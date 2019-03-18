Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy

Start Investing When The Cost Of Failure Is Low (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

U.S. investors are undersaved; financial education programs don’t have great track records. Is there perhaps something fundamental that we’re missing?

We propose there may be a natural and ideal time to start one’s investing career, and that we are missing that boat.

Young people are willing to take risks at age-appropriate times. Parents and educators should capitalize on this natural process of development to encourage their charges to risk their capital at.

In this brief podcast (4:27), I suggest that young adults take risks when the cost of failure is low.

