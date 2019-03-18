Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future

I think it's safe to say the future is uncertain right now. Will interest rates keep going up? Is a recession around the corner? Smart firms are predicting recessions in 2019. Bridgewater capital predicted a recession in 2019.

So the question is how does one invest in mREITs in an uncertain time like this?

The Core mREIT Business Model:

There are several parts to the mREIT business model, but how those parts affect each other can become very complex. Lets start simple.

An mREIT such as Annaly Capital Management (NLY) will invest in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The company will do this by getting short term debt financing usually through repurchase agreements, commonly called repos. This strategy generates profit because the short-term debt financing rate is smaller than the yield obtained from the MBSs. It's that simple! What becomes complex is how these companies take on leverage to boost profits, how risk is managed, and the overall complexity of the US mortgage market. The most important indicator of success for a mREIT is net interest margin in comparison to how much risk the company takes on.

Risks of the Core Strategy:

For risks I'll be focusing on the core mREIT business model and not more complex strategies companies like New Residential (NRZ). mREITs will use repos to purchase MBSs. Lets break down those two pieces.

First, there is the repo. A company like Annaly Capital Management will sell certain securities for a short period of time, typically a couple months, with the promise of repurchasing the securities plus interest. These interest rates are floating and are closely tied to LIBOR. In a rising rate environment financing becomes more expensive. A large company like Annaly shouldn't have much liquidity risk baring a complete meltdown of the economy. Annaly should always have access to financing, but for the market price.

Second, there is the MBS. These securities are diverse. Typically mREITs will purchase 30 year fixed rate MBS backed by government sponsored entities (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac). These government sponsored entities (GSEs) will pay Annaly even if the underlying mortgages fail, making the risk of these securities low. The risks MBSs do take on are:

Interest rate risk

Prepayment (default, refinancing)

Interest rate risk is straight forward. The value of fixed rate MBSs gets lower if rates rise. Don't get confused though, the cash flows from these securities are still secure, but reselling these securities doesn't become that viable of an option though unless the company is willing to take a loss.

Prepayment risk could have it's own separate article. A prepayment occurs when the underlying mortgage stops payments. This can occur because the holder of the mortgage refinanced or defaulted. When this happens the GSE will pay the holder of the MBS the principle balance. This means that the holder of the MBS won't be able to collect interest on the principle for the full duration of the loan.

Annaly and mREITs in the Past:

So what happened during the Great Recession? Lets look at historical prepayment rates over-time.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency Quarterly Report

First off, CPR stands for conditional prepayment rate. This is the percentage of the loan that is prepaid on average. So if it's 40% that means on average that 40% of the loans value is being prepaid.

The Great Recession clearly caused prepayments to go up dramatically. That's because defaults went through the roof. If defaults go up that means the GSEs will return the underlying principle to the holder of the MBS. After that we see a general decline in prepayments. This is because defaults relaxed after 2013 and interest rates bottomed out. Once interest rates bottomed out refinancing no longer became an option. If defaults relax and refinancing isn't an option prepayments will go down.

So lets look at Annaly and see how they responded during this time.

In my opinion there are several key takeaways from this chart.

The dividend yield went up while the price maintained means Annaly's dividends grew. Annaly performed great, compared to the market, during the financial crisis. Financing was cheap. Interest rates also bottomed out making the MBSs on their books more valuable since they were backed by GSEs.

Annaly and mREITs in the Present:

As can be seen above Annaly has been sitting between 9 and 12 since 2014. This is because performance for Annaly has been stable. The last time Annaly decreased its dividend was in late 2013.

Source: Annaly Investor Relations

The fundamentals are leaning towards value investment.

Net interest margin has held steady in a rising rate environment.

Leverage isn't increasing dramatically

BV per share is down

Dividend yield is above 11% (not seen in the table above)

The Future for Annaly and mREITs:

When looking towards the future for mREITs and Annaly we need to understand the yield curve.

Source: Bloomberg

A flattened yield curve tends to produce smaller profits for mREITs. mREITs profit off the difference between short and long term rates. If the difference between the two is small then profits get squeezed. This is one of the worst environments for Annaly. Despite this Annaly has been able to maintain their margin by using a variety of hedging instruments and diversifying the MBSs they carry. Even though the yield curve is incredibly flat Annaly has been able to maintain its fundamentals (see below).

Source: Q4 2018 Investor Slides

Another future risk to Annaly is volatile interest rates.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

These numbers are just estimates, but it shows how the overall portfolio will perform under different interest rate movements. The 2018 report should be out soon. I highly recommend reading it when it comes out. As can be seen above interest income performs poorly with any volatility in interest rate movements. A portion of Annaly's MBSs and other instruments are based on a floating rate so this makes sense. NAV performs well if rates go down. This gives Annaly the ability to sell its securities. The other metric in this table is MBS spread. This is difference in yield between the risk-free rate (Treasury Bonds) and MBS yield. If the yield tightens that means the price of MBSs are going up, increasing the re-sell value. If this happens though it also provides an opportunity for higher yield MBSs.

Conclusion:

That's a lot of information that I hope gives you the opportunity to make your own informed decision. Below are reasons I'm bullish on Annaly:

Dividend yield over 11%

Stable NIM in a rising rate environment and a flat yield curve

Good historical performance in a recession

Risks to Annaly:

Inverted yield curve

Sharp volatility in interest rates

Prepayments (defaults and refinancing)

I hope this article was informative. Annaly provides a lot of opportunity with an 11% yield, but it comes with a variety of risks. Please feel free to comment with your own theories about Annaly and if you're bearish or bullish. I'm excited to read them.

