeballs on screens and fannies in seats a team’s games can produce, we have a basic query: Will the party continue if those millions of eyeballs and fannies begin to evaporate? Bear in mind most current NBA rights fees deals don’t expire until 2024/2025. Now let’s look at the trends. That will shed some light on the going-forward values in MSG.

TV ratings and gate receipts: Demographics

Briefly, the NBA fan, whether attending a game, watching on TV or engaged in its massive 27m follower social media world, is younger, than its NFL, MLB and NHL counterparts. It's also the youngest audience among the big four. The average age of an NBA fan is 42. Nearly 13% of their TV audience is between the ages of 2-17. Its fan’s average income is also dramatically lower than that of their league counterparts. But its TV audience is strong in the all important 18-49 age demo, avidly sought after by advertisers. So realistically, from an audience spending power perspective, there's an empty calories element in the vibrant NBA TV audience in terms of consumer buying power. Unless you are say, Taco Bell, a big NBA sponsor.

All this augers well for team valuations. Live attendance at NBA games are virtually sold out in all markets. So we have the demographic contradiction. The average ticket price to Knicks games on the secondary market runs $285, trending downward over the last three years. Likewise Ranger hockey tickets on the same market run $261, a three-year low. And depending on the visiting team, you can expect to empty your wallet for up to $1,200 a ticket.

So, unlike their TV audience, Knicks games attendees are not 17-year-old kids clicking away on their mobiles to check out the latest tweet from some superstar. They are season ticket holders who have spent tens of thousands for their seats, or corporate honchos out for a convenient midtown Manhattan night of fun, or similarly money managers entertaining high net worth clients.

“The Garden is a great venue, especially since it was beautifully renovated. But it’s a triumph of location more than anything else. If you took the same building and plunked it down anywhere else, you would not see sold out audiences watching a terrible team embarrass a legendary franchise,” said our banker friend. “But rows of empty seats.”

TV ratings on NBA games were up last season strongly, but early this season were appreciably down, according to Sports Business magazine. It reported that ESPN was down 6%, TNT down 26%. The drop was attributed, they suggested, to the move of superstar LeBron James to the LA Lakers and the overall superiority of Western Conference teams. They believe there will be a ratings recovery as the playoffs get nearer. That’s a fair assessment. We spoke to a banker friend who has worked on sports franchise deals for many years. He believes ratings will recover.

Above: Madison Square Garden, a triumph of location.

Source: Google images

Here’s his take: “The NBA in terms of numbers is in the best demographic shape for long-term valuations among the four major sports. But its game broadcasts are not where you want to place your Mercedes or Rolex ads. It’s a lot younger audience with smaller income. Its become a social media-driven product. That’s why its biggest advertisers are auto insurers like State Farm and Geico and fast food operators like Taco Bell.”

“The real key is that watching an NBA game appeals to the young because of short attention spans merged into a game that does not drag on endlessly like baseball. And it’s a game of stars and personalities that spills over into social media. NFL game coverage may stretch over three hours for a one-hour game, but its got two factors going for it: It’s a violent contact sport and the prime gambling vehicle for tens of millions of sports bettors and fantasy kids.”

The foundational value of an NBA team rests on its TV package, an estimated $24bn signed in 2004. The revenue from that and other ancillary income is divided among the teams which our banker friend says,

“To some extent, the TV deal immunizes them from financial disaster and enables them to pay huge salaries to star players who draw the fannies and the eyeballs. Whether this will hold up long term is a valid question. The young are fickle.” He told me that the crazy valuations of teams really hinge on the assumption that:

a) With only 17 to 18,000 or so seats to sell per game, it's not the high hurdle rate that faces MLB on midweek for example, with 40,000 seat stadiums to fill. Or b) That as the current core NBA fan demo ages out, will the replacement level of new kids in love with the sport and its superstars still be there continuing to swell the ratings? “Its no slam dunk - pun intended,” added our banker friend.

So the $5bn Dolan conjectured now may seem nuts. Is an NBA franchise a tulip or a perpetual gold mine? One is pressed to predict what team values will be after the renegotiation of the TV deals in 2024. If growth continues, the $24bn package of 2004 could look like chump change. The $5bn theoretical price tag for the Knicks could seem cheap. Or the bubble might well have burst by then given the unpredictability of all audiences these days on how they like to receive content. That’s also why the NBA is so assiduously investing in global basketball. Its had a good early start in many EU markets and will prove some long-term insurance for league prosperity.

Forbes' most recent estimate values the Rangers at $1.55bn and the Knicks at $3.6bn.Together the number is about what CEO Dolan said he thought the Knicks alone were worth. Overall the two teams are core properties of the company, which has a much broader span across the entire sports/entertainment landscape.

MSG: Is it a Play? A brief overview

Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG)

Price at writing $295.46

52 week range: $236 to $330.

Average daily volume: 30,000

Market cap: $7bn.

Bta: 0.46

EPS: $0.53

EV: $7bn.

One-year target: $355. Note: Thinly traded or not, MSG is followed by seven major bank analysts who have consistently put a generous price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s David Miller values MSG AT $383 a share.

The company’s P/E ratio of (ttm) is 561.44 is clearly distorted by the thin outstanding and locked family position.

Asset base: Aside from the two teams, MSG owns its eponymous arena in midtown New York, the Radio City Music Hall (Home of the Christmas Spectacular), the Hulu and Beacon theaters in New York, with venues also in LA and Chicago. It also owns minor league basketball and hockey teams. It holds a controlling interest in CLG, an Esports operator. It's currently building two breathtaking arenas: The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas and a similar venue in London. The giant globe shaped 18,000 seat arena with a 180 degree total immersion venue is being built in partnership with Las Vegas Sands. (NYSE:LVS).

( Above: The Radio City Christmas Spectacular did near $100m this year. Source: Google images )

MSG lists total assets at $3.736bn against $105m in debt.

It had $1.559bn in 2018 revenue against $1.318bn in 2017.

Net income was $134m vs. a loss of ($76m in 2017). Of this total, the Knicks and Rangers produced combined revenue of $646m, representing around half of MSG’s 2018 total. Total live gate attendance for 2018: Knicks 605,000 and Rangers 624,000. The Garden has hosted everything from political conventions, to rallies, and in recent years, a fully-booked schedule of name rock acts, including a 100 show booking of top legend Billy Joel. (Those old enough to remember the singular moment in May 1962 when Marilyn Monroe sang Happy Birthday to JFK to 18,000 delirious fans at MSG wearing a dress that was sold at auction in 1999 for $1.26m, equivalent to $1.8m in 2018 dollars.

Its entertainment division’s flagship 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular grossed $97m last season. The company also owns and operates 25 dining outlets under its Tao unit in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Singapore. (Below: Coming to Vegas and London, The MSG Sphere arena 180 degree sound, light and shows. Source: Google Images.

In the media space it owns the MSG regional cable TV sports network which telecasts its two teams plus the games of five other pro teams. It trades separately (NYSE:MSGN) as of this writing at $22. It has a regular line up of 20 essentially filler sports gab shows between games. The network has come into sharper focus since the recent mega price Disney (NYSE:DIS) paid for the 21st Century Fox networks including regional sports. It has been exploring a sale through Guggenheim Partners. With 3m subscribers MSGN appears to be a plum. But Disney, which acquired the Fox Sports networks in its deal, tried selling off the sports regionals to a single buyer with no takers.

Disney has since shifted strategies to break up the package and try to sell the networks piecemeal. The problem plaguing all cable valuations these days is of course the cord-cutting massacre. Our sources believe this virus as it were also will infect MSGN’s chances of unloading its sports TV division at a lofty price, even given the value of its 3m subscriber base.

So given its diverse palette of entertainment across the entire spectrum of sports, concerts and media, what to make of the stock at $295 a share? If you buy into CEO Dolan’s off the wall estimate of $5bn for the Knicks alone, and add Forbes $1.55bn for the Rangers, you are getting close to the estimated enterprise value of the company at $7bn as indicated by gurufocus. Just for the teams, all the rest, in theory, is free. And that’s what has propelled the price in the light of the coming spins offs.

As noted, CEO Dolan has few fans among his team’s followers for reasons best left to the sports page. But among long-term shareholders he ranks high with 55% approval among those surveyed by Forbes. In 2015 MSG traded at $101.45 a share, more than tripling in value since.

The takeaway:

What we have in this company is a dilemma of perceived valuations vs. real-world value. If in fact a buyer did materialize and Dolan would agree to a sit down, what would the shares be worth? We also have the considerable complication of single unit voting Class B stock controlled by the family trust.

On top of that we have three MSG businesses in effect. One, a pro sports team franchise business, two a mass live entertainment and dining business, and three, a cable sports network. The company is in progress of an initiative to split the sports and entertainment assets. Its a good start toward bringing clarity for investors. And why putting MSG on your watch list now makes sense so you have a grasp on valuations when the shares of the two new entities go IPO.

Taken alone, projecting the values of sports franchises going forward will remain tricky. Its not that we are likely to run out of bored billionaires, but that betting on the longevity of a fickle fandom from a bloated price starting point in terms of a normal ROI construct gives pause.

Madison Square Garden’s walls can’t be stretched. Its configured up to 21,000 seats, but realistically, 18,000. Knicks and Rangers fandom will likely continue to sell out the building because it sits on a golden piece of midtown Manhattan realty. In 2018, MSG’s concert line up produced $158m in revenue. But the 100 show Billy Joel gig will be hard to replace. MSG ranks second in the nation in attendance behind the Philip Anschutz/MGM T-Mobile Arena partnership in Las Vegas. Star athletes usually command about a 50% share of total pro team revenues. Top concert artists can command up to 75% of ticket sales.

The funny joker in the deck is of course sports betting. Its early days, but thus far the sports leagues seem clueless about how to best monetize anything but logos and stats. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, an otherwise very smart guy, has called for a 1% “integrity fee” to be paid by betting operators, and laughs of Vegas bookies who have been getting everything they need free for 60 years.

So you have one business, sports, where regardless of how terrible the teams perform, sell out every game. And another, entertainment, entirely built of the demographics of concert attendees: Baby boomers who’ll flock to nostalgia artists like Billy Joel and young audiences, drawn by contemporary rock and rap acts. You have still another business, destination restaurants, which are chronically high cost, low margin, but high-visibility investments.

What we see is a collection of very good sports and entertainment assets thrown together in something of an unwieldy, difficult to understand, bubbling stew. You buy into MSG if you believe that sports franchise trees do in fact grow to the sky. You must be convinced that measurements like earnings, ROI and EV/EBITDA don’t count as much as future appreciation of sports franchise values.

Or you buy into MSG if you believe that the internet won’t do to live entertainment what it has already done to the cable TV, broadcast and recorded music business.

You buy into MSG if you believe that despite its being in the tough cable space, the content on the MSG Network and its large subscriber base can hold long enough for management to find a buyer willing to take a shot on the cable space.

Conclusion:

At its current trade, in its current configuration, we say MSG is a pass. However, we like the coming spin off of the sports and entertainment businesses into separately traded units to holders. The schedule: Management hopes to complete it before the end of this year. We think it will provide investors with a much better view to an ROI on growing EBITDA performance.

The new entertainment entity will hold all those assets plus retain a one third interest in the sports unit. It expects to launch with $1 billion in cash. We think a smart pricing on the new entertainment division stock warrants investor attention. That’s what we believe is the roaring engine pushing the stock price north, even at $295 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.