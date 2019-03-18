Tesla Needs Strong Q1 Finish

With just two weeks left to go in the first quarter of 2019, there may not be a company under as much pressure as electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). After a lackluster event last week to unveil the Model Y, investors will now turn to quarterly figures to see how things are progressing. Unfortunately, there seems to be a bit of work left to do, which is why Tesla shares have been heading in reverse recently.

Given the struggles so far during this calendar quarter, I recently discussed how I thought the Model Y event was a Hail Mary. It was supposed to be a way to shift the Tesla narrative as well as perhaps bring in some much needed cash. The vehicle, seen below, looks eerily similar to the Model 3, and CEO Elon Musk spent very little time discussing the product at the event. Most of the time was used to just recap Tesla's history, and it seemed very low key compared to previous product reveals.

As was mostly expected, the base model will start at $39,000 and will have a range of 230 miles, a little more than the standard battery version of the Model 3 that comes in at $35,000 and 220, respectively. As was the case with previous vehicles, the longer range, more expensive, and performance versions will be first to market. The main difference against the Model 3 is that Tesla will be out of US federal tax credits by then, meaning the net price for consumers will be much more than the $27,500 that many hoped they would be getting the base Model 3 for, before delays nixed that idea.

Since we aren't likely to hear much in the way of major news on the Model Y front for some time, that gets us to current period results. It was a tough start to the quarter in the US after the EV tax credit was halved, and there have been numerous price cuts across the S/X/3 product lines around the globe during the period. Tesla also has changed its sales strategy multiple times, while announcing more layoffs and guiding to a quarterly loss. The company also is dealing with a decline in S/X sales, potentially a large one.

This quarter was the first one where the Model 3 was made available to consumers in Europe and China. On the Q4 earnings call, Musk stated that orders were above 20,000 for Europe, which some seemed to be skeptical about. It's estimated that there were about 3,700 Model 3 deliveries during February, and here's what we have for March data so far. As always, the data comes from Tesla Motors Club, teslastats.no, and eu-evs.

Spain (through 3/15): 14 S/X in March versus 50 units in December 2018 and 71 units in March 2018.

Norway (through 3/17): 239 S/X in March versus 1,647 units in December 2018 and 1,410 units in March 2018.

The Netherlands (through 3/16): 5 S/X in March versus 2,210 units in December 2018 and 871 units in March 2018.

Spain: 168 Model 3 units.

Norway: 1,765 Model 3 units.

The Netherlands: 373 Model 3 units.

If the same Model 3 delivery ratio holds as we saw in February across Europe, this would project to about 5,900 units sold so far in the month. While that's certainly progress, does it get Tesla to 20,000 total in Europe for the quarter? That remains to be seen, especially with two weekends left. It's not a good sign that many overseas markets still show March availability, meaning a fair amount of inventory should be available. The other thing we have data for is the trim mix in Norway. For the first roughly 1,000 units, almost 40% were the Performance Version. Since then, it has been almost all Long Range, as the cumulative table shows below. Of the last 566 units recorded, just 3% have been Performance. That will negatively impact average selling prices.

In the end, Tesla has a bit of work left to do as the quarter comes to a close. With January and February estimates being rather soft, the company needs to move a lot of inventory or we will likely see another large quarterly loss. We already know S/X sales are not going to come in good, but what about the Model 3 now? After last week's disappointing Model Y launch, Tesla shares are back down to the $275 level, so it's up to the Model 3 to hold the company afloat for now.

