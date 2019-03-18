Canopy Rivers: A Different Way To Invest In The Cannabis Sector

Background

Canopy Rivers was launched to act as an investment platform for cannabis sector leader Canopy Growth (CGC). Canopy Growth technically owns approximately 27% of of Canopy Rivers who will gain from being able to have access to CGC's distribution networks, partnerships and technology. The highly anticipated Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:OTCPK:CNPOF) IPO occurred on the Canadian Venture Exchange and OTC markets in September 2018 and the shares closed out for the day at $6.01. CNPOF's share price has steadily to continue to decline from its IPO price and is worth reviewing from both a value and future growth standpoint.

From an investment perspective, owning Canopy Rivers is like buying a diversified group of cannabis companies that have a reach across a variety of core operations, technologies and geographies. According to the most recent Q3 2019 MD&A, the company has made 14 strategic investments to date. The type of investments include large scale greenhouse cultivators, craft cultivators, brand developers, pharmaceutical formulators, beverage companies, license applicants and several others. The company has also stated that they will not engage in cultivating and distributing cannabis type activities in the U.S. provided is not legal. Clearly there is considerable diversification between the core competencies of these companies. If one or more of these companies ultimately fair, there are several other investments that can provide a positive return for the company. Alternatively, if one of the companies flawlessly executes and grows rapidly at a unicorn type valuation, Canopy Rivers will stand to profit. An investment in Canopy Rivers really is like owning a cannabis company portfolio that is non traditional from the typical Canadian licensed producer (LP).

The Portfolio

Let's take a look at a few of the names in the Canopy Rivers portfolio to get an idea of the nature of the businesses and ultimate potential that can gained from owning them long term.

Vert Mirabel This joint venture, which has now been licensed by Health Canada, would most likely be operated more so as a typical LP rather than an ancillary type business. The specific terms of the arrangement are a joint venture between Canopy Rivers, Canopy Growth Corp., and Les Serres Stephane Bertrand. Located in Quebec, Les Serres Stephane Bertrand is the largest grower of pink tomatoes in Canada and accordingly has a large scale greenhouse operation.

Canopy Rivers has invested $6M in Greenhouse Juice Company, an organic plant based food and beverage company. The goal of the company is to establish a new product line that will focus on the wellness properties of CBD. This will allow Canopy Rivers to have a presence in the edibles and beverage market once it is made legal. Given how widespread nutrition and wellness type products are often positively received, this is a great opportunity for Canopy Rivers.

TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a publicly traded, licensed LP with its base operations being a 67,300 square foot indoor hydroponic facility in Ontario. They have strategic pharmaceutical knowledge and connections and have been growing. Their whole owned subsidiary, Solace Health is a licensed producer of medical cannabis. Canopy Rivers originally owned publicly traded shares and warrants of TerrAscend, but as a result of them entering the U.S. market, the transaction was subsequently reorganized. I have discussed the recent reorganized of the TerrAscend transaction in the financial results section below.

Headset Inc.

Canopy Rivers has a 7% interest in this business intelligence and analytics software platform company, specifically designed for the cannabis industry. Their products will provide real time inventory, pricing and sales data to the customer, retailer and wholesaler. This ancillary type of business as compared to the typical grower type model provides some diversification for Canopy Rivers.

CanapaR

CanapaR is an Italy based company that is involved in organic hemp cultivation and extraction. The company has a partnership with the Department of Agriculture of the University of Catania and conducts considerable research. The goal is for CanapaR to purchase hemp locally on a wholesale basis and provide the extraction and processing. CanapaR is Canopy Rivers' only direct European investment.

These are just five the 14 companies in the Canopy Rivers portfolio and this small sample demonstrates the diversification strategy that the company has employed and the potential growth opportunities in the cannabis industry.

Financial Results

Canopy Rivers recently released their Q3 2019 quarterly financials and posted a total comprehensive loss of approximately $79.5M for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Canopy Rivers' financial statements are relatively complex when compared to those of a typical license producer. There is a little in the way of traditional revenue and even operating expenses, and the change of income is primarily driven through changes in investment value. As shown below, investments, joint ventures and financial assets make up at considerable portion of the Canopy Rivers balance sheet:

The $79.5M loss can primarily be attributed to the changes in the financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income as a result of their TerrAscend Corp Arrangement. The history of Canopy Rivers and TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) go back to late 2017 where Canopy Rivers acquired approximately 9.5M units of TerrAscend at a price of $1.10 per share in addition to the same number of warrants. After subsequently exercising the warrants, Canopy Rivers owned approximately 19.4M shares of TerrAscend. Due to TerrAscend's presence in the U.S. market, Canopy Rivers restructured the transaction from owning public shares and warrants to exchangeable shares and as such incurred a loss on the change in fair value.

The transaction was quite complex and Canopy Rivers had benefited from the increase in the TRSSF share price in Q2 as they realized a gain through the change in fair value from other comprehensive income. Including the TerrAscend arrangement the total comprehensive income for Q2 2019 was $37.5M (Source: Canopy Rivers Q3 2019 & Q2 2019 MD&A)

The Future

Renewed Support from Canopy Growth (CGC)

Last month, Canopy Growth injected an additional $30M (CDN) into Canopy Rivers through a subordinated voting share bought deal, increasing their ownership stake to 27.3%. This is important from an investor confidence perspective as it renews CGC's continued financial and strategic support of CNPOF. Based on Canopy River's most recent financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, they had almost $47M of cash on hand. Based on the recent bought deal, there are clearly more investments coming from Canopy Rivers.

Overall Takeaway

Despite the ownership and affiliation of Canopy Growth, it seems that Canopy Rivers is on their own path to success but has the advantageous of Canopy Growth's market leading technology, distribution and partnerships. From an investment standpoint, if you are bullish on the cannabis sector as whole, Canopy Rivers provides interesting alternative to investing in specific LPs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.