Amazon In Risk Zone Part 2

History teaches that buying shares of a company whose beta is at its cyclical peak is very risky.

A few days ago, I published an article with the Amazon (AMZN) DCF model in which I noticed the extremely high current Beta coefficient and indicated that this is a strong negative technical factor. Today I would like to continue this topic and show in more detail what the current situation potentially means for Amazon in the near future.

First of all, I want to note that analyzing such a characteristic as the Beta coefficient, we analyze a purely technical factor that is not directly related to the fundamental state of a company. In terms of fundamental analysis, I’m convinced that Amazon is considerably undervalued. I have shown this by analyzing the company’s current-priced and forward-priced multiples in connection with internal relationships and in comparison with companies from the FAAMG list.

Let me briefly remind you what is beta or a measure of the volatility and systematic risk.

Here's the scatter diagram of the daily price return of the S&P 500 and Amazon's stock over the last year:

As clearly seen, the growth (drop) in the S&P 500 daily price return affects the growth (drop) in Amazon's daily price return. If we express this relationship as a linear function, the formula will look like this:

AMZN daily return = 1.76 * S&P 500 daily return -0.06196

The figure 1.76 in this formula is the beta coefficient of Amazon's stock over the last year. This means that, on average, a 1% daily growth of the S&P 500 means a 1.76% growth of Amazon share price and vice versa.

Speaking about the fundamental sense of the Beta coefficient, I believe that it reflects speculative interest in shares, since it is short-term investors who are inclined to buy shares in a rising market and sell in a falling market, thereby creating increased volatility.

Therefore, beta allows you to define the periods when the stock is overheated because of the high speculative interest which is usually followed by a period of price decline similar to a deflating bubble.

Now let's take a look at the dynamics of the 1-year rolling beta coefficient of Amazon's stock:

As you can see, in addition to the present growth, the Beta of Amazon reached its local maximum in mid-2014.

Now let's take a look at the dynamics of the annual price return of Amazon:

Please note, that at the beginning of 2015, the annual price return reached a 10-year low, dropping to -25%:

Let's combine the last two graphs:

All those who bought Amazon shares when Beta reached its peak in 2014, received a negative return in about a year.

Let’s look at the situation differently.

In the last 10 years, the dynamics of Amazon's stock are quite qualitatively (R2=0.97) described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

Here is the deviation of the actual share price from this trend:

Let's add the 1-year rolling beta coefficient to the last graph:

Here we see the same succession: First, at the end of 2014, Beta reached a local maximum, and then, at the beginning of 2015, the deviation of the actual share price of Amazon from the long-term trend reached a record value.

A similar situation was twice in the history of Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG). First, in 2011, and then in 2014, the company’s beta reached a local maximum. And in both cases, this was followed by a drop of the annual price return to the negative zone:

As a conclusion...

Once again, Beta is a technical factor that is not directly related to the fundamental state of a company. But history teaches that buying shares of a company whose Beta is at its cyclical peak is very risky in the short term. And personally, I’ll assume with great confidence that Amazon has hit bottom when its Beta starts declining distinctly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.