SHU Portfolio: BioLife Solutions Marches On

The company is a solid long-term prospect, although the shares are not cheap and there is not that much room for further valuation multiple expansion.

The company introduced a second sensible acquisition increasing its wallet space of its customers offering them another product line.

One of our top picks in the SHU portfolio is BioLife Solutions (BLFS), the maker of proprietary preservation solutions for cells, tissues, and organs. The company just presented Q4 and 2018 figures, as usual, we like to start with a little overview:

These are the kind of graphs we like to see, although the growth rate is slowing down a little:

And, given guidance, the growth rate is going to slow down some more this year as the company guided 2019 growth between 37% and 52%, which includes $1-2M from its recent acquisition of Astero Bio.

We are not too worried about that slowdown, as this is still very solid growth and there were other positive takeaways from the Q4CC, but let's start with that growth.

Growth

The biggest segment for the company is its regenerative medicine segment involving cell therapy, tissue engineering, and stem cell transplants. This market is developing at a torrid pace:

2018 funding increased to $13B, up 73% from 2017.

More than 1,000 clinical trials are underway at the end of 2018.

Company revenue from this segment was $11m (56% of total), 108% above 2017.

The company gained 84 new direct cell and gene therapy customers.

The company processed 57 additional cross-reference request for their FDA master files, up from 47 in 2017.

There are four potential regulatory approvals for BioLife's customers.

There is a change in the reimbursement environment to pay on cure which could strengthen demand for the company's product (including those of its recent acquisition).

The regulatory approvals for customers are important because that's when they will experience a step change in demand for BioLife's products, which are otherwise limited by the size of the clinical trials. Here are those potential approvals (Q4CC):

a conditional approval in Europe for Kiadis Pharma for ATIR101 adjunctive cell therapy for hematopoietic stem cell transplants. If approval is granted, Kiadis intends to launch ATIR101 in selected countries in Europe through its own commercial organizations starting in the second half of this year. Celgene expects to file a BLA with the U.S. FDA for Rivo-Cel [ph] in the second half of the year. Bellicum expects top line results from the BP-004 study in the second quarter of 2019 and intends to submit an MAA in Europe for Rivo-Cel in late 2019. Bluebird expects European approval of LentiGlobin in patients with TDT by the end of 2019. And finally, also with Bluebird, they anticipate filing for U.S. approval of LentiGlobin in patients with TDT by the end of 2019.

The pay on cure reimbursement shift makes dead tissue more costly for customers, increasing the incentives to use BioLife's preservation media as well as those of its recently acquired Astero Bio.

Their indirect channel of distributors produced $6.4M in revenue or 33% of total revenue with 99% growth over 2017.

Astero Bio acquisition

Just before the Q4 results, the company acquired Astero Bio for $8M in cash and up to an additional $4.5M in cash based on the completion of certain product development milestones and an additional $8.0M in cash over the next three years based on attainment of specific revenue targets.

This acquisition is part of the company's strategy to add technologies that will provide the company with a bigger wallet share in the sector.

An earlier (partial) acquisition is SAVSU (the company still has the option to buy the remaining part of SAVSU) which produces cutting edge cold store boxes and a related infrastructure of real-time web-based data provision.

Astero has developed a family of automated thawing devices replacing manual water baths used to thaw frozen cell and gene therapies, under the brand of ThawSTAR. The advantages of this acquisition:

Increasing customer spend on company products and cross-selling opportunities to existing customers.

Acquiring another top notch product line.

Producing sales and distribution economies, opening up the ThawSTAR products to a much wider customer base.

The advantages of automated ThawSTAR are fairly straightforward (Q4CC):

Water baths are manual devices that require a user to manipulate the frozen product. There is also a contamination risk since the water in the bath is not changed out between uses. Water bath users can get distracted and leave the dose in the bath longer than acceptable. This can reduce the viability of the dose.

This again appeals to the pay on cure paradigm with customers wanting to avoid dead tissue, to reduce therapeutic and economic risk. Management quoted an Infinium Global Research study where the market for automated thawing solutions is estimated at $150M by 2024. This year, it won't be so hot with sales expected to come in at $1M-2M.

Margins

Margins have trended up, although that has stalled in the last two quarters. The rise in gross margin to nearly 69% is the result of increased volume and higher blended product ASPs. The acquisition has a 100bp negative effect on gross margins this year.

The operational leverage has also stalled, and this year, operating cost will rise from $9.9M to a guided $15.5-16.5M, so it looks like operational leverage is stalling or even going into reverse, partly due to the Astero acquisition.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $27 million to $30 million, reflecting overall year-over-year revenue growth of 37% to 52%.

Gross margin is expected in the range of 69% to 70%.

Operating expenses are expected in the range of $15.5 million to $16.5 million.

Expectation for full-year operating profit, net income, and EBITDA.

Cash

The company is cash flow positive, has no debt, and holds $30.7M in cash (compared to $6.7M at the end of 2017, although that's mostly due to a financing).

The company redeemed all of its outstanding Series A preferred stock saving $425K in annual dividend cost.

Valuation

A 16x 2018 sales multiple doesn't seem too bad for a company of these characteristics (fast growth, no debt, profitable and cash generating, expanding margins), but there is a little caveat.

The company's fully diluted share count (26M) is quite a bit higher compared to the share count which is used by most valuation calculations (18.8M).

The top of the 2019 revenue guidance is $30M, whilst the company's market cap based on 26M shares is $486M, from which the company's cash position ($30.7M + additional cash generated this year) has to be subtracted in order to get the EV of $450M.

That is, the company is still selling on a forward EV/sales multiple of 15, which is pretty steep and we don't see all that much reason for additional multiple expansion.

Analysts expect an EPS of $0.26 this year, rising to $0.47 the next, producing still very steep earnings multiples as well.

The stock price spike last year was on enthusiasm when the company produced a quarter with 100% growth and it seemed that growth was accelerating pretty dramatically.

That is not entirely gone, but we won't see 100% growth so easily again, although there is always the possibility of a customer receiving regulatory approval for a therapy with a really big market boosting the figures.

Conclusion

We are happy where we are with our SHU BioLife position which has provided a 55%+ return already, but the stock has been going up this year in a pretty frantic pace and the shares are certainly not cheap.

So, we wouldn't be surprised to see some consolidation here, but this is a solid long-term holding and we might even add on dips, should these emerge. While the company didn't really beat Q4 expectations, its long-term strategy and position are very sound, as is the Astero Bio acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.