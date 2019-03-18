It's Showtime For Apple - Not So Much For Investors

Apple is tapping the right market at the right time in my opinion, but investors should remain composed and evaluate how earnings will be impacted in the short and long-term.

(Source – Business Insider)

Overview

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made a breakthrough announcement on Tuesday, and promised to unveil the much awaited streaming service on March 25. This has already created a hype among Apple investors and users alike, and I view this as a strategic move by Apple to disrupt the content streaming industry, and tilt the industry in its favor in the long-term. Many analysts have already commented on what to look for, and how this impacts Apple’s valuation, and I believe investors need to pay closer attention to the streaming industry entrance of Apple to make necessary adjustments to the fair value estimate of shares. The content streaming industry is currently lead by Netflix, and I believe investors need to assess the hypothetical competitive position of Apple to determine the impact of this new development on future earnings of the company.

What to expect on March 25

Apple will unveil the new streaming service on this day, and will probably showcase some of the original content the company has been working on for the last couple of years. This will provide a much needed insight into what the company is trying to build, and whether the original shows in Apple’s line-up has the appeal to take on existing players in the industry. In addition, Apple will discuss its future plans for the streaming service as well. The expectation is for Apple to provide free access to this streaming platform to existing Apple product users, so the company might well discuss how they are planning to monetize the streaming platform meaningfully to add another revenue stream.

A CNBC news article published in February cited Morgan Stanley being bullish on Apple introducing a bundled video streaming service, where Apple would be providing content streaming along with live TV streaming.

Apple is expected to launch a Netflix-style newspapers and magazines subscription service in this same event as well. Even though this new development remained unknown to many investors, the company has been planning the launch of this new service for a long time.

In fact, last February, a Wall Street Journal report indicated that Apple is asking a revenue cut of 50% from publishers for bundling their services together to Apple users, and the move has reportedly received harsh criticism from publishers. It is still unknown to analysts and investors whether Apple has successfully been able to strike a deal with publishers, but we can expect more updates on this front as well in the event scheduled for March 25.

The opportunity

Online content streaming industry should not be taken lightly by any means. The video streaming industry in particular has grown at a stellar rate over the last several years, primarily driven by the humongous success of Netflix. The industry is expected to grow for many years to come, as “cut the code” movement gains traction in emerging markets as well.

Video streaming revenue growth

(Source – Statista)

At present, the U.S. accounts for bulk of the revenue generated in the industry, but I believe emerging countries and other developed countries will contribute significantly to the industry growth in the future. As we have seen on numerous occasions, the U.S. is the front-runner when it comes to a disruptive technological movement, but soon other markets pick up the trend and continue to disrupt the industry for a prolonged period of time.

Revenue contribution by country

(Source – Statista)

Even though Smartphone penetration in developed countries such as the U.S. and UK is maturing, emerging countries have a long way to go to reach such mature levels. Along with the expected economic growth in these countries, Smartphone penetration rates and data consumption will grow exponentially in the years to come, which I believe is a positive sign for the content streaming industry. On the other hand, these markets represent the biggest growth opportunity for existing and upcoming players in the industry.

(Source – Deloitte)

The over-the-top streaming industry is expected to grow significantly in the next decade, but at the same time, I believe the industry will become much more competitive in the future as major entertainment companies including Disney are planning a grand entrance to the industry, and other existing players are ramping up spending on original content to retain their customers. This increased competitiveness in the industry will certainly be a good thing for consumers, as a plethora of options would be available to choose from, and of course users are not inclined to subscribe to only one service at a time.

During the next few years, I expect established players such as Netflix to consolidate their position by continuing to come up with original content that will keep customers engaged, and new players to the industry will probably provide price discounts initially to attract a new customer base.

After all, personalization will be a key theme of the content streaming industry in the future, and being able to deliver such personalized content will be a catalyst in determining which company comes out on top in the future. In addition, the quality of content will play a major role in attracting a new customer base for new players, but I believe any new player will have to go through a rough period before gaining traction in this industry.

Original content targeting an international customer base will play another important role in determining how the content streaming market will shape in the future, and failure to produce high quality content in local languages will surely contribute to lower market penetration in these segments.

The industry is certainly set to grow for many years to come, but at the same time, first mover advantages would be visible in the next few years, as newcomers struggle to find the right balance for a couple of years.

Impact on Apple earnings

Before we take a look at how much Apple can potentially earn from content streaming and other subscription products, I believe a better starting point to this analysis is to identify the costs involved in launching these services.

To start with, Apple needs to have access to high quality content to become successful in the content streaming industry. There are two possible ways for Apple to get the job done.

Acquire high quality content from third-party producers for which the company has to pay licensing fees. Producing original content.

According to a recent news feature on Bloomberg, Apple is currently working with HBO, Starz and Showtime to bring content to the all-new Apple streaming service. At the time of launch, Apple will mostly likely focus on distributing licensed third-party content with their streaming service. This means the company has to bear licensing costs in the short-term, and even though Apple is well financed to bear billions of dollars in costs, such costs will be a drag on the operating performance of the company. Investors cannot forget the increasing competition in the industry, which we discussed earlier. Higher competition in the industry will result in higher demand for high quality content as well, and this might push licensing fees higher for many years. This is once again a negative development for Apple, as the company will initially have to compete with established players in the industry for content.

On the other hand, Apple surely understands that the content streaming industry is driven by original content. Therefore, Apple needs to invest a significant amount to produce such high-quality original content as well. For sure, Apple has a few advantages as well. Apple has a cult-like following, a significant brand loyalty, a healthy cash balance, understanding of consumer habits, and of course a proven track record of introducing innovative products and services. Apple’s access to user data will surely help them come up with original content that would likely be adored by subscribers, but at the same time, producing high quality original content on a regular basis is required to be successful in this industry.

Costs related to producing original content by 2022 (USD billions)

(Source – Author prepared based on data from Cult of Mac)

I assume that the launch of these services will cost a few billion dollars per year continuously, as producing original content is an ongoing process which requires significant capital investments.

Now that we have an idea about how costs will increase significantly with the anticipated launch of Apple streaming services, we can move on to analyze how earnings would be impacted.

Apple has an installed base of more than 1.4 billion devices, and this provides the company with a massive market to target their new streaming service. To start with, many analysts and expert commentators believe that Apple will provide the streaming services free of charge to Apple users, with some premium subscription options.

As such, I do not expect Apple to generate a significant amount of revenue from the anticipated launch of Apple streaming services. The news subscription service might provide the company with some revenue, but I do not expect this to generate a significant amount of revenue in the near future and at the same time, the success of this service will depend on various factors such as the number of publishers who will partner with Apple.

In my opinion, Apple will focus on growing the subscriber base initially, and will be ready to sacrifice current period profits to focus on the sustainability of future earnings.

If we take a look at Netflix, the company experienced slow growth in the initial period, but when Netflix came up with award-winning content, the subscriber base grew exponentially.

Netflix subscriber growth over the years

(Source – Statista)

Even though Apple has many advantages over the early-stage Netflix, I believe it would be difficult for Apple to compete with existing players and drive users to subscribe to their services without building a strong track record of producing high quality content.

As a proxy, we can look at how Apple Music has gained traction over the years as well. Even though the subscriber base has surpassed 50 million users as of Q4 2018, it took several years for Apple Music to grow its subscriber base meaningfully.

Apple Music subscriber growth

(Source – Statista)

Even with an installed base of more than a billion, Apple is still trailing behind Spotify in total subscribers.

(Source – Statista)

It is proving to be difficult to tackle first-mover advantages in the Music streaming industry, and the same might be true for the video streaming industry as well. On the other hand, Apple would be competing with seasoned players for market share, and despite the significant opportunity present outside the U.S., I believe it will take many years for Apple to bring in a meaningful revenue stream to the company with its content streaming services.

However, I view the launch of these streaming services as an important step toward becoming a services giant in the future. Although I believe the healthcare segment provides the best growth opportunity for Apple, the streaming services that are expected to be launched will meaningfully improve the user experience of Apple, and will be a nice value addition for the ecosystem.

If Apple continues to stream high quality original content on their platform, eventually the company would be able to gain traction in the content streaming industry.

According to a recent news report by Business Insider, Jefferies' analysts believe that Apple would be able to bring in a few billion dollars in revenue if the company prices the product at $15 a month, and this is assuming a subscriber base of around 250 million.

Being one of the greatest success stories in the recent past, Netflix has been able to grow its subscriber base to 139 million users as of early 2019, and I believe it is irrational to believe that Apple would be able to acquire such a subscriber base in the near future.

Overall, I do not expect the launch of Apple streaming services to meaningfully improve Apple’s profitability in 2019, or in 2020 for that matter. However, if Apple gets things right the first time (which is something all the other streaming service providers failed to do), Apple would be able to add billions of dollars in revenue and profits in a couple of years. Undoubtedly, the company is poised to bring in a significant amount in revenue from these streaming services in the long-term.

Conclusion

Apple is certainly tapping the right market at the right time in my opinion, and I expect a short-lived bump in the share price when Apple unveils the highly anticipated content streaming services. However, I believe this will not provide a boost to company earnings in the next couple of years, but is in line with Apple’s plans to become a services giant. In the long-run, I am bullish on Apple becoming a major threat to existing players in the content streaming industry, as I expect Apple to capitalize on its advantages in the long-run upon figuring out by trial and error as to what makes subscribers tick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.