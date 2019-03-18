Portfolios For The Risk Adverse

Introduction
My strategy is to invest appropriately for a late stage in the business cycle, and currently am analyzing funds based on risk (Ulcer Index, Draw Down, P/E ratio), risk-adjusted returns (Martin, Sortino, Sharpe ratios) and three-month trends. Nearly two thousand funds are screened and ranked to create a list of nearly 70 funds in 33 Lipper categories. These are reviewed in Morningstar to reduce the funds to about 40 which are tested in Portfolio Visualizer. The end result is to create three portfolios which have varying allocations to 10 funds.
Morningstar
Below are the 10 funds selected for the March Risk Adverse Model Portfolio. Note that the Risk and Return ratings are by Morningstar category.
|Ticker
|Category
|Rating
|Risk
|Return
|Rtn 3 Mon
|Rtn 12 Mon
|
STDev
|Yield
|FTSM
|Ultrashort Bond
|3
|Below Average
|Average
|0.9
|2.3
|0.2
|2.3
|EFIPX
|Short-Term Bond
|4
|High
|Above Average
|2.2
|3.4
|1.4
|2.3
|TOTL
|Interm-Term Bond
|3
|Below Average
|Average
|2.7
|4.0
|2.1
|3.4
|IAGG
|World Bond
|3
|Below Average
|Average
|2.5
|4.7
|2.5
|3.3
|YACKX
|Large Value
|5
|Below Average
|High
|4.8
|8.9
|7.1
|1.8
|ACWV
|World Large Stock
|4
|Low
|Above Average
|6.3
|7.0
|8.7
|2.2
|SPLV
|Large Blend
|4
|Low
|Above Average
|7.9
|12.5
|9.9
|2.0
|XMLV
|Mid-Cap Value
|5
|Low
|High
|6.7
|12.1
|10.7
|1.9
|RYU
|Utilities
|4
|Average
|Above Average
|3.1
|22.3
|11.2
|2.9
|SMDV
|Small Value
|5
|Low
|Above Average
|4.7
|10.5
|12.4
|1.8
Source: Created by the Author Based on Morningstar, Standard Deviation is for the past 3 years
Mutual Fund Observer
I use the Mutual Fund Observer Premium Service to rate and rank the funds using Great Owl Classification, Risk, Rating, and Martin Ratio (risk-adjusted returns). Top Lipper categories are ranked based on low risk (Ulcer Index), high risk-adjusted return (Martin Ratio) and three-month trend. The metrics in the table are for the past 12 months. The Risk Classification is part of my Bucket Strategy to ensure that funds meet cash flow needs for retirement.
|Symbol
|Lipper Category
|Risk
|Rating
|MAXDD
|Ulcer
|Martin
|FTSM
|Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|EFIPX
|Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt
|1
|5
|-0.2
|0.1
|8.9
|TOTL
|Multi-Sector Income
|1
|4
|-0.8
|0.3
|3.3
|IAGG
|International Income
|1
|5
|-0.3
|0.1
|26.3
|RYU
|Utility
|2
|5
|-3.6
|1.1
|17.7
|YACKX
|Large-Cap Value
|3
|5
|-4.9
|1.6
|4.5
|ACWV
|Global Multi-Cap Core
|3
|5
|-6.6
|2.5
|2.0
|SPLV
|Multi-Cap Core
|4
|5
|-6.9
|2.2
|4.9
|XMLV
|Mid-Cap Core
|4
|5
|-8.4
|2.9
|4.4
|SMDV
|Small-Cap Core
|4
|5
|-8.5
|3.1
|4.4
Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer
Efficient Frontier
The Efficient Frontier shows the returns of the funds for the past three years compared to standard deviation (volatility).
Source: Portfolio Visualizer
Three Portfolios
I used the options in Portfolio Visualizer to Maximize Sortino Ratio (risk adjusted returns), Return at 5% Volatility, and Sharpe Ratio (volatility adjusted returns) for the past 14 months when the stock market was volatile. I applied constraints to limit allocations to avoid concentrating the portfolio and tweaked the results to vary the allocations to 35%, 45% and 55% stocks. The link is provided here.
|Ticker
|Name
|55% Stock
|45% Stock
|35% Stock
|FTSM
|First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity
|10%
|15%
|16%
|EFIPX
|Fidelity Advisor Limited Term Bond
|10%
|15%
|16%
|TOTL
|SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical
|10%
|10%
|16%
|IAGG
|iShares Core International Aggregate Bond
|10%
|10%
|12%
|YACKX
|AMG Yacktman I
|15%
|15%
|15%
|ACWV
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global
|15%
|7%
|6%
|SPLV
|Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility
|15%
|15%
|8%
|XMLV
|Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility
|5%
|5%
|3%
|RYU
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities
|5%
|5%
|5%
|SMDV
|ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers
|5%
|3%
|3%
Source: Created by the Author
The performance of the three model portfolios are compared to the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWIAX) which I use as a baseline in a Business Cycle Late Stage Portfolio. Three thousand dollars per month are withdrawn from the portfolios each month.
Source: Portfolio Visualizer
Portfolio Analysis
The following metrics reflect my preferences for lower volatility and higher quality bonds. The metrics shown below are for the past 14 months.
Portfolio Metrics
|Metric
|55% Stock
|45% Stock
|35% Stock
|VWIAX
|Start Balance
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|End Balance
|$1,023,737
|$1,019,047
|$1,011,292
|$977,773
|Average Growth
|2.0%
|1.6%
|1.0%
|-1.9%
|Internal Rate of Return
|5.8%
|5.4%
|4.7%
|1.8%
|Standard Deviation
|6.5%
|5.5%
|4.3%
|5.9%
|Max. Drawdown
|-3.7%
|-3.1%
|-2.4%
|-6.4%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.62
|0.65
|0.67
|0.02
|Sortino Ratio
|0.93
|1.00
|1.06
|0.03
Source: Created by the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Portfolio Exposures
|Category
|55% Stock
|45% Stock
|35% Stock
|US Stocks
|46.4%
|39.8%
|30.4%
|Intl Stocks
|8.9%
|5.5%
|5.0%
|US Bonds
|21.8%
|28.2%
|34.6%
|Intl Bonds
|12.9%
|14.1%
|16.8%
|Other
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Cash
|9.9%
|12.2%
|13.1%
|Large Cap
|65.6%
|65.6%
|67.4%
|Mid Cap
|25.8%
|27.5%
|24.3%
|Small Cap
|8.7%
|7.0%
|8.4%
Source: Created by the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Portfolio Equity Sectors
|Category
|55% Stock
|45% Stock
|35% Stock
|Basic Materials
|2.4%
|2.1%
|2.0%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.2%
|7.1%
|7.4%
|Financial Services
|15.7%
|15.6%
|13.8%
|Real Estate
|10.2%
|10.6%
|8.3%
|Consumer Defensive
|13.5%
|13.5%
|15.0%
|Healthcare
|7.4%
|6.6%
|6.9%
|Utilities
|21.6%
|23.8%
|24.5%
|Communication Services
|3.4%
|2.6%
|2.5%
|Energy
|1.3%
|1.4%
|1.5%
|Industrials
|9.1%
|7.8%
|7.7%
|Technology
|8.3%
|9.0%
|10.5%
Source: Created by the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
Portfolio Bond Style
|Category
|55% Stock
|45% Stock
|35% Stock
|AAA
|32.5%
|29.8%
|33.1%
|AA
|11.0%
|10.0%
|9.7%
|A
|27.8%
|30.4%
|27.9%
|BBB
|22.2%
|24.1%
|22.5%
|Non-Investment Grade
|4.6%
|3.9%
|4.9%
|Not Rated
|1.9%
|1.9%
|2.0%
|Category
|55% Stock
|45% Stock
|35% Stock
|Under 1 Year
|9.0%
|11.0%
|10.6%
|1-3 Years
|24.4%
|28.2%
|26.3%
|3-5 Years
|30.4%
|28.4%
|26.4%
|5-7 Years
|9.0%
|8.1%
|8.6%
|7-10 Years
|5.7%
|5.1%
|5.8%
|10-15 Years
|2.3%
|2.1%
|2.3%
|15-20 Years
|2.7%
|2.4%
|2.8%
|20-30 Years
|14.9%
|13.3%
|15.5%
|Over 30 Years
|1.7%
|1.6%
|1.7%
Source: Created by the Author Based on Portfolio Visualizer
More Great Funds with Higher Risk Adjusted Returns
The table below represents the Lipper categories and funds from the Selection and Ranking System that also cleared the Morningstar review. Interested readers can substitute funds based on their preferences.
|CATEGORY
|ETF
|VANGUARD
|FIDELITY
|OTHER
|BOND
|1) Short Invest Grade Debt
|IBDK
|VFSTX
|FYBTX
|BBBMX
|2) International Income
|IAGG
|VTABX
|3) Short-Intmdt Invest Grade Debt
|FTSM
|EFIPX
|4) Multi-Sector Income
|TOTL
|MUNICIPAL BOND
|2) Muni Short-Intmdt Debt
|VMLTX
|FSTFX
|GTCMX
|ALTERNATIVE
|2) Alt. Multi-Strategy
|DRRIX
|3) Alt. Managed Futures
|WTMF
|MIXED ASSET
|1) Mxd-Ast Target Today
|VTINX
|FIKFX
|2) Mxd-Ast Target Consv
|AOK
|VWINX
|FASIX
|4) Flexible Portfolio
|INKM
|FAYZX
|US EQUITY
|1) Equity Income
|TWEIX
|2) Small-Cap Core
|SMDV
|3) Large-Cap Value
|FSDIX
|YACKX
|4) Multi-Cap Core
|SPLV
|5) Mid-Cap Core
|XMLV
|GLOBAL EQUITY
|1) Global Multi-Cap Core
|ACWV
|MVGIX
|4) Global Small-/Mid-Cap
|VMNVX
|INTERNATIONAL EQUITY
|1) Intern Multi-Cap Core
|IDLV
|2) Intern Multi-Cap Growth
|EFAV
|SECTOR EQUITY
|1) Utility
|RYU
|FSUTX
|2) Global Real Estate
|MGLIX
|4) Real Estate
|REM
Summary
I believe that risks for a recession are rising for 2020 or 2021 and expect the market to be volatile until then. As a result of writing this article, I made no changes to my portfolio as it is similar in style to the 35% Stock Model Portfolio. I utilize more mixed asset funds in my portfolio, and also own some health care and real estate funds. I consider this portfolio to be well suited for a volatile, yet not bearish environment.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, YACKX, VTABX, VWIAX, FSDIX, VMNVX, FSUTX, VTINX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.