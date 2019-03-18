Start Investing When The Cost Of Failure Is Low (Podcast)

U.S. investors are undersaved; financial education doesn’t have a great track record. Is there something fundamental that we’re missing? We propose there may be a natural and ideal time to start one’s investing career, and that we are missing that boat. Young people are willing to take risks at age-appropriate times. Parents and educators should capitalize on this natural process of development by encouraging their charges at the optimal time developmentally.
In this brief podcast (4:27), I suggest that young adults take risks when the cost of failure is low.