Snap: Time For Capital Raise?

When we look back at the first quarter of 2019, there may not have been a bigger winner than camera company and social media firm Snap (SNAP). As you can see in the chart below, shares bottomed out in late December under $5.00, but have more than doubled since. With sentiment in the name having clearly turned recently, perhaps it is time for the company to use this rally to strengthen its balance sheet a bit.

One of my biggest worries ever since Snap went public was the company's financial situation. Huge GAAP losses were leading to significant cash burn from operations, and then there was still additional money used for capital expenditures as well as acquisitions. While things have improved a bit since, the company still burned nearly $150 million in its latest quarter, which is the highest revenue quarter of the year. The graphic below shows the last six quarters of cash burn, excluding any additional cash paid for acquisitions.

The company finished 2018 with about $1.28 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet after two years where free cash flow was a negative $810 million plus each year. Even if the number comes down in half this year, that still would put the company under $900 million in cash, and that assumes tremendous improvement along with no additional cash used for acquisitions. What is the minimum level of cash on the balance sheet that management would be comfortable with?

At the moment, another major problem for Snap is that it hasn't been able to grow its user base recently. From Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, average daily active users actually declined from 187 million to 186 million, and the comparison number for Q1 2018 is 191 million, so without a meaningful increase during the current period, the year over year decline could be in the mid single digits, millions wise. The company can talk all it wants about rising average revenues per user, but it needs to increase its user base. When a competitor like Facebook (FB) can grow 9% while having 1.52 billion daily active users in December, Snap should be able to grow while having less than 200 million.

While looking at Snap against Facebook as well as Twitter (TWTR), I should also point out that the camera name trades at a significant premium to its social media counterparts. The chart below shows a price to sales comparison based on expected 2020 revenues, because you can't do a P/E chart when Snap is losing tons of money. Facebook is massively profitable at the moment and features a sizable buyback plan, while Twitter has also become GAAP profitable. Facebook and Twitter have impressive cash flow, the opposite of what we are seeing with Snap.

Obviously, the best time for a company to raise capital is when its shares are doing well. If Snap decides an equity offering is in the cards, selling at $11 plus would be much better than had it happened sub $5.00 a share. However, investors also have to realize that dilution is already significant for this company. Over the past five quarters, the number of common shares outstanding has gone from 1.202 billion to 1.318 billion, and there's another 189 million shares of stock-based awards outstanding currently.

If a capital raise is needed, not doing it via equity would mean the issuance of some form of debt. Convertible debt would contain a much lower coupon interest rate, but that would mean the potential of more dilution moving forward if the bonds are eventually converted. On the flip side, an offering of say $500 million in 5-year regular notes could have an interest rate of say 6% or more, meaning $30 million a year in interest expenses. Holding all else equal, that would hurt the company's chances of getting to GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow in the near term, much more than a convertible offering would be at this point.

In the end, it may be time for Snap to raise capital, especially since the major rally will make it much less painful for shareholders than it would have been a few months back. With the company still running large losses and burning through cash, it seems like another capital infusion is just a matter of time. At this point, the major question would be what type of raise, with convertible debt likely seeming to be the best option at this point. Do you think Snap needs to raise capital now, and if so, what should a raise look like? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.