Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) CEO Wenbin Chen on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yvonne Young

Thank you, Keith and welcome to Yintech’s fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was released earlier today and is now available on the company’s IR website.

On the call today from Yintech are Mr. Wenbin Chen, Chairman and CEO and CFO; and myself, Yvonne Young, Investor Relations Director. Mr. Chen will review business operations and company highlights, followed by myself. I will go over the financials and the guidance on behalf of Mr. Chen. We will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows. Questions can be asked in English or Chinese. If you ask your question in Chinese, please translate into English yourself afterwards.

I will now turn over the call to Mr. Wenbin Chen. Mr. Chen will give his remarks in Chinese and I will translate for him. Mr. Chen, go ahead.

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language] Thank you, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today. While the overall Q4 revenues of like [ph] we remain well positioned to continue driving robust growth in our core business.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we experienced the broad based demands in major segments of our portfolio of services, in particular spot commodities, security advisory services, futures commodities, spot commodities delivering over 30% of the growth in net commissions and fees from the previous quarter. This is a reflection of our business momentum and an indication of a strong market demand.

[Foreign Language] With that, we ended the year with performance of RMB1.09 billion in revenues and maintained a strong cash position of RMB1.74 billion coupled with significant changes in strategic reshaping products and services innovation and organizational restructuring across our entire business, as well as various branding campaigns we launched in 2018 to enhance our industry recognition, in the face of the most volatile market in our business history and stricter industry regulation. We are largely satisfied with the results we achieved, and the great progress we made towards repositioning Yintech as a leading comprehensive financial service provider.

[Foreign Language] 2018 was also the most vulnerable year for us. In a sense, that we emerged to be stronger in our minds and more resilient in our business model, while maintaining our core competencies in traditional business, we engaged more resources and energy in developing new businesses, investing in areas that are well posed to drive futures growth. As we look to capitalize on anticipated growth opportunities, we are preparing for, we believe this structural change along with the visionary investments we made in 2018 will have to gain momentum and ultimately drive longer term, sustainable growth for our business in 2019.

[Foreign Language] Next, I would like to spend a bit -- a bit more time talking about this major changes and breakthroughs we made in 2018 and why we are well-positioned to benefit from these achievements to drive accelerated growth in 2019.

[Foreign Language] First, let's look at our traditional spot gold commodity services business. In the volatility of gold TD pricing, Shanghai Gold Exchange reached the lowest level since 2005 in our tracking record. As a natural result, total trading volumes in the exchange hit the historical low sales impact. Gold TD’s contributions to our total revenues dropped to single percent from high 20s even high 40s in the beginning of 2017. In general, this is largely in line with overall market performance.

[Foreign Language] Of special note, “Gold Master” which we acquired in August 2016, that historically engaged in solely the off mentioned Gold TD trading services, today conducts a wide array of financial services, as we strive to leverage and take the most advantage of Gold Masters ever growing vast and the high quality financial investor base it developed in the past many years, as a channel to cross-sell to our other core financial services business. The potential value of its good deal and customer base is among the key components in valuing the acquisition price of Gold Master -- offer as we look to offer a wide spectrum of financial services to our customers.

[Foreign Language] I'm sure you have been aware of the notable expense increase from an impairment of RMB639 million in relation to the acquisition of Gold Master. This is a dramatic to our growth bottom line a [Indiscernible] cost that embedded value from Gold Master contributing to certain of our security services. I’m not taking into account in evaluating its current value in accordance with accounting policy.

We believe the underlying value of Gold Master is way greater than its accounting value. Into 2019, with the foreseeable continuous low volatility of gold price, the team we allocate resources [ph] and will shift to other more promising businesses, while remaining flexible to capture growth potentials if Gold TD price volatility increases.

[Foreign Language] Now moving to the futures commodity. This business delivered a more stable result contributing around 50% of our total revenues in 2018 despite flatter rate -- fluctuations in certain quarters. I'm very pleased with our progress in diversifying our partner base, while maintaining selective to work with only top ranking names.

In 2019, we continue to see opportunities for new business initiatives. We work hard towards fueling stronger ties with selective partners and leveraging strategic long term partnerships and dealer networks to realize this growth opportunities. We believe, this initiative coupled with other expansion plans will position us well to spend more aggressively in a sustainable manner in 2019.

[Foreign Language] Our team worked diligently in the fourth quarter to position Yintech to succeed in securities advisory business in a dynamic macro environment, which posted 54% of growth over the third quarter demonstrating our ability to adapt to the evolving market environment and our strong ability to execute.

In 2019 -- 18 we helped ourselves to a higher standards. We have not focused simply on sheer volume growth but have also emphasized the quality of the income and paying high attention understanding our customers and serving customers escalating long term needs.

For that reason, we have comprehensively strengthened our investment research and products R&D capabilities, integrating technology driven, value add products into our Apps and marketing process, as a powerful tool to serve increasing needs for higher level of services.

[Foreign Language] In the fourth quarter, and throughout the year, our innovation lab continued to roll out new quantitative financial trading products, and constantly upgrade existing products, adopted in the entire spectrum of our services including futures commodities, A-shares, Hong Kong and U.S. stock, and we witnessed customers' growing use of those products, which ultimately increased our revenues

[Foreign Language] At the same time, we remain at the forefront of cutting-edge AI technology and its adoption in financial product trading aiming to the expense our customer base, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. We maintained a leading position in terms of our investments on current achievements in this front.

In 2019, we expect our initial investments will achieve positive results in deepening connections with our customers and to some extent contribute to our topline growth for services that promote this innovative AI products.

[Foreign Language] In 2019, we'll continue to have clients view their investment knowledge through professional policies and continuous introduction of innovative financial services that are tailored to the growing needs of a different level and the category of customers, including online ordinary investors and offline high net worth customers.

These efforts will help us upgrade our business from a pure sales driven model to a comprehensive service driven model over the long run.

[Foreign Language] In the past year, we continued to explore business opportunities; following the acquisition of Hong Kong based OTS Asset Management, we have extended our product pipeline and customer base horizon in our securities services from RMB asset management to global asset allocations for our customers, and from targeting online individual customers to also offline high net worth individuals. This is a strategic step forward in establishing our presence in the new business arena and transforming us further to a comprehensive financial product and service provider.

[Foreign Language] Besides addition of new foreign currency asset management business, in 2018 C-Funds our RMB fund focusing our investing in secondary Asia market delivered remarkable results since launching its three core products in July 2018 and now it has expanded its equity and convertible bonds or [Indiscernible] products to a total of eight. Most of the year outperformed CS [ph] 300 index and other major indexes.

[Foreign Language] As of March 1st, 2019 our top three long [ph] only funds ranked top 2.5%, 1.3% and the most remarkable number three front ranked top 3 respectively among a total of 10,000 competitors in China. According to data and rankings by global dot com, our convertible bond products also delivered outstanding performance, two of which ranked top 1.9% and 1.4% in China.

[Foreign Language] our efforts have garnered high recognition within the industry as well. C-Funds [ph] has won the top 10 best of performance funds for all the five important domestic awards, including prestigious awards from Securities Times, one fast [ph] securities and go go dot com. This recognition not only affirm our hard work over the past year, but also encourage us to remain vigilant and continue to push hard on our development in this new initiative asset management.

[Foreign Language] In 2019, while maintaining the outstanding performance we look to expand our team introducing more equity and bond products, exploring sales channels and enhancing our marketing campaigns. Top off priorities remains on gaining greater understanding of and serving the individual and personalized needs of high net worth customers.

[Foreign Language] Lastly, I'd like to provide a brief summary of our business restructuring to stay on top of the new business environment and improve our operating efficiency. We have streamlined our organization in 2018 to make it more nimble, flexible and ideal. We laid off some underperforming employees and we awarded those contributors. We strategically redeployed key resources in technology and back office to better support our business growth.

As of the end of 2018, our total employees have decreased substantially to nearly 2,800 from over 3,800 in early of the year representing over 20% reduction. With this effort, we will improve operating efficiencies and increase per capita income contributions. We believe, we will benefit more from these adjustments and anticipate accelerated business expansion in 2019 and beyond.

[Foreign Language] Overall, the forth quarter and full year 2018 result highlights the foundation of our business, has never been stronger and that the prospects for future growth remains high. Macro level, the Chinese authorities have continue to introduce reforms design to open their market to international and domestic investors, stimulus and wide range of reforms were implemented by the government to revitalize its economic growth have raise this appeal for stock market. This was particularly true since from the strong pickup of Asia from the beginning of 2019 and the long-term Shanghai Science & Tech board.

[Foreign Language] We are optimistic with China economy and Asia market. For Yintech we expect to capitalize on the growth opportunities in China and continue to drive incremental improvement in this business as we take advantage of our continuing investments in customer’s services, research capabilities that provide value-added services for our customers and operating efficiencies as well as expanding our core products and services. We are confident that with all of these positives we will continue to improve our fundamentals and take on new challenges and opportunities ahead.

[Foreign Language] With that, I will now turn over – turn the call over to Yvonne, our Investor Relations, Director to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 as well as providing guidance for the first quarter of 2019.

Yvonne Young

Thank you, Mr. Chen and hello everyone. As Mr. Chen noted, we are pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. Our net revenues for the quarter reached RMB286.5 million, compared with RMB386.1 million in Q4 last year and RMB267.8 million in Q3 last year – Q3 this year.

The sequential increase was mainly due to increase in commissions and fees from our core business, namely commodity services and securities services, which was partially offset by the trading loss in connection with the Company's asset management business.

The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to decrease in commissions and fees from spot commodities services. Net commissions and fees for the quarter reached RMB273.4 million, representing a decrease of 4.6% year-over-year and an increase of 31.4% sequentially, primarily due to the reasons I just now mentioned.

Net commissions and fees from commodities services for the quarter were RMB152.5 million representing an increase of 23.2% from the previous quarter, primarily as a result of increase in customer trading volume for commodities and higher fee rate related to the Company's futures commodities services.

Customer trading volume for commodities were RMB413.8 billion during the quarter, a decrease of 42.3% year-over-year and an increase of 2.6% from the last quarter. Effective fee rate for commodities for the quarter was 0.037%, compared with 0.038% in Q4 last year and 0.031% from the previous quarter.

Net commissions and fees from securities services for the quarter were RMB120.9 million, an increase of 43.6% from the previous quarter. This was primarily due to growth of the securities advisory and securities information platform business in more favorable market conditions relative to the previous quarter. The robust growth demonstrates the effectiveness of the Company's strategy to expand its securities business and its ability to execute.

Expenses for the quarter were RMB1 billion [ph], an increase of 147.1% from Q4 last year and an increase of 244.7% from Q3 this year. As Mr. Chen mentioned in his remarks, during the fourth quarter several factors came into the Company's view indicating the carrying value of certain goodwill and intangible assets in relation to the reporting unit of Gold Master acquired by the Company in August 2016, may exceed its fair values at the end of the period.

Based on an independent review and procedures as well as the valuation report issued by the independent external valuer, the Company concluded that these assets were impaired and non-cash impairment charges of RMB639.0 million shall be provided as a result. These charges resulted in an increase in expenses and hence net loss attributing to ordinary shareholders and diluted loss per ADS.

Excluding the impact of non-cash impairment charges stated above, total adjusted expenses which is non-GAAP basis were RMB402.2 million, a decrease of 4.6% year-over-year and an increase of 33.1% Q-over-Q.

Besides this, the sequential increase was mainly attributable to an increase in advertising and promotion expenses as the Company invested in anticipation for customers' growing demand for our services in more favorable stock market conditions relative to the previous year. In addition, the payment of year-end discretionary compensation also contributed to the increase in total expenses.

Net losses as a result for the quarter was RMB746.1 million compared with RMB63.6 million in Q4 last year and net loss of RMB33.9 million in Q3. Excluding the impact of non-cash impairment charges stated above, net adjusted loss was RMB140.6 million.

Net loss attributable to Yintech for the quarter was RMB742.1 million compared with net loss of RMB54.6 million in Q4 last year and net loss of RMB36.6 million in Q3. Excluding the impact of non-cash impairment charges, net adjusted loss attributable to Yintech would be RMB136.6 million.

Diluted loss per ADS for the quarter was RMB10.6, compared with RMB0.76 in the same quarter last year and RMB0.50 in the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of non-cash impairment charges, adjusted diluted loss per ADS would be RMB1.88.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yintech for the quarter was RMB121.2 million, compared to net income of RMB61.4 million in the same quarter last year and net loss of RMB22.3 million in Q3 this year.

Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the quarter was RMB1.73, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.81 in the same quarter last year and RMB0.31 in the previous quarter.

Next, I’d like to walk you through our full year 2018 financial results. Revenues for the full year 2018 were RMB1.1 billion, a decrease of 55.6% from RMB2.4 billion for the full year 2017, mainly due to decrease in net commissions and fees, which were RMB941.9 million, a decrease of 57% from 2017.

Net commissions and fees from commodities services for the full year 2018 were RMB604.4 million, a decrease of 72.2% from 2017, the decrease was primarily due to a decrease in trading volumes following the termination of trading on local exchanges. Customer trading volume for commodities were RMB1.72 billion in 2018, a decrease of 55% from RMB3.84 billion for 2017.

Net commissions and fees from securities services of 2018 were RMB337.5 million representing a sharp increase of 1,530.4% from last year. Effective fee rate for commodities for 2018 were 0.035%, compared with 0.057% for last years.

Expenses for the full year 2018 were RMB1.97 billion, an increase of 8.5% from RMB1.81 billion for the full year 2017, primarily attributable to the non-cash impairment charges of RMB639 million, I just now mentioned, partially offset by decreases in employee compensation as well as advertising and promotion expenses.

Excluding this charge, total adjusted expenses will be RMB133 billion, a decrease of 26.7% from 2017. Net loss for the full year 2018 was RMB887.2 million compared to net income of RMB467 million for the full year 2017. Excluding the impact of non-cash impairment charges, net adjusted loss was RMB281.7 million.

Net loss attributable to Yintech for the full year 2018 were RMB877.4 million compared to net income of RMB480.7 million for 2017. Excluding this impact net adjusted loss attributable to Yintech was RMB271.9 million.

Diluted loss per ADS for the full year 2018 was RMB12.23 compared to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB6.65 for the full year 2017. Excluding this impact adjusted diluted loss per ADS will be RMB3.74.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yintech for the full year 2018 was RMB203.6 million, compared to net income of RMB691.6 million for the full year 2017. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the full year 2018 were RMB2.84, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of RMB9.56 for the full year 2017.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company has cash of RMB257.8 million and short term investments or RMB1.5 billion, compared with RMB 690.5 million and RMB1.21 billion as of December 31, 2017, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, total shareholders' equity of Yintech was RMB2.62 billion, compared with RMB3.58 billion as of December 31, 2017.

Next, let me turn to our guidance for the first quarter of 2019. Based on the information available as of the date of this press release, Yintech provide the following outlook which reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views and is subject to change:

From the Q1 management decided to break down our revenue guidance, the revenue generated from non-cash gains and loss and trading – and trading gains and loss that the company invested in trading financial products.

2019 first quarter guidance will be below. Revenues from commissions, interest income and other revenues will be in the range of RMB220 million to RMB240 million. Revenues from trading gains will be in the range of RMB110 million to RMB130 million.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, you may now open the floor to questions. Thank you.

Johnny Wong

Hi. Good evening management. Thank you for taking my call and a very good quarter in terms of turnaround in the revenue. I have a few questions. Given the change in the Company's businesses, do we have any sort of estimate or guidance as to the proportion of revenues contribution by each of the individual segment such as the spot business, the futures business as of the overseas security businesses and the consulting fee businesses? That’s my first question.

My other question relates to what something that Chen said, we are trying to target more high-net-worth individuals and our traditional expertise is targeting online individuals. How do we go about doing targeting high-net-worth individual? What’s the plan there? Thank you.

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language] Okay. Thank you, Johnny. Okay. Thank you, Mr. Chen. Let me translate. Mr. Chen will answer the second question first and I will answer the first one. For the second question, regarding how the company is able to acquire the customer, those high-net-worth customers because those are not traditionally strength in our customer base. Mr. Chen shared his views from below perspective. The first one is that our customers are coming from different sources. One primary source is from our existing customer base that we will select those high-net-worth customers from the vast [ph] customer base we ever accumulate it in the many years in our commodities and securities business can cross-sell the asset management product to those high-net-worth customers, number one.

And number two, Mr. Chen view on the core competency of the asset management business lies in the ability of investments research capabilities and also the asset management ability to deliver a higher performance. As we just now share with you that our Chun Da has the three core products of Chun Da delivers outstanding performance in the past one and a half years, and we are very proud of achievement we made. The average; those three products along with some other convertible bond products outperformed index and ranking the top 3% among all the 10,000 firms in China as just now you already heard.

And even the number three firm [ph] ranked top one among all of the firms in China. So, in this sense we are very satisfied with the performance Chun Da has achieved in the past years. And then secondly, I think over the past one and half year we have accumulated a tremendous experience and develop core competencies in serving our customers and we have enhanced our investment capabilities which are essential to our sustainable growth in our business. And this will also help our business to gain momentum in other business areas. Johnny, do we address you concern for the second question.

Johnny Wong

Yes. Thank you.

Wenbin Chen

Okay. And then come to the first one about the guidance – about the revenue breakdown for our major business. As you know that we have five major business as spot commodities, future commodities, for overseas securities trading services, asset management and security advisory and investor education services. Well, as we give the guidance which is relatively strong guidance in Q1, and also as Mr. Chen introduced in this remarks that we look to enhance our futures and also our overseas security trading business, we do not give the specific freedom for our business, but in general our futures commodities and also security advisory and information services will contribute majority of our revenues. So – and -- but different in this quarter and also 2019 is that we expect our overseas security trading services will contribute meaningfully to our revenue, which will be more than single percent in Q1, 2019.

Johnny Wong

Thank you very much.

Wenbin Chen

Wenbin Chen

Wenbin Chen

Yvonne Young

Thank you. Bye.