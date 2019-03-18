Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/15/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/15/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Telenav (TNAV),
  • Facebook (FB), and
  • Del Frisco's Rest (DFRG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP).
  • Overseas Shipholding (OSG).
  • Opko Health (OPK).
  • Koppers (KOP), and
  • National Beverage (FIZZ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • SVMK (SVMK).
  • Square (SQ).
  • Planet Fitness (PLNT).
  • Funko (FNKO).
  • Cable One (CABO).
  • Bright Horizons (BFAM), and
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Veritex (VBTX),
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY),
  • Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR),
  • Carvana (CVNA), and
  • American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B

$202,383,600

2

Cyrus Capital

DIR,BO

Overseas Shipholding

OSG

JB*

$16,311,789

3

Armistice Capital

BO

Del Frisco's Rest

DFRG

B,JB*

$4,145,220

4

Biotech Target N V

BO

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$2,494,355

5

Griege Mark C

DIR

Veritex

VBTX

B

$650,000

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$612,919

7

Nokomis Capital

DIR,BO

Telenav

TNAV

B

$609,830

8

Johnson R Michael

VP

Koppers

KOP

B

$509,964

9

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

B

$380,351

10

Caporella Joseph G

PR,DIR

National Beverage

FIZZ

B

$359,700

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

SVMK

SVMK

S

$153,135,517

2

Rondeau Christopher

CEO,DIR

Planet Fitness

PLNT

JS*

$23,122,614

3

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$14,221,834

4

Point72 Asset Mgt

BO

Build-A-Bear Workshop

BBW

JS*,S

$10,483,500

5

Sandberg Sheryl

COO,DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$9,528,296

6

Fundamental Capital

BO

Funko

FNKO

S

$8,919,499

7

Dorsey Jack

CEO,CB,BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,969,757

8

Corrigan Jack E

COO,DIR

Am Homes 4 Rent

AMH

S

$7,945,650

9

Graham Donald

BO

Cable One

CABO

JS*

$6,390,368

10

Lissy David H

CB,DIR

Bright Horizons

BFAM

S

$4,697,070

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.