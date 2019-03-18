PetroChina Is Worth Studying

Ten years after PetroChina peaked on its first day of trading in Shanghai, the state-owned energy producer has lost about US$800 billion in market capitalization.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in the world. It is an integrated oil company which is engaged in upstream, midstream and downstream activities, in addition to marketing refined products. It has a market capitalization of $200 billion, and the company was famous for being one of Warren Buffett's best investments of all time. Despite this, PetroChina is relatively undercovered outside of China. Let's take a closer look at the company and value it to see if it's worth an investment.

Industry Fundamentals

Clearly, the oil industry is out of flavor at the moment. Prices have fluctuated for the last two years, but oil is generally much lower now than it was 7-8 years ago. PetroChina is fighting against industry headwinds at the moment, and its net profits were down sharply in the last four years, although production levels have not dropped.

Basically, this has taken place as a result of oversupply and a serious supply glut in the market. Brent crude has recently risen slightly to above $66 today, but it seems likely that prices will remain low for longer. For an oil company like PetroChina, this means that the business needs to remain disciplined with its capital. Accordingly, PetroChina has pursued replenishing its reserves only when it made economic sense. It has been successful at this so far, and the company has remained profitable in all verticals despite an industry downturn. PetroChina's fiscal discipline and recent rebound have been evident in the company's annual report.

PetroChina stepped up its efforts to create new sources of revenue, eliminate unnecessary expenses, lower costs and boost efficiency. Profit from operations was RMB65.891 billion, representing an increase of 80.6% compared to the same period in 2017. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was RMB27.088 billion, representing an increase of 113.7% compared to the same period in 2017. - Source: Annual Report

While I do think that oil prices will rise gradually over time, I wouldn't model this into PetroChina's price. You should never invest into an oil company speculating that oil prices will increase, as the future of the industry is not exactly easy to predict.

Reserves and Key Financials

The most relevant metric to valuing an oil company is the company's reserves. Summing up proved developed and undeveloped reserves, PetroChina has a whopping 21 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves. Even with oil trading at just $60 a barrel, it still means that the company has $1.2 trillion of reserves. The company produces around 900 million barrels of oil per year, which means that it has plenty of reserves. PetroChina's upstream operations, assuming 10% margins, earn around $5 billion per year, which is roughly the case in a world of cheap oil (The company has had margins of between 8% and 20%). This gives it a fair value of around $75 billion assuming a P/E ratio of 15.

On the refining side, PetroChina has six refineries and has petrochemical enterprises all over China. The company has a crude processing capacity of 140 million metric tons. With crack spreads hovering around $22, the company has annualized earnings power of around $10 billion after accounting operating expenses and capital expenses. This could give this division of the business a net worth of up to $150 billion.

Moreover, the company produces over 40% of China's oil products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene and lube oil. With the Chinese government having such an interest in the financial performance of the company, it would very unlikely that these revenues would ever come under threat.

The transportation and marketing side of the business have not been significant contributors to the net income of the company - they are also very difficult to value given that the company does not specify exactly how it comes up with its rates per kilometer of transportation.

In summary, the net earnings power of the company is up to $15 billion per year on slightly higher oil prices and improved operations over time. This would put the enterprise value at around ~$225 billion. This is by no means an exact figure and does not account for the strategic value of the transportation business.

Taking a look at the earnings over the last five years, this is about accurate - the company has earned between $5 and $25 billion, depending on the oil prices and the exchange rate. Given the difficulty of performing a valuation on a company like PetroChina though, I would advocate purchasing shares only when there is a significant margin of safety. I would only think that there is a sufficient margin of safety in a company as large and volatile as PetroChina if the company was selling in the market for around $50 billion, as this would mean it is valued at just 5% of its reserves. This is because PetroChina is subject to massive geopolitical and economic risks, in addition to being completely controlled by the Chinese government.

More about PetroChina and the future

With regards to exploration and production, the company is stepping up its operations to focus on exploration and development at a low cost, in addition to focusing on profitability. PetroChina is keen to focus on large-scale reserve acquisitions given its massive size.

On the transportation front, PetroChina is developing so many new pipelines, many of which form part of China's strategic initiatives with the "One Belt, One Road" project. PetroChina will almost certainly play a very important role in serving China's future energy needs, though it is unclear exactly how this will impact profitability.

The company is also set to focus on improving the refining operations it has and deepening its value-added product offering. The company wants to sell more lubricants and natural gas while focusing on marketing.

Valuation

Valued off reserves and earnings power, it seems that the company is fairly valued. I like the future prospects of the business, management's conservative nature and the monopolistic control which the company has of China's natural resources. At US$200 billion though, the company is fairly priced.

PetroChina's valuation is slightly lower than Exxon Mobil (XOM) which also has a similar number of reserves. Exxon Mobil has a much longer track record of success and prudent capital investment. It has also proven that it is more apt at managing the oil cycle than any other company in the world. For PetroChina to command the same valuation, it would have to manage earnings more.

Interestingly, when Warren Buffett first bought this stock, the company was valued at just $30 billion. The company than soared to a trillion-dollar market capitalization on the basis of speculation and record oil prices. Since that $800 billion write-down in shareholder value, the stock price seems more rational now.

For the individual investor, studying PetroChina is well worth it. The scale of the company's operations is just mind-blowing. Besides the 1 trillion of oil reserves, the company has nearly 1,500,000 employees. This is less than only Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). The company will also unquestionably play a crucial part in the development of the region for years to come - shares right now though are not a buy.

