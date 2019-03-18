The Perfect Storm For Celsius Holdings? A Surprising Confluence Of Factors Are Coming Together

It appears that our thesis for buying CELH , presented in our January 10, 2019 article on Seeking Alpha, is beginning to come to fruition.

Two of the three company analysts reiterated their buy ratings on the stock, with price targets reflecting significant price appreciation from here.

The company beat on revenues and posted a much smaller net loss than analysts, who follow the company, were expecting.

Well, as the saying goes.....it was only a matter of time.

We are referring to the apparent and sudden embracing by investors of our single best investment idea, which we have been writing about on Seeking Alpha for the better part of 5 1/2 years now. This stock is a STRONG BUY in our opinion.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) has been a stock that's provided us with a very rare "second bite at the apple", and we are fully enjoying the taste of this fruitful (sorry, we couldn't help ourselves) investment.

On January 10, 2019 we penned an article on Seeking Alpha in which we stated that we were "pounding the table with both fists" on shares of CELH. It is our sincerest hope that investors gave serious consideration to the investment thesis that we laid out in our article.

We followed up our January 10th article with another, no less important, article shortly thereafter, on February 25th, titled "Celsius Holdings: Are We About To Witness The Mother Of All Short Squeezes"?

If today's price and volume action in the shares of CELH are any indication, the short-covering apparently began in earnest near the end of today's session, as seen by this 5-minute interactive chart.

Source: Stock Scores (click for link)

To be honest, we were quite surprised that the short-sellers didn't start to buy back shares yesterday after the release of Celsius's financial results for Q4 and FY2019.

The early-morning, before the market opened, press release came as a surprise to many, as the company has historically always released results after the market close, followed by an investor conference call to discuss the results in more detail.

I guess when you have good news, it makes sense to get it out as soon as possible. The results were better-than-expected, beating on revenues as well as showing a much smaller net loss than was anticipated by investors and analysts.

While the financial results may have surprised some analysts, we observed that there were subtle signs to be found in recent press releases by the company, which gave an indication of how strongly the business was progressing into the final quarter of 2018.

We would point specifically to the Q3 investor conference call, which took place on November 11, 2018, after the release of the third quarter 2018 financial results, as well as a January 8, 2019 press release announcing the addition of Dick’s Sporting Goods to the Celsius distribution network.

Here are the specific quotes which were relied on to guide our opinion of how the year 2018 was going to finish. They are all quotes from John Fieldly, the CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc.

From the Q3 investor conference call on November 11, 2018:

These record volume level demonstrates our products are in demand, and our growing consumer base has never been stronger. North America growth was driven from reorders from new accounts such as Target, CVS and Wawa, which we began sell-through during the quarter. Celsius also saw a key expansion during the quarter at CVS, which provides significant opportunity for future growth and national exposure. We remain at record levels of production, and this, coupled with our strong network of distributors, puts us in the prime position for a strong finish in 2018. The convenience channel market has growth of over 5.8% over the past 12 months, which compares to our growth with CELSIUS at a 41.8% growth rate in the same market. We are outpacing the category growth in the convenience channel by a measure of 7. The momentum of our business is continuing to accelerate with significant progress being made to expand distribution, increase brand awareness through our targeted and proactive marketing campaigns and management of production and cost of goods, all against a backdrop of increased consumer demand. Our third quarter result demonstrates our products are gaining considerable momentum. I look forward to providing you further additional updates as we head towards a strong 2018 finish.

From the January 8, 2019 press release:

We continue to see exponential growth with both new and existing customers. These agreements have come outside of our traditional selling season, which has just concluded, demonstrating the demand we are receiving from our consumers across multiple market channels. In addition to today's announcement, our recently concluded selling season has exceeded expectations and we will be announcing additional new marquee accounts and expansions with existing customers as we receive final purchase orders to support product resets with our retail partners in the spring. CELSIUS® has also added an additional SKU with Target, Kiwi Guava, across over 1,000 stores with additional expansion plans expected and has continued expansion in the military channel, which increased to over 75,000 units sold per week as of December 2018, up from the 40,000 units we announced in May of 2018. The aggregate growth in the military channel has led to an impressive 75,000+ units per week in sales as of December 2018, versus 40,000+ units per week as of May 2018 and 10,000 units per week as of May 2017. Weekly unit growth from May 2017 to December 2018 is +65,000 units or 650% growth. Our latest SPINS data shows a 39% year-over-year sales increase for our CELSIUS® product portfolio in the convenience channel compared to 5.8% growth overall in the energy drink category while only holding a modest but growing 10% ACV (percentage of convenient stores which sell CELSIUS®).

Lest, some of our newer readers and recent followers mistake us to be perma-bulls on Celsius Holdings, we would point out the fact that back in June of 2017, we reversed our bias to the long side and sold our entire six-figure position in CELH, citing valuation reason for our decision.

Later that year, in September 2017, CELH approached levels, on both a technical and fundamental basis, that led us to believe that those who were selling shares short were on the right side of the trade.

Almost a year later, in late June of 2018, while still concerned about valuation metrics, we began to see a number of potential catalysts for CELH that led us to believe that there could be some rather interesting reasons to take another look at the stock.

However, it wasn’t until we began to see a rather significant pick-up in the number of shares being sold short, that we began to once again become interested in the company on the long-side and began to initiate some small purchases in CELH shares.

While primarily interested in the fundamental aspects of CELH, we also pay attention to the technical picture, as it relates to establishing support and resistance levels on the charts. We use technical analysis to help us identify price and volume patterns, as well as using the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to show a shift in investor sentiment through the observance of overbought and oversold readings.

The following chart, going back to our September 2017 observance of an overbought RSI reading, continued to show that CELH was in a protracted downtrend. Surprisingly, however, the stock had developed very strong technical support at around the $3.00 a share level, as evidenced by the ability to bounce off of that level on three separate occasions.

As can be seen, from the chart, there was a significant downtrend line going back to the peak price of $7.00 a share in early September of 2017. As we have already pointed out, the stock made a triple-bottom near the $3.00 level between August of 2018 and January of 2019. We used this $3.00 support level as our line in the sand, so to speak, for determining an exit point for our slow-building long position.

In January of 2019, there was an attempt to rally the stock above the downtrend line that had been solidly in place for almost 2 years and 4 months. The rally failed, as the stock was turned back by sellers (in this case, short-sellers).

Still, this move provided us with a window into the outlook for possible future price action. From that point in January, we began to watch the chart of CELH very closely, while continuing to build a long position in the shares.

Getting back to the recent, better-than-expected, financial results from this past week, CELH shares were trading 5% lower by mid-day, baffling many investors as to what could be going on?

What was going on, in our opinion, clearly suggested that it was the continuation of bid-whacking by short-sellers who have been mercilessly driving CELH shares down in price over the course of the past 3-6 months.

A look at short-interest statistics, compiled by FINRA and published on the NASDAQ website, clearly attests to the high level of activity of short-sellers in the stock during that time frame.

Source: NASDAQ website (click for link)

To further amplify the situation, let's look at the capital structure of the company.

According to the most recent 10-K filing, there are 57,198,365 shares of common stock outstanding as of March 13, 2018. Insiders own approximately 28.4 million shares, or 49.6%, of the outstanding shares. The number of shares owned by Institutional investors accounts for 21.52% of the total number of shares outstanding, or roughly 12.3 million shares. That leaves a public float of approximately 16.5 million shares.

The most recent short interest figures show almost 2.2 million shares have been borrowed to create the current short position. That represents a short position of approximately 13.33% of the public float in CELH shares; a high amount by most standards.

We would also note that based on an average daily volume of only 35,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio stands at 61.32.

That's a lot of dry-powder that could be ignited to create a classic short-squeeze explosion.

Getting back to Thursday's press release outlining the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results. Analysts were looking for between $12- 14 million in revenues, with a consensus estimate of $12.3 million and a net loss of between (0.04) and (0.06).

Actual results came in at $14.7 million in revenue with a net loss of (0.03) per share. The better-than-expected results led two of the three analysts, that follow the company, to reiterate their buy rating on CELH and one to raise his price target to $9.50 a share.

Of the three analysts that cover CELH in their research universe, Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) and set a price target of $8. Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jeffrey S. Cohen raised the price target on Celsius Holdings to $9.50 from $8.75.

B. Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen has yet to weigh in with any changes, so we assume that he remains positive on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.00 pursuant to his November 9, 2018 research note

Here is a graphic of where these three analysts currently stand, as of today.

Source: Yahoo Finance (click for link)

As you can see, they have an average price target of $8.17, which is 68% above its $4.85 closing price today.

We believe that further gains in CELH's share price are possible in the coming weeks for three primary reasons.

First, the strong Q4 and FY2019 financial results, along with the above-mentioned analyst's ratings, have only been public for a few days. In the coming weeks, there will most likely be a few more sets of eyes digesting all this newly-published information.

Second, while the investors who focus on fundamentals will appreciate the strong increases of 92% and 63% in domestic revenues over the last two quarters, chart followers and technically-oriented traders will appreciate the fact that today saw a breakout in price on over 6 times average daily volume of 56,339 shares, along with a sharp move above the 200-day moving average currently at $4.08.

Source: Fidelity Active Trader Pro Screenshot

Source: Stock Charts (click for link)

Third, the company's CEO and CFO are scheduled to participate in number of events in the coming months. The company will be attending the ROTH Conference on March 17 and 18 in Southern California. In addition they are scheduled to present at the B. Riley FBR Investor Conference in Hollywood, California on May 22 and 23. Lastly the company will attend the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket through June 17 through the 19.

A copy of the company's presentation is available for viewing here.

With the first quarter of 2019 rapidly coming to a close in just two weeks, Celsius Holdings, Inc. is scheduled to report its Q1 financial results on May 9, 2019. We see no reason to think that the momentum that has been building over the past two quarters will not continue.

Recently announced distribution wins with mega-distributors who are affiliated with Anheuser-Busch, Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Miller-Coors and PepsiCo should only add to the sales momentum for Celsius.

With annual sales now exceeding $50 million, Celsius has clearly validated to the market that their products are resonating with, and being adopted by, mainstream consumers.

At this stage, it becomes easier to penetrate the traditional barriers to entry that exist when a brand is fighting for its identity. Recently, Celsius has been able to gain access to some very big names in the consumer retail marketplace; Target and CVS being chief among them. Both represent huge opportunities to expand the base of consumers who use Celsius on a regular basis.

After an initial test with a limited number of stores, Target is already expanding the number of flavors (or SKU’s) available, and indications are that there will be further demographic expansion to a larger number of stores.

Celsius started off in 2018 with a market test in a very small number of Target stores. That success led to Celsius being placed in approximately 1,000 Target locations. Recently, Celsius energy drinks have become available in almost 1,200 Target stores throughout the United States with further expansion expected. Target currently has 1,869 stores nationwide.

Furthermore, what started out as an initial limited product offering in Target (Sparkling Orange, Peach Mango and Watermelon flavors), has now expanded to include another SKU offering with the addition of the Sparkling Kiwi-Guava SKU.

Celsius CEO, John Fieldly, indicated on last week’s conference call that he hopes that Target will soon be adding another SKU to the Celsius line of product offerings.

CVS, on the other hand, began initial sales of Celsius in over 550 CVS stores nationwide. CVS currently carries three flavors of Celsius Originals; Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Watermelon and Non-Carbonated Raspberry Acai Green Tea. There is the potential for expansion into more of the 9,600 CVS stores nationwide, based on preliminary sales results and other anecdotal evidence of early success.

So, what other retailers could Celsius possibly gain entrance to?

Looking over the list of potential retailers, which currently do not carry the Celsius brand are names like Trader Joe's, with 479 stores, Whole Foods, with 430 stores, BJ's Wholesale Club, with 216 stores, Stater Brothers, with 172 locations, TOPS, with 169 outlets, Wegmans, with 98 locations, Big Y Foods, with 77 stores and Gristedes, with 31 stores.

The addition of Celsius on the shelves of any of these retailers would further increase the brand’s footprint nationally and generate additional revenues in the 2019 fiscal year.

Based on the momentum, Celsius is currently enjoying, we expect to see further distribution wins, and additional retail-placement announcements, as the company expands its product line across a wider swath of the country.

In addition, we expect further announcements of distribution contracts with what Celsius CEO John Fieldly referred to as “marquee accounts” in the company’s aforementioned January 10, 2019 press release.

In addition to today's announcement, our recently concluded selling season has exceeded expectations and we will be announcing additional new marquee accounts and expansions with existing customers as we receive final purchase orders to support product resets with our retail partners in the spring.

There are still plenty of retail outlets for Celsius to tap into, including drug-store giants Walgreen’s and Rite-Aid as well as big-box retailers Costco, Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart; all of them considered marquee accounts.

Also, in the convenience store channel, the company has only a 10% ACV, leaving significant room for further expansion there also.

Analyst’s expectations for FY2019 remain tempered, in our opinion, and we would not be surprised to once again see the company exceed those expectations as the meat-and-potatoes summer selling season approaches.

We believe that combining all of these factors; strong financial results, an extremely high level of short-interest, analyst upgrades with price targets offering significant upside potential, large insider ownership, strong Institutional participation, a very small and limited number of shares outstanding, a low-float, a technical breakout above the stock's 200-day moving average and a compelling micro-cap story, makes Celsius Holdings, Inc. an attractive long-side candidate for the speculative portion of an investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.