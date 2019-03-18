CorePoint Lodging: The Best Little Value Stock In Texas?

There was little to no coverage on the company until it was revealed early this year that Dr. Michael Burry (of The Big Short fame) has the stock as his top holding.

CorePoint Lodging is a small cap REIT with a tangible book value of roughly $25 per share, but the stock trades for less than $14.

CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) is a small-cap REIT based in Irving, Texas. Its principal business is the ownership of roughly 300 mid-range hotels carrying the La Quinta brand. The company is hated by investors, who drove the stock down from its spinoff price of $28 to around $11 per share. It now sits a hair under $14 and is the top holding of Dr. Michael Burry, the value fund manager featured in The Big Short. By my calculations, the upside of the stock is 50+ percent, and the downside is about 25 percent. What's interesting about this opportunity is the potential for it to happen in a relatively short period of time, as well as the fact that the upside case seems a good deal more likely than the downside case.

Why does this opportunity exist?

CorePoint Lodging was spun off from La Quinta (the hotel chain) in May. La Quinta seemed to have used the deal to shed their unprofitable businesses on to the American public while retaining the best assets for themselves, leaving shareholders with the leftovers, so to speak. While investors couldn't have been thrilled about this, spinning off marginally profitable assets is fair game for corporations. As such, the stock has been crushed.

However, if you look at the cash flow, the assets aren't actually that bad.

Here's CorePoint's latest SEC filing.

Source: CorePoint Lodging Q3 2018 10-Q

As you can see here, the company made $68 million in operating cash flow from running the hotel business. They also invested $138 million in capital expenditures – some hurricane cleanup, modernization, etc. These were the underperforming assets they got stuck with from the spin-off. From the footnotes of their most recent 10-Q:

Approximately $40 million of our 2018 (capital expenditure) activity related to recurring hotel operations.

So now we have a rough estimate of what a fair number for their true FFO is. I take the 68 million in operating cash flow minus 40 million in capital expenditure that they likely need to run the business and arrive at a $28 million profit ($37 million annualized). That's about a 5 percent return on investment at the current valuation, which while not great, doesn't justify the stock to trade at around half of book value. The risk here is obviously that the management will run the business into the ground trying to turn the business around. I would worry about this a lot if the stock traded at book value. Since book value is $25 and the stock is at $14, I don't worry about it as much, as activist shareholders could likely step in and take control in my mind.

Let's take a look at their balance sheet, for good measure.

Source: CorePoint Lodging 10-Q

The balance sheet is comfortable, and further inspection shows that they have plenty of time to refinance debt. What is clear from the financial statements is that the company is going to have to cut the dividend, which they've been hanging out like a carrot to attract investor interest. This is more or less priced into the stock.

The thesis here is that the book value will be unlocked, one way or another.

Potential catalysts

CorePoint is an opportunity for one reason and one reason only, which is the value of the underlying assets. The stock trades for 0.56 times book value right now, and recent asset sales show that the book value isn't wildly wrong, either. The trick is to find a catalyst that can unlock the value.

Scenario 1 - An activist investor could step in and force some kind of liquidation or restructuring. CorePoint only has around $800 million in market cap, so it's a small target for an activist investor or competitor who can wait for management to make a bunch of capital expenditures and then proceed to take control of the assets for pennies on the dollar. This would be more or less viable depending on the specific franchise agreement with Wyndham (NYSE:WYN) and the ability to dispose of the underlying assets in a profitable fashion. 15 percent chance.

Scenario 2 - Management could take matters into their own hands and sell off some underperforming assets at higher than 60 percent of their book value (not hard to do) and make a plan to move forward with the most profitable assets. This isn't a bad plan because the company owns a lot of land and commercial real estate in Texas, which gives them optionality if they want to sell assets to developers. Not every property would qualify, but some might. They wouldn't have the ability to effectively do this if they owned a bunch of assets in the Rust Belt, for example. 50 percent chance.

Scenario 3 - The company takes on a bunch of new debt to double down on unprofitable operations. This would drive the shares down to around $10, where the threat of some kind of activist intervention would grow ever greater. Even if the company takes this route, however, the assets can't perform a whole lot worse than they currently are, and if they did, the company would have to sell assets, which could unlock some of the value in the shares. However, there is a reason for CorePoint to exist, as Airbnb (AIRB) or other disruptive competition tends not to directly compete against inexpensive and mid-range hotels, which tend to cluster around airports and highways (note that CorePoint's average room is about $90, according to their 10-Q). 35 percent chance.

Could this company be a value trap? It's a possibility, but I don't view it as a probability. The relative upside and downside, combined with the odds that someone figures out a way to make money from the assets make this an asymmetric opportunity in my view.

Conclusion

Any time a famous, brilliant value investor makes a stock their top holding, it's an interesting exercise to try and find out why. Burry appears to be up at least 15-20 percent since buying the stock, and the company has another 75+ percent before it reaches book value. I do think the company deserves to trade a little under book value given the uncertainty of the underlying cash flow, but trading for half of book value represents extreme pessimism. Obviously, anywhere around $20-24 would be a good price to exit the stock, as the underlying thesis wouldn't hold anymore if the discount were to narrow.

The odds seem fairly good that management (or an activist) figures out one way or another to unlock the underlying value of the stock. I'd cautiously recommend buying CorePoint for investors comfortable with these kinds of situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.