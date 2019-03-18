Match Group and Momo: Investors Will Regret Not Owning Them (Secular Growers Series Part 3)

Match Group and Momo are the two secular growers deserving prime attention. I bet here you will regret every year you didn't hold them.

My portfolio strategy to invest in a secular trend: a core position in the top dog of the industry, with other positions in major competitors to complement it.

Untapped markets, widening moats and huge free cash flow are the common traits of the winners of this sector. I explain here why.

Online dating is one of the fastest growing Internet industries and remains grossly misunderstood by Wall Street given the short interest ratios of its main public contenders.

This is the third article in the Secular Growers Series: companies benefiting from trends likely to continue for years because of the fundamental societal disruption they embody.

Investment Thesis

Online dating industry leaders are true secular growers and they deserve a prime spot in your portfolio.

There is still a stigma about meeting online. Mostly residual, coming from generations that didn't grow up with the internet. It has long been regarded as a fad, potentially scammy and dangerous. That leaves a lot of people on Wall Street on the sidelines.

Dating apps have long been considered interchangeable and having no real moat. The reality? Sure, software is a commodity. But the real value is in the ecosystem. For the platforms that have reached a critical mass and benefit from the power of the network effect, it's only the beginning.

Industry leaders - like Tinder's owner Match Group (MTCH) and Tantan's owner Momo (MOMO) - are the unsung heroes of one of the main social disruptions of the internet revolution.

Both companies present similar traits that make them look like the winners of the next decade:

Rapid Growth thanks to secular tailwinds. Widening moat thanks to a critical mass and network effects. Enormous cash flow with both companies generating more than half a million in operating cash flow over the last 12 months.

They both deserve to be in your portfolio because they complement each other to cover all geographies and enable the best exposure to this roaring market.

Source

Why secular tailwinds matter?

This article is the third in the Secular Growers Series, following my write-up about Huya (HUYA) And The Rise Of Esports and Baozun (BZUN) and The Rise of E-commerce in China.

I'll provide more details on some of the framework I use to identify, research and invest in the best secular trends.

Going back to the definition of secular straight from Investopedia:

Secular refers to market activities over the long term or a stock that isn't influenced by short-term factors.

A secular trend, stock or market is one that is likely to continue moving in the same direction for the foreseeable future.

Secular stocks include technology firms such as Netflix (NFLX) and e-commerce leaders such as Amazon (AMZN).

Secular growth involves a constant growth of revenue and earnings above 10% over several years. The implication is usually that the trend is likely to stay the course over years to come because of the fundamental societal disruption it embodies over the long term.

I have covered many secular trends in my first 30 articles on Seeking Alpha, from the rise of Online Dating to E-sports. Many contemporary themes are very obvious and all around us.

Here are a few examples of secular trends of the 21st century:

Digital payments overtaking cash

E-commerce overtaking brick-and-mortar

Streaming services overtaking cable

Mobile ads overtaking desktop

I covered the stages of the S-Curve in previous articles, but I would like to cover today the importance of the Network Effect, defined as "a phenomenon wherein increased numbers of people or participants improve the value of a good or service."

The more people share photos on Instagram or videos on Youtube, the more the content and the chains of "likes," "follows," or "comments" get valuable. After a proof of concept phase, the users are recognizing the ecosystem as valuable and stick to it.

The same applies to any social platform, including dating apps. The more people flock to a specific platform, the more that app becomes relevant for someone looking for a partner. The variety of profiles and discoverability compound.

A new single individual is more likely to download the app everybody else is already on. That individual is more likely to become a paying user in a proven ecosystem given the convenience and the sheer amount of content, and is more likely to stick with that specific app over time.

The Network Effect is like a flywheel business model, improving customer acquisition, monetization and retention as it grows.

As digital ecosystems, I believe that Tantan in China, Pairs in Japan and Tinder in the rest of the world are benefiting from a powerful Network Effect and are poised for tremendous growth over the years to come.

Let's review why.

Source

The Importance Of Unit Economics

To reach the tipping point of the S-curve, also known as the "scale" phase, a company usually needs to see improving unit economics.

For example:

Customer acquisition costs are dropping over time (marketing and customer acquisition costs dropping in % of sales).

Dollar-based retention rate is superior to 100% (out of the same cohort of customers), also known as "negative churn."

Sales and gross profit growth are accelerating over time.

Once a social platform reaches critical mass, it becomes ubiquitous and needs less marketing investment to acquire new users. As a matter of fact, both Match and Momo are seeing their SG&A cost get lower in % of revenues over time, which confirms they are a good performers here.

But let's pause for a second and talk about retention.

Essentially, a dating app is supposed to help a user meet a romantic partner. Once that need has been satisfied, a user will naturally churn - at least temporarily. Meanwhile, with a social platform like Instagram, users are more likely to remain indefinitely.

So how is a business that loses its customers once it helps them succeed is supposed to thrive?

Retention in the context of online dating platforms needs to be understood holistically. What an app like Tinder is trying to retain is not the individual: it's trying to retain the whole community.

What really matters to Tinder is to retain the user throughout the "single journey" they are marketing. All they need is to be the most relevant place to go back to next time the user is searching for a partner.

This is where the secular tailwinds come into play.

Secular tailwinds come from societal disruption

This online dating business needs to be approached holistically and understood with the gargantuan runway ahead in terms of total addressable market.

1) The rise of single lifestyles

There are more single adults in the United States than ever before in history according to a U.S. census in late 2017, with 53% of U.S. residents aged 18 and older unmarried. That compares to 28% back in 1960.

We live in a world where the share of single people is growing over time. There are fundamental changes in lifestyles: Millennials and Gen Z tend to marry much later - if at all. They travel more, both domestically and internationally, and look for experiences. With each new generational cohort, the number of single individuals at any given age is increasing over time.

2) The stigma is fading

Online dating's stigma is persisting for specific generations. Older people are still anxious about searching for love online and fear the impersonal approach to connecting that can involve ghosting, catfishing, fake profiles and no-shows.

But what about the younger generations? Being on Tinder is becoming the norm, not the exception. According to a SurveyMonkey online poll early 2019, 47% of the 18-24 category had a positive view of online dating, the highest of all age groups.

Source

3) Underpenetrated Category

According to a Match Group survey, the untapped market is gigantic. Here are their estimates of singles that have never tried dating products:

In North America and Europe: more than half of singles.

In the rest of the world: 2/3rds of singles.

Source

The Winners Of The Industy

Let's look at the main winners of the industry:

Source

Match Group is the elephant in the room, with several apps among the top grossing of the industry on iOS and Google Play: Tinder, Match, Pairs, POF and Hinge. Its growth engine, Tinder, is one of the most grossing apps in the world and is a cultural phenomenon. Tinder is a leading product in many Asian countries, but Match Group has not been able to crack the Chinese market. Pairs is the leading dating platform in Japan.

is the elephant in the room, with several apps among the top grossing of the industry on iOS and Google Play: Tinder, Match, Pairs, POF and Hinge. Its growth engine, Tinder, is one of the most grossing apps in the world and is a cultural phenomenon. Tinder is a leading product in many Asian countries, but Match Group has not been able to crack the Chinese market. Pairs is the leading dating platform in Japan. Bumble (same group as Badoo) had a fascinating growth in 2018 and is considering an IPO but remains private at this stage.

(same group as Badoo) had a fascinating growth in 2018 and is considering an IPO but remains private at this stage. Momo is the industry leader in China with its live-streaming platform Momo and Tinder-like dating app Tantan. Momo is monetizing heavily via virtual gifts between users, but it's only a matter of time before Tantan becomes one of the main growth engines of the company. As illustrated by CEO Tang Yan's confidence during their recent earnings call: "Our goal is to make Tantan a new engine for the company in the coming two to three years."

is the industry leader in China with its live-streaming platform Momo and Tinder-like dating app Tantan. Momo is monetizing heavily via virtual gifts between users, but it's only a matter of time before Tantan becomes one of the main growth engines of the company. As illustrated by CEO Tang Yan's confidence during their recent earnings call: "Our goal is to make Tantan a new engine for the company in the coming two to three years." Other leading apps are either individually small, not showing any meaningful growth path, addressing niche demographics or not available for public investors.

Source

According to AppAnnie, the Global Consumer Spend in Top 10 Dating Apps has almost tripled in the last three years, from $0.5 billion to $1.3 billion.

Important note: Data provided by market insights specialists like AppAnnie or SensorTower don't track the revenue made on secondary Android app stores in China such as Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) myapp, which represent the majority of revenues in the country. For that reason, apps monetizing primarily in China like Momo or Tantan are not properly represented in worldwide top charts.

Online dating is a top-heavy industry as illustrated by the revenue made by the top 5 dating apps in the U.S. according to SensorTower:

Source

Match Group owns three of the top five apps in the US (Tinder, Match, POF).

Bumble is showing the fastest growth among the top apps (+135% yoy) but Tinder remains extremely impressive (+62% yoy).

Now let's look outside the US for the top grossing dating apps worldwide:

Source

Despite monetizing exclusively in Japan, Pairs in the 8th most grossing dating app in the world. And the trend is suggesting that it could become bigger in the near future. Looking at grossing ranks on iOS alone, Pairs is now regularly showing in the top 20 grossing apps, an achievement that occurred only sporadically in 2018.

Source

As explained before, Tantan is just entering the top 10 grossing app on iOS in 2018, but it started to ramp up its monetization only in the Summer of 2018 and should sit well in the top 10 overall in 2019.

Let's look at Tantan's grossing ranks on iOS over the last 12 months:

Source

The trend has been up and to the right, with Tantan becoming a clear top 40 grossing app in China in the second part of 2018 and flirting with the top 20 in the recent weeks.

Financials

Let's gather some information from the most recent financials posted by the two publicly available market leaders of this secular trend:

Match Group (in $M) FY16 FY17 FY18 Revenue 1,118 (+23%) 1,331 (+19%) 1,730 (+30%) Net Income 178 (+34%) 356 (+100%) 473 (+33%) Operating Cash Flow 264 (+7%) 315 (+19%) 603 (+91%)

Source: Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Momo (in $M) FY16 FY17 FY18 Revenue 553 (+313%) 1,318 (+138%) 1,950 (+51%) Net Income 145 (+961%) 319 (+119%) 410 (+31%) Operating Cash Flow 218 (+292%) 428 (+96%) 484 (+13%)

Source: Q4 Earnings and Yahoo Finance

The take-away? Both companies are:

Closing in on $2 billion annual revenue

Delivering double digit growth for both top and bottom line

for both top and bottom line Improving unit economics with SG&A representing less in % of sales

with SG&A representing less in % of sales Amazing cash-machines with operating cash flow around ~$0.5 billion

If you read the fine print, you'll find amazing similarities between the two flagship online dating apps for each company:

Tinder Tantan Additional paying users Q4 FY18 +233,000 +300,000 Total paying users end of FY18 4.3 million 3.9 million

Source: Momo Q4 Earnings Transcript and Match Group Investor Presentation

Valuations

Given the outstanding growth and operating cash flow for both Match Group and Momo, one would expect to see sky-high valuations for these two secular growers. Yet, they remain valued reasonably with PEG ratios under 1:

Data by YCharts

The basket approach around a core position

In a similar fashion to the portfolio approach of some of the top active investment funds in technology and innovation such as ARK Invest, I strongly believe in a basket approach to capitalize on a successful trend.

It's simple: let's assume you would like a part of your portfolio allocated to a secular trend such as online dating. Let's say 12% of your cost basis. Rather than putting it all in one single company, the rationale here is that you would be better off spreading these 12% across the best companies in that industry.

As a result of the trend and analysis above, I'm showing below an allocation that would reflect the App Economy Portfolio strategy:

Match Group (8% allocation) would be the core position as the industry leader across many countries and demographics from the US with Tinder to Japan with Pairs.

(8% allocation) would be the core position as the industry leader across many countries and demographics from the US with Tinder to Japan with Pairs. Momo (4% allocation) would be the secondary position that covers the geography not included in Match Group: China.

The way you can spread your allocation across individual companies ultimately depends on your risk profile. The allocation should factor size and geography.

Bottom Line

The online dating industry is on an exciting growth path, a true secular trend of the 21st century.

Prompted by the birth of the Internet three decades ago and burgeoning today as younger generations adopt it as part of their "single journey," this social revolution in the way people match, connect and meet their potential partners is here to stay.

There will always be a new direct competitor (such as Bumble) or potential disruptors around the corner (TikTok? Facebook (FB)?), but it should not prevent you from starting positions in the cash machines that are Momo and Match Group.

As the industry evolves, it should only prompt portfolio re-allocation should a disruption occur and persist.

I don't think you can go wrong with a basket approach focused on the two far-and-away leaders of the industry. They have both been core positions of the App Economy Portfolio for years, and I have been blessed by the outstanding returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH, MOMO, BZUN, HUYA, AMZN, NFLX, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.