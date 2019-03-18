Mark Spiegel: If Elon Musk Steps Down, A New Tesla CEO Should Consider Restructuring (Podcast)

We also talked about the Model Y reveal and the state of the company's current operations.

Heading into the Model Y reveal on Thursday night, I got a chance to catch up with one of Tesla's (TSLA) most well known short sellers, Mark Spiegel.

We took an hour and a half to banter back-and-forth about all things Tesla. First, we talked about Kimbal Musk stepping down from the Chipotle (CMG) board of directors. In addition, we talked about Tesla's new Model Y: Where would it be produced, and when?

From there, we took some time to discuss the latest predicament Elon Musk faces with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Spiegel gave his thoughts on what the impact of a five-year officer or director bar for Musk would be going forward on the stock. I also weighed in with my opinion as to why a five-year officer director bar may be the next step for the SEC pursuing CEO Elon Musk for contempt of court.

We also talked about upcoming production numbers and estimates for 2019 as well as whether or not we thought Musk was using other social media accounts aside from his own. We reviewed what sentiment was like going into the Model Y reveal and what we both believe the company's cash and balance sheet predicaments look like. Spiegel also talked about the mindset of large institutional holders and we talked about what the mindset of a new CEO – should Musk have to forfeit the role – be.

(Warning: Very explicit language)

Mark B. Spiegel is the Managing Member & Portfolio Manager of Stanphyl Capital Partners and is a New York-based equity investor. Prior to founding Stanphyl in 2011, he spent six years as an investment banker (most recently as a Principal with Piper Jaffray & Co.) financing public companies.

Prior to becoming an investment banker, Mark spent a year working for a micro-cap Nasdaq tech company and he began his career with 17 years in the commercial real estate industry where he experienced firsthand the opportunities and challenges faced by a wide array of client companies. Mark believes that all these experiences - banking public companies, working for a public company, and securing real estate for a wide variety of companies - combine to provide the kind of "real world" experience that's extremely useful for an investor.

